MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Baltimore 74 46 .617 _ Tampa Bay 72 50 .590 3 Toronto 67 54 .554 7½ Boston 63 56 .529 10½ New York 60 60 .500 14
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Minnesota 63 58 .521 _ Cleveland 58 62 .483 4½ Detroit 53 66 .445 9 Chicago 48 72 .400 14½ Kansas City 39 82 .322 24
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Texas 72 48 .600 _ Houston 69 52 .570 3½ Seattle 64 55 .538 7½ Los Angeles 59 62 .488 13½ Oakland 33 87 .275 39
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Atlanta 77 42 .647 _ Philadelphia 65 55 .542 12½ Miami 63 58 .521 15 New York 54 66 .450 23½ Washington 53 67 .442 24½
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Milwaukee 65 55 .542 _ Chicago 61 58 .513 3½ Cincinnati 62 59 .512 3½ Pittsburgh 54 66 .450 11 St. Louis 54 66 .450 11
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Los Angeles 72 46 .610 _ San Francisco 64 56 .533 9 Arizona 60 60 .500 13 San Diego 57 63 .475 16 Colorado 46 74 .383 27
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Miami 5, Houston 1 Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3 St. Louis 7, Oakland 5 Texas 12, L.A. Angels 0 Kansas City 7, Seattle 6 Baltimore 4, San Diego 1 Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0 Houston 6, Miami 5 Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1 Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0 Boston 5, Washington 4 Minnesota 5, Detroit 3 St. Louis 6, Oakland 2 Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3 Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3 Seattle 10, Kansas City 8, 10 innings San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0 San Diego 10, Baltimore 3
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Olson 2-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m. Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m. Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m. Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m. Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-9) at Texas (Gray 8-5), 8:05 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 8-7) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-6), 8:10 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Miami 5, Houston 1 N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 2 Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3 St. Louis 7, Oakland 5 Colorado 6, Arizona 4 Baltimore 4, San Diego 1 Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0 Houston 6, Miami 5 Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1 Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0 Boston 5, Washington 4 Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Mets 4 St. Louis 6, Oakland 2 Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3 Arizona 8, Colorado 5 San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0 L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 2 San Diego 10, Baltimore 3
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-6), 1:10 p.m. Arizona (Cecconi 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m. Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m. Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m. Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m. Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
x-New York 24 6 .800 — Connecticut 21 9 .700 3 Atlanta 15 16 .484 9½ Washington 14 16 .467 10 Chicago 12 18 .400 12 Indiana 8 23 .258 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 27 3 .900 — Dallas 16 14 .533 11 Minnesota 14 16 .467 13 Los Angeles 12 18 .400 15 Seattle 9 21 .300 18 Phoenix 9 21 .300 18 x-clinched playoff spot
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
New York 82, Las Vegas 63 (2023 Commissioner’s Cup Final)
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
