LEWISBURG — A lot of new faces will be in the lineup for Bucknell’s women’s basketball team as it hits the court during the 2021-22 season.
And although head coach Trevor Woodruff expects his Bison to keep their winning ways and challenge for the Patriot League title once again, how they get their wins this year will likely be different.
Gone from last year’s team, which went 8-0 in a pandemic-affected season prior to falling to eventual league champion Lehigh in the tournament semifinals, are four starters.
“Yeah, just considering our graduation losses and how little we got to see the sophomores last year (it will be a new team). We have two classes of folks who are relatively new, so we are going to be a lot different,” said Woodruff.
“I think certainly the things we feel are important to winning won’t change, but how we do them will be different because the roster is different. We don’t have as much interior presence and depth as in the past. We want to do the same things, but we have to do it in a little different way. The DNA of who we are hopefully wont change, but the process will be.”
The only starter returning for Bucknell this season is senior guard Taylor O’Brien, who was selected to the Preseason All-Patriot League Team.
Last season O’Brien averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the Bison.
“Taylor, no question, is a big key. She’s arguably the best player in the Patriot League and a first team all-conference player, and she’ll be there for PL Player of the Year (as well),” said Woodruff. “We are pushing her and trying to stretch her game — not to just be dangerous with the ball in her hand, but to make her teammates be more dangerous with the ball in their hands. We want her to elevate her teammates to win a championship.”
That means the players surrounding O’Brien will have to, and are expected to, have a bigger impact this season.
Those players include fellow senior guard Marly Walls and junior forward Carly Krsul, who both saw extensive time on the court for the Bison last year.
Walls averaged 2.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game a season ago, plus Krsul had averages of 6.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
Junior guard Tai Johnson (1.7 ppg., 1.3 rpg) is also expected to be a major contributor for the team.
“I think if you look at the roster, we have five players in the junior and senior classes combined. We need those two classes to carry the bulk of the weight for us, because the rest of the roster is new,” said Woodruff. “The players on our roster have only played a total of 113 college games (11 games a piece), so that’s not a lot of experience, and the bulk of those 113 games played comes from our junior class. So, we need them to emerge as dependable players.
“In the past, they found minutes where they could, but the winning and losing fell on the older players shoulders. Now, it will fall on them. Our success will depend on those two classes and how quickly we get the younger classes up to speed,” added Bucknell’s coach.
Bucknell will no doubt be a guard-oriented team this year due to a lack of depth down low. Krsul is the only inside player with any considerable experience for the Bison.
“I think the bulk of the roster are perimeter players, but we have to maintain our core beliefs and the foundation of who we are isn’t going to change, but how we accomplish those things will change,” said Woodruff. “We want the ball in the paint as much as we can get it. We don’t want to shoot 3-pointers all day, but we got to figure out different ways to get the ball in the paint than we have in the past.”
And two of the big goals for the Bison this year are staying healthy, and getting production from their younger players.
“One goal is to have 11 healthy bodies, and to have all 11 to contribute. Another goal is to have a complete roster and have everybody ready to contribute when their number is called,” said Woodruff. “I’m optimistic the junior class is going to make a big jump, the sophomore class as well, and the freshmen look encouraging. The freshmen need to help us sooner than later. It’s cliché, but we want our young folks to get better every day.”
Bucknell opened the 2021-22 season Wednesday night and fell on the road to Big Ten power No. 17/25 Ohio State, 71-48.
Despite the lopsided loss, playing a team like the Buckeyes should serve the Bison well down the road.
“The reason we wanted to play a high-level opponent early is because I want them to see what a top-level opponent looks like, so we can get back to practice the next day and say that’s what we want to look like – the effort and energy. Last year we didn’t get that playing only PL games,” said Woodruff.
“The goal is always to be at the top of the league, win a title and get into the NCAA tournament, but we keep preaching that where we are today is a reality, but it has nothing to do with where we can be at the end of the season.”
2021-22 Roster
