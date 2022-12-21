SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Senior DeAundre Manuel grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds to go with eight points and two blocks to lead the Lycoming College men’s basketball team, which fell to Susquehanna, 64-53, on the final day of the Puerto Rico Classic at Ruben Rodriguez Coliseum on Tuesday.

Senior Dyson Harward and first-year Isaiah Valentine, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, led the Warriors (7-5) with 10 points apiece. Harward posted 10 points and seven rebounds and Valentine had 10 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

