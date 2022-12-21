SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Senior DeAundre Manuel grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds to go with eight points and two blocks to lead the Lycoming College men’s basketball team, which fell to Susquehanna, 64-53, on the final day of the Puerto Rico Classic at Ruben Rodriguez Coliseum on Tuesday.
Senior Dyson Harward and first-year Isaiah Valentine, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, led the Warriors (7-5) with 10 points apiece. Harward posted 10 points and seven rebounds and Valentine had 10 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Lycoming outrebounded Susquehanna (4-7), 42-37, and took six more shots, but shot 28 percent (17-of-60) from the field while Susquehanna shot 41 percent (22-of-54).
Manuel hit the first bucket of the game for the Warriors, but the River Hawks took their second lead of the game at the 17:24 mark of the first half and never lost it. A nine-point run helped the River Hawks take a 17-7 lead eight minutes into the game. The Warriors closed that gap down to three points at 30-27 with 1:47 left off with a free throw from Manuel and trailed by five at 32-27 at the break.
Buckets by junior Brendan Blackson and Harward closed the gap to one early in the second half, but an 18-3 run by the River Hawks followed and the Warriors were only able to cut the gap under 10 once more, with 1:46 left off a 3-pointer from junior Steven Hamilton. The Warriors did have a chance to make it closer, but a layup from the River Hawks was the only other scoring in the final two minutes.
Quincy Haughton led the River Hawks with 16 points and seven rebounds and Howie Rankine notched nine points, nine rebounds and three steals.
The Warriors get back on the court in the new year, hosting DeSales on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. in the finale of a MAC Freedom doubleheader.
