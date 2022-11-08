PHILADELPHIA — The Bucknell women’s basketball team rallied back from an 11-point second-quarter deficit to take a 34-33 lead with 5 minutes left in the third, but Saint Joseph’s shot 56 percent in the second half to defeat the Bison 66-49 at Hagan Arena in the season opener.

Bucknell was within five of tying (43-38) with 50 seconds left in the third quarter before the Hawks went on a 16-2 run that lasted most of the fourth.

