WILLIAMSPORT – The Williamsport Crosscutters offense scored nine runs, backing a solid pitching performance, in their 9-1 win over the Frederick Keys on Thursday.
Chase Costello earned his third win of the season and improved to 3-0 in tossing five shutout frames. Costello struck out five Keys batters and only allowed one runner to get passed second base.
Jacob Smith made his first relief appearance, and threw two scoreless frame, striking out five batters, while not allowing a hit.
Frederick Batters put one ball in play against Smith, a flyout to left. Max Loven allowed one run on three hits, striking out two in his Cutters debut.
No Crosscutters batter recorded a multi-hit game, as seven different Cutters recorded one hit. Lance Logsdon and Trey Steffler each drove in two runs in the win.
For Steffler, he now has a team-high 14 RBI on the season. Williamsport tied a season-high, drawing nine walks in the win. It was the fourth time this season the Cutters have done so.
With 12 more strikeouts, the Crosscutters pitching staff has nine-straight home games with 10 or more strikeouts. The have 110 strikeouts over the current stretch.
Williamsport (12-8-1) continues its series against Frederick tonight at 7:05 p.m.
