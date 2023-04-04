LEWISBURG — Following a two-run loss to Loyalsock last week, Lewisburg coach Greg Girton questioned his players’ belief in the team.
The Green Dragons gave Girton a resounding answer to that question during Monday’s Heartland-II contest against cross-county rival Mifflinburg.
Lewisburg scored six runs in the final two innings to come back and beat Mifflinburg, 7-6, at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field with the go-ahead run coming on a walk-off RBI single by Nathaniel Gabel.
“We worked (for the win). After the Loyalsock game we came back and went (back) to work, and the one thing I asked the boys was, ‘Do you believe?’” said Girton. “They believed tonight. We were down 6-1, and we came back to beat a very good Mifflinburg team — an undefeated Mifflinburg team — so it was a nice win.”
With ace Zeb Hufnagle on the mound, Mifflinburg (4-1) opened up a 6-1 lead by plating four runs in the fifth inning.
An RBI single by Troy Dressler plus an RBI double from Zeb Hufnagle keyed the frame, which also saw the Wildcats plate a couple of runs on errors.
Lewisburg (2-1) got those four runs back in the sixth on RBI singles from Jack Blough and Cohen Hoover, along with a hit-batsman and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Derek Asche to make the score 6-5.
But then Gabel entered in the seventh, first as a pitcher and then as a hitter, and the game changed for the Green Dragons.
On the mound, Gabel hit a batter and gave up an infield single to Lucas Kurtz, but he got a strikeout and a couple of groundouts to keep it a one-run game.
The Green Dragons then quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh and tied the game on a walk by Ryan Metta-Rogan. And with the bases still full, Gabel lined a 2-2 pitch to right field to bring home Blough with the game-winning run.
“Coach asked me to do a job, and I went out and did the job. Honestly, this can only happen in a dream, and it came true in real life,” said Gabel. “It was a really fun moment.
“Before I went up, coach told me it’s my senior year and to do something I’ll remember, and I did something I’ll remember,” Gabel added.
Added Girton, “I can’t say enough about (Gabel). He’s always working out — hitting and pitching — and I told him (Monday) I need a reliever and just give me confidence, and tonight I got confidence.”
Hufnagle and Dressler both batted 2-for-3 to lead Mifflinburg. Hufnagle also had a solo home run in the fourth and a two-run double in the fifth, plus Dressler drove in two runs as well in the loss.
Mifflinburg coach Tom Church gave credit where credit is due in the loss and said that his players will bounce back from their first loss of the season.
“Lewisburg had some lucky hits in the sixth and got some guys on base, but hey, that’s a good team and they won fair and square, and we’ll rebuild,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “I’m not worried about (the loss). We hit the ball hard and they made some nice plays, but we will come back harder (Wednesday) and next week.”
Lewisburg next hosts Danville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, while Mifflinburg hosts Montoursville also at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 7, Mifflinburg 6
at Lewisburg
Mifflinburg 001 140 0 — 6-6-3
Lewisburg 001 004 2 — 7-7-3
Zeb Hufnagle, Derek Hackenberg (6), Luke Rokavec (7) and Lucas Whittaker. Max Mitchell, Nathaniel Gabel (7) and Shea Girton.
WP: Gabel. LP: Rokavec.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Andrew Diehl, 1-for-3, run scored; Zach Wertman, walk; Troy Dressler, 2-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run; Lucas Whittaker, run; Zeb Hufnagle, 2-for-3, HR (4th, solo), double, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Lucas Kurtz, 1-for-4; Rokavec, walk; Tanner Zimmerman, walk, run.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Landen Wagner, walk, RBI; Derek Asche, walk, RBI, run scored; Shea Girton, walk, RBI; Max Mitchell, 1-for-3, walk, run; Michael Casale, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Jack Blough, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Cohen Hoover, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Ryan Metta-Rogan, walk, RBI; Aiden Howerter, 1-for-3; Gabel, 1-for-1, RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.