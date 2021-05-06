WILLIAMSPORT – Three Lycoming College wrestlers were recognized from the National Wrestling Coaches Association - senior Shane Casey, junior Connor Fulmer and sophomore Sam Hanley - as Scholar All-Americans this week.
Casey, a graduate of Southern Columbia Area High School, earned the award for a second time after also earning the accolade in 2019. The 125-pounder posted a 38-32 career record. He was a two-time MAC placewinner, posting a runner-up finish in 2020, and the criminal justice major took fifth at the NCAA Southeast Regional as a sophomore. He was also a two-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll.
Fulmer, a fellow Southern Columbia grad, posted a 16-5 record in his first season at Lycoming in 2019-20, as he placed fourth at the NCAA Southeast Regional and second at the MAC Championships at heavyweight. The history major was also a member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll.
Hanley went 26-12 during his first campaign at Lycoming in 2019-20, as the undeclared major took fifth at the MAC Championships and was the team’s representative at 133 pounds at the NCAA Southeast Regional, where he won one match.
Gaskins hired as Susquehanna assistant football coach
SELINSGROVE – Sixth-year head coach Tom Perkovich announced Wednesday afternoon the introduction of Richan Gaskins as the newest member of the Susquehanna University football coaching staff. Gaskins will serve as the River Hawks’ special teams coordinator as well as defensive backs coach.
The District Heights, Md., native comes to Susquehanna following three years (2016-2019) as the defensive backs coach and academic coordinator at Ferrum College in Ferrum, Va. Gaskins coached a total of five All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference defensive backs and increased the team’s grade point average by four-tenths of a point. He also mentored one All-Virginia selection in 2018.
Prior to Ferrum, Gaskins spent the 2015-16 season at Allegheny College in Meadville as the defensive coordinator and the travel coordinator for the Gators.
Gallaudet University hired Gaskins for his first collegiate coaching position back in September 2012 as the defensive backs coach and assistant recruiting coordinator. He mentored seven All-Eastern Collegiate Football Conference defensive backs in three seasons, including 2012 D3football.com All-American Tony Tatum.
Gaskins also helped guide the Bison to the 2013 ECFC championship title and in 2014, the Gallaudet defense was ranked seventh in Division III in passing defense (144 yards/game) and 21st in total defense.
Gaskins attended Duquesne University in Pittsburgh where he played linebacker for the Dukes football team for two seasons.
