MILTON — Alaura Foust picked the perfect time to score her first career varsity goal.
Following a tough week in which Milton’s girls soccer team had troubles scoring goals and winning games, as well as keeping players healthy, Foust helped cure what’s been ailing the Black Panthers.
With the game tied at a goal apiece in overtime, Faust connected on an assist by Alexis Beaver with 1:28 remaining in the first extra session to give Milton a hard-fought 2-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory Tuesday.
“Holy Moley, we needed that. We needed that win real bad,” said Milton coach Rod Harris. “We had a real rough week last week. Last week I had two starters out (Leah Walter and Alexis Beaver), and we needed that win bad.
“I was hoping it didn’t go to a tie. We needed a victory, we needed the confidence and we needed to get over the hump here to get us back to where we need to be,” added Milton’s coach.
Beaver, however, was a go for Tuesday’s game, and it was a good thing she was as Beaver had a hand in setting up the game-winning goal for Milton (6-4 overall).
The Black Panthers first got an indirect kick from Mackenzie Lopez with 2:10 left. Beaver managed to get a shot off which gave Milton a corner kick.
After the ensuing corner Beaver once again got her foot on the ball, but this time she dished it off to Faust who fired the ball past Warrior Run goalkeeper Kylee Brouse to give Milton the win.
“It feels very, very good (to score my first goal). I did not believe it. I’m just grateful for my team and I couldn’t have done it without them,” said Faust. “I just saw the ball coming my way and I just went for it. I didn’t really have a great angle, but it worked.”
Said Harris, “Alaura Faust — all you can say is go hard and something (good) will happen — and she did (it). That’s a girl who normally doesn’t score goals for us in a varsity game, and she got her first varsity goal with an amazing game-winner in overtime.”
Warrior Run (3-6) got on the board first, and the Defenders did so just 1:56 into the game when Zoe Reese headed in a corner kick from Maggie Sheets.
“That was a great goal, and that’s something we’ve been working on (scoring off set pieces), and it was good to see them put it away,” said Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder.
Milton answered later in the first period when Bergey beat Brouse 1-on-1 with a chip shot into the top-left corner of the net after she was fed a perfect through ball from Mackenzie Lopez.
That was an important goal in may ways for the Black Panthers, who were mired in a goal-scoring drought dating back to last week.
“That was a big goal because we hadn’t scored a goal since last Monday, so we’re 8-9 days without scoring a goal and this is our third game since we’ve scored our last goal, so it was a huge, huge goal for us to just kind of let us breathe a little bit,” said Harris.
“We could’ve put our heads down (after Warrior Run’s goal) and just completely folded, but we didn’t, and that was important for (us coaches) to see that we didn’t fold up shop right away, especially after how bad last week went. It was important for us to bounce back, and it was important for us to keep playing hard, which we did, and it was a nice victory for us.”
Warrior Run will look to bounce back as the Defenders next play at Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“I think tonight the ball just didn’t fall our way,” said Ryder. “Absolutely, the girls are ready to take on their next opponent.”
Milton, however, will try to build off the win as it gets ready to play Midd-West on the road at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“This win gives us our confidence back and we are now free until Saturday,” said Harris. “(The time off) gives us a chance to heal up some of the bumps and the bruises, and the (other) things we’re dealing with, and hopefully it gets us fresh for when Saturday comes.”
Milton 2, Warrior Run 1 (OT)at MiltonFirst half
WR-Zoe Reese, Maggie Sheets corner kick, 38:04. Milt-Janae Bergey, assist Mackenzie Lopez, 19:40.
Overtime
Milt-Alaura Faust, assist Alexis Beaver, 1:28.
Shots: Milton, 10-5; Corners: 2-2; Saves: Milton, Mo Reiner, 12; Warrior Run, Kylee Brouse, 4.
