Rushawn Baker

Bucknell’s Rushawn Baker dives over the line to score a short-yardage touchdown during Saturday’s game against VMI.

 PROVIDED BY BUCKNELL ATHLETICS

UNIVERSITY PARK — No. 7/7 Penn State defeated Delaware, 63-7, on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions racked up a total of 541 yards and scored eight offensive touchdowns while holding the Blue Hens to only 140 total yards and one touchdown.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar continued his outstanding start to the season, completing 22-of-26 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown. Redshirt freshman quarterback Beau Pribula entered the game for Allar in the middle of the 3rd quarter and scored one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown in the game, his first career throwing score.

