UNIVERSITY PARK — No. 7/7 Penn State defeated Delaware, 63-7, on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions racked up a total of 541 yards and scored eight offensive touchdowns while holding the Blue Hens to only 140 total yards and one touchdown.
Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar continued his outstanding start to the season, completing 22-of-26 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown. Redshirt freshman quarterback Beau Pribula entered the game for Allar in the middle of the 3rd quarter and scored one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown in the game, his first career throwing score.
Nicholas Singleton, and Kaytron Allen combined for 155 rushing yards and four touchdowns leading the Nittany Lion rushing attack that posted 315 in total on the afternoon. Through the air, Tyler Warren and Omari Evans hauled in touchdowns while KeAndre Lambert-Smith led the team with 74 receiving yards.
The Nittany Lions (2-0) totaled an impressive 541 yards of offense (226 passing, 315 rushing) throughout the afternoon. Penn State scored on its first four drives of the afternoon, putting the pressure on the Blue Hens early and often.
Defensively, the Nittany Lions had an impressive performance, holding the Blue Hens (1-1) to just seven points and 140 total yards of offense, 66 of which came on one rushing play. The defensive unit held Delaware to just five first downs in the game, tied for the fewest by an opposing offense since 2014.
Linebacker Dominic DeLuca recorded Penn State’s first defensive touchdown of the season on the first career interception of his career in the late third quarter. DeLuca returned it all the way to the end zone for a pick-six. The defense also recovered one fumble, forced by Keaton Ellis and recovered by Kevin Winston Jr. Jaylen Reed, Zane Durant, and Zuriah Fisher each chipped in a sack.
Bucknell 21, VMI 13
LEWISBURG – The Bison defeated VMI at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium for its home opener Saturday afternoon. The Bison put up strong numbers offensively, and the defense held the Keydets off the scoreboard through three quarters with an outstanding pass rush.
Bucknell (1-1) held on to a narrow 7-0 lead after scoring late in the first quarter. The touchdown lead would remain until VMI (1-1) tied things up in the fourth. Bucknell added two more touchdowns in the final seven minutes, and the Keydets were unable to overcome the deficit.
Bucknell’s defense posted six sacks and eight tackles for loss. It limited the Keydets to 75 rushing yards (1.9 YPC). Brad Jamison supplied a team-high 12 tackles, and Connor Carretta recorded two of the Bison sacks with seven tackles.
The Bison put up 397 yards of offense, which were the most since the spring 2021 season opener. Ralph Rucker threw for 224 on 19-of-30 (63.3%) passing and tossed a pair of touchdowns. He also ran for 43 yards. Damian Harris collected eight receptions for a career-high 101 yards and a touchdown. Rushawn Baker rushed for 105 yards on 22 carries (4.8 YPC) and a touchdown. It was the third 100-yard game of his career.
Bucknell’s defense forced five 3-and-outs in the game, including two in the opening quarter. The Bison scored on their second possession of the game, driving 80 yards on nine plays. Rucker hit Harris on a fade route for an 18-yard score and the team’s first touchdown of the new season.
Bucknell is off next weekend before returning to Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Sept. 23 to face Penn.
No. 10 Cortland 62, Lycoming 7
WILLIAMSPORT – First-year Terrance Oliver found the corner for a 75-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and finished with 116 yards, but the Warriors fell to 10th-ranked Cortland State Saturday afternoon at David Person Field at Girardi Stadium.
Coach Frank Girardi Stadium was officially dedicated before the game in a 20-minute ceremony, with Coach Girardi, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016, surrounded by his family and more than 100 former players.
The Warriors were led by the rushing of Oliver, as he posted 116 yards on 11 attempts. Junior Will Fish went 6-of-16 for 37 yards and sophomore Billy Coppock had two catches for 19 yards.
Senior Hunter Campbell led Lycoming’s defense with nine tackles, surpassing 150 stops in his career, and first-year David Schley notched six stops, two for loss. Senior Abubukar Audu Jr. had a sack and sophomore Mike Sipps forced a fumble.
The Warriors are back in action at David Person Field at Girardi Stadium on Saturday when they face another 2022 NCAA Championship team in Utica, with kickoff slated for noon.
Bloomsburg 21, Clarion 7
CLARION — Led by a stellar defensive effort that produced four interceptions, the Huskies defeated Clarion Saturday afternoon. Bloomsburg shut the Golden Eagles out over the final 36 minutes of the game to move to 1-1 on the year.
Tom Goetz led the defense with two of the four interceptions and made five tackles, including a sack for the loss of a yard. He returned his two interceptions for 17 yards. Quentin Gaskill and Joseph Kahn were responsible for the other two picks. Gaskill finished the game with eight tackles, while Kahn had four stops.
Brady Thompson led the tacklers with nine tackles, and Giovanni Cancro had four stops, including 1.0 tackle for a loss of 14 yards. He broke up a pass and had one quarterback hurry to his credit. Cobe Frycklund got to the quarterback twice for a pair of hurries. Kenny Yurkonis had a massive sack as the Golden Eagles drove late in the fourth quarter to push Clarion back nine yards and finished the day with four tackles.
Offensively, Kaleb Monaco led the running game with 126 yards on 19 carries and ripped off a 63-yard touchdown run to push the Huskies up by two scores. The 126 rushing yards were the highest total yards for a Husky running back since the 2021 season when Monaco had 163 rushing yards against Millersville. KJ Riley (Danville) threw for 155 yards and was 14-for-20 passing on the day. He hit Jerry Griffen-Batchler six times for 86 yards and connected with Nas Jones thrice for 27 yards. Monaco caught one pass for 28 yards.
