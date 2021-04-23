MONTOURSVILLE — Lewisburg bounced back from a wild and wooly loss two days ago to pull out a 3-2 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over Montoursville on Thursday.
The Green Dragons (4-2 overall) scored all three of their runs in the fourth inning off five errors by the Warriors.
That was good enough for Lexi Walter, who came within 2/3 of an inning from getting the complete-game win Walter struck out six and walked seven. Kimberly Shannon entered in relief and got the final two outs for the save.
Brynn Wagner, Erin Field and Ryan Brouse all had hits for Lewisburg, which next plays at Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 3, Montoursville 2at Montoursville
Lewisburg 000 300 0 — 3-3-1 Montoursville 001 100 0 — 2-8-6 Alexis Walter, Kimberly Shannon (7) and Sydney Bolinsky. MacKenzie Weaver and Brianna Trueman. WP: Walter. LP: Weaver. S: Shannon Lewisburg: Brynn Wagner, 1-for-4; Erin Field, 1-for-3; Ryan Brouse, 1-for-3; Shannon, run scored, RBI; Bolinsky, run; Gracie Murphy, run. Montoursville: Hannah Klotz, 2-for-3, double, triple, run scored; Brianna Trueman, 1-for-4, triple, run; Mahlon Yonkin, 1-for-3, RBI; Johannah DeVore, 1-for-2; Jocelyn Jean, 1-for-3; Kaitlyn Klotz, 1-for-2; Mackenzie Weaver, 1-for-4, RBI. Other scores Shamokin 13, Midd-West 9 Bloomsburg 9, Southern Columbia 2 Williamsport 13, Danville 2 Central Mountain 6, Selinsgrove 0
Boys tennis
Lewisburg 5
Danville 0
LEWISBURG — A tiebreaker win at No. 2 singles from Eddie Monaco helped the Green Dragons shut out the Ironmen in the nonleague matchup at the Lewisburg Community Tennis Courts.
Monaco beat Stefan Kupas, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
In all of of the other matches combined for Lewisburg (7-3), the Green Dragons gave up a total of four games.
Lewisburg next hosts Juniata today at 4 p.m.
Lewisburg 5, Danville 0at LewisburgSingles
1. Evan Cecchini (L) def. Luke Friscin, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Eddie Monaco (L) def. Stefan Kupas, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); 3. Henry Schumacher (L) def. Nate Girmay, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Chen Chen Gu-Devin DeCosmo (L) def. Luke Hilkert-Collin Cummins, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Julian Alabackoff-Matt Rawson (L) def. Tyler Francis-Dormiz May, 6-0, 6-1.
Baseball
Danville 17
Mifflinburg 3 (5 inn.)
MIFFLINBURG — The three runs the Ironmen scored in the first inning were just the beginning as they added 14 more in the fourth and fifth innings to roll to the HAC-I victory over the Wildcats.
Colin Miller batted 3-for-3 and hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to lead Mifflinburg (2-6 overall), which next hosts Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Danville 17, Mifflinburg 3 (5 innings)At Mifflinburg
Danville 300 86 – 17-15-0
Mifflinburg 110 01 – 3-7-0 L. Berkey and M. Raup, K. Schwartz. Allen Stamm, Zeb Hufnagle (4) and Lucas Whittaker. WP: Berkey. LP: Stamm. Danville: Z. Gotdon, 1-for-4, RBI, run scored; Raup, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Schwartz, 1-for-1, 2 RBI; D. Knight, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 3 runs; C. Price, 1-for-1, RBI; I. Persing, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, 2 runs; J. Delbo, 1-for-2, double, 3 RBI, 2 runs; C. Kozich, 3-for-4, double, 5 RBI, 2 runs; J. Smiley, 2-for-3, run; Berkey, 2-for-3, walk, RBI, 2 runs. Mifflinburg: Colin Miller, 3-for-3, HR (5th, solo), 2 RBI, 2 runs; Liam Church, 1-for-3; Zach Wertman, RBI; Cade Dressler, 1-for-3; Gavin Martin, 1-for-2, double; Whittaker, 1-for-2; Ethan Shoemaker, run.
Postponements
The following scholastic events for Warrior Run High School were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Make-up dates will be announced at a later date.
Softball
Loyalsock at Warrior Run (Thursday), postponed TBA
Warrior Run at Danville (Today), postponed TBA
Warrior Run at So. Williamsport (Saturday), postponed TBA
Baseball
Warrior Run at Tri-Town Classic (Saturday), postponed TBA
Track and field
Warrior Run at Western Wayne (Today), postponed TBA
