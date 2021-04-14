Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 4 3 .571 _ Philadelphia 6 5 .545 _ Miami 4 6 .400 1½ Atlanta 4 7 .364 2 Washington 2 6 .250 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Cincinnati 7 4 .636 _ Milwaukee 6 5 .545 1 St. Louis 6 5 .545 1 Chicago 5 6 .455 2 Pittsburgh 4 7 .364 3
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 9 2 .818 _ San Diego 8 4 .667 1½ San Francisco 7 4 .636 2 Arizona 4 8 .333 5½ Colorado 3 8 .273 6
Tuesday’s Games
Oakland 7, Arizona 5 N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 8 innings, 1st game N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4 Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 14, Washington 3 Miami 14, Atlanta 8 San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 6 L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 0
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Ross 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 1:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 1:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 3:45 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-2), 6:35 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Neidert 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-1), 7:20 p.m. Colorado (Gray 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 7 3 .700 _ Baltimore 5 6 .455 2½ New York 5 6 .455 2½ Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 2½ Toronto 5 6 .455 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Cleveland 6 4 .600 _ Kansas City 5 4 .556 ½ Minnesota 5 5 .500 1 Chicago 5 6 .455 1½ Detroit 5 6 .455 1½
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 7 4 .636 _ Houston 6 5 .545 1 Seattle 6 5 .545 1 Oakland 5 7 .417 2½ Texas 4 7 .364 3
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 4, Minnesota 2 Seattle 4, Baltimore 3, 8 innings, 1st game Oakland 7, Arizona 5 Baltimore 7, Seattle 6, 7 innings, 2nd game Texas 8, Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 3 Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 2 Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings Detroit 8, Houston 2
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 1:07 p.m. Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-1), 2:10 p.m. Boston (Rodríguez 1-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 43 28 11 4 60 152 127 N.Y. Islanders 42 27 11 4 58 125 98 Pittsburgh 42 27 13 2 56 146 118 Boston 40 22 12 6 50 112 106 N.Y. Rangers 42 20 16 6 46 136 112 Philadelphia 42 19 17 6 44 123 154 New Jersey 41 14 21 6 34 103 135 Buffalo 42 10 25 7 27 100 147
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 41 27 10 4 58 133 102 Tampa Bay 42 28 12 2 58 143 108 Florida 43 27 12 4 58 136 117 Nashville 44 24 19 1 49 119 123 Chicago 43 20 18 5 45 122 135 Dallas 41 15 14 12 42 113 107 Columbus 44 15 20 9 39 112 145 Detroit 44 15 23 6 36 99 140
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 42 29 9 4 62 150 98 Vegas 41 28 11 2 58 132 94 Minnesota 40 24 13 3 51 119 109 St. Louis 41 19 16 6 44 119 128 Arizona 43 19 19 5 43 116 134 San Jose 41 18 19 4 40 113 137 Los Angeles 41 16 19 6 38 112 121 Anaheim 43 13 23 7 33 97 137
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 43 28 11 4 60 143 112 Winnipeg 42 25 14 3 53 136 113 Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120 Montreal 39 18 12 9 45 122 110 Calgary 42 18 21 3 39 111 126 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 43 14 25 4 32 116 161 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 0 Washington 6, Philadelphia 1 Boston 3, Buffalo 2, SO Calgary 3, Toronto 2, OT Nashville 7, Tampa Bay 2 Florida 3, Dallas 2, OT Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 18 13 4 1 0 27 58 39 Hartford 16 9 6 1 0 19 59 50 Bridgeport 16 3 12 1 0 7 34 62
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61 Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Stockton 21 9 11 1 0 19 63 65 Belleville 20 7 12 1 0 15 47 69
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 20 15 4 0 1 31 86 54 Texas 26 12 12 2 0 26 81 87 Iowa 23 10 9 4 0 24 69 83 Cleveland 15 9 5 1 0 19 58 42 Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46 Rockford 21 7 13 1 0 15 59 81
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 21 14 5 2 0 30 66 50 Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Syracuse 18 10 7 1 0 21 64 54 Rochester 17 8 6 2 1 19 55 65 WB/Scranton 20 7 8 3 2 19 57 69 Utica 12 7 4 0 1 15 42 39 Binghamton 19 4 9 5 1 14 50 72
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 24 18 6 0 0 36 80 55 San Diego 30 18 12 0 0 36 104 96 Bakersfield 25 15 9 0 1 31 90 69 San Jose 24 9 9 4 2 24 67 83 Colorado 22 10 9 2 1 23 65 69 Ontario 28 9 16 3 0 21 89 114 Tucson 23 9 13 1 0 19 64 77 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford 5, Bridgeport 4 Utica 5, Syracuse 1 Iowa 4, Rockford 1 Texas 7, San Jose 2 Bakersfield 6, Colorado 2 San Diego 7, Ontario 4 Bakersfield at Stockton, ppd Wednesday’s Games Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m. Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 37 17 .685 — Brooklyn 37 17 .685 — Boston 29 26 .527 8½ New York 28 27 .509 9½ Toronto 21 34 .382 16½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 30 25 .545 — Miami 28 26 .519 1½ Charlotte 27 26 .509 2 Washington 20 33 .377 9 Orlando 17 37 .315 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 33 20 .623 — Indiana 25 28 .472 8 Chicago 22 31 .415 11 Cleveland 19 34 .358 14 Detroit 16 38 .296 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 29 24 .547 — Memphis 27 25 .519 1½ San Antonio 26 26 .500 2½ New Orleans 25 29 .463 4½ Houston 14 40 .259 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 41 14 .745 — Denver 34 20 .630 6½ Portland 31 23 .574 9½ Oklahoma City 20 34 .370 20½ Minnesota 14 41 .255 27
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 39 15 .722 — L.A. Clippers 38 18 .679 2 L.A. Lakers 34 21 .618 5½ Golden State 26 28 .481 13 Sacramento 22 32 .407 17
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn 127, Minnesota 97 Atlanta 108, Toronto 103 L.A. Clippers 126, Indiana 115 L.A. Lakers 101, Charlotte 93 Utah 106, Oklahoma City 96 Phoenix 106, Miami 86 Boston 116, Portland 115
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 8 p.m. New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m. Golden State at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m. Indiana at Houston, 9 p.m. Dallas at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. Miami at Denver, 10 p.m. Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
