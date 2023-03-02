LEWISBURG — Madison Roukey continues the strong start to her sophomore season by earning Patriot League Pitcher of the Week. The pitcher receives the award for her performance at the past weekend's Pirate Clash.
"I am thrilled for Madison to receive the pitcher of the week honor," said head coach Sarah Caffrey. "It is well-deserved with a lot of hard work, and I cannot say enough about her performance this weekend and so far this season."
The sophomore hurler dominated the tournament throwing nine scoreless innings against host East Carolina University and Radford. Roukey tossed a complete game shutout against East Carolina University. Working with two runs, the Hudson, Ohio native kept the potent Pirates off the board and generally off the base paths. She limited the damage to five hits and one walk while obtaining four strikeouts. ECU came into the game on a seven-game winning streak and is 12-3 this season. Their only losses have been to nationally-ranked Virginia Tech and Bucknell.
Roukey pitched two scoreless innings in relief against Radford to keep the game close for Bucknell.
She leads the Bison in innings pitched (26), ERA (1.88), and wins (2). Her ERA and wins rank fifth best in the Patriot League.
Roukey is the 46th Bison hurler to win Pitcher of the Week and the first since Raeanne Geffert won it on May 7, 2019. Geffret earned the honor four times in 2019.
Little League W.S. returns to ESPN, L.L. Softball W.S. to air on ABC
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Following continued growth and excitement around the Little League Softball World Series, Little League announced that the Championship Game from Greenville, North Carolina, will move to ABC on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m., kicking off three-straight Sundays of Little League action on the network.
The LLSWS Championship is one of 337 Little League Region and World Series tournament games scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN platforms this summer, beginning with Little League Softball Region Tournaments on Saturday, July 22 and concluding with the Championship Game of the Little League Baseball World Series on Sunday, Aug. 27, from South Williamsport.
“Little League and ABC share a storied history that goes back to 1963. Now, 60 years later, we’re thrilled to see how our program and partnership has continued to grow to bring our Little League Softball World Series to even more people after a record year of viewership in 2022,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “As we enter our new eight-year partnership with ESPN, we are excited to work together to showcase the teamwork, fun, and sportsmanship that are the hallmarks of the Little League program to millions of people around the world again this summer.”
The 2022 LLSWS was ESPN’s most-watched tournament since it expanded its coverage of the tournament in 2017. In addition to the LLSWS Championship moving to ABC this summer, the championship games from six Little League Softball U.S. Region Tournaments will be broadcast on ESPN, after four years of airing on ESPN+ (the Southwest Region Championship will continue to air on Longhorn Network). With its growth and ability to reach younger audiences, ESPN+ will continue to be the home of Little League World Series and Region Tournament games, with 240 games scheduled to air exclusively on ESPN+, including for the first time the World Series Championships of Little League’s teenage divisions: Intermediate (50/70) Baseball, Junior League Baseball, Junior League Softball, Senior League Baseball, and Senior League Softball.
“There is no better partner is showcasing the Little League program than ESPN,” said Patrick W. Wilson, Little League Chief Operating Officer and International Tournament Director. “With more than 700 hours of Little League coverage set to air this summer on ESPN platforms, we’re looking forward to continuing to reach new families and fans, as players from around the world gather together to compete in the world’s largest and most respected youth sports tournament.”
Complete schedules for all seven divisions of the Little League World Series and Region Tournaments, as well as visitor information, videos, and news can be found at LittleLeague.org/WorldSeries.
