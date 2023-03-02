LEWISBURG — Madison Roukey continues the strong start to her sophomore season by earning Patriot League Pitcher of the Week. The pitcher receives the award for her performance at the past weekend's Pirate Clash.

"I am thrilled for Madison to receive the pitcher of the week honor," said head coach Sarah Caffrey. "It is well-deserved with a lot of hard work, and I cannot say enough about her performance this weekend and so far this season."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.