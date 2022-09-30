WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg senior Nick Mahoney is in prime position for his second straight District 4 Class 2A individual title as he sits in first place following Day 1 of the championship meet held Thursday at Williamsport Country Club.

Mahoney fired a 7-over-par 71 to lead Midd-West’s Kyle Beward by four strokes. Danville’s Cole Duffy is in third place with an 83.

