WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg senior Nick Mahoney is in prime position for his second straight District 4 Class 2A individual title as he sits in first place following Day 1 of the championship meet held Thursday at Williamsport Country Club.
Mahoney fired a 7-over-par 71 to lead Midd-West’s Kyle Beward by four strokes. Danville’s Cole Duffy is in third place with an 83.
Mifflinburg’s Zeb Hufnagle is in a tie for seventh place with an 88, plus Warrior Run’s Dylan Laubach is 23rd after the first day with a 94.
However, only the top 20 boys advance to Saturdays’ championship round.
In class 3A boys, Milton’s Cade Wirnsberger is in a four-way tie for third with an 86, plus teammates Isaiah Day and Max Wirnsberger are in 11th and 12th place with a 96 and 97, respectively.
Only the top eight boys in 3A advance to Saturday’s second round.
Warrior Run junior Hannah Rabb is also in line to reclaim her District 4 Class 2A individual crown. She carded a 76 on the first day to sit 10 strokes ahead of Jersey Shore’s Cailyn Schall.
In addition, Mifflinburg’s Addison Norton is in fifth place with a 97, and her teammate, Hannah Heaton, is sixth with a 97 and Lewisburg’s Tori Vonderheid is seventh with a 108.
The top eight girls in 2A advance to Saturday’s second round, which also begins at noon at Williamsport Country Club.
District 4 Championship
at Williamsport Country Club
Boys
Class 2A: 1. Nick Mahoney (Lewisburg), 78; 2. Kyle Beward (Midd-West), 82; T-3. Cole Duffy (Danville), 83; Connor Imbro (Montoursville), 83; T-5. Damen Milewski (Lourdes), 85; Andrew Green (North Penn-Mansfield), 85; T-7. Zeb Hufnagle (Mifflinburg), 88; Jordan Vargeson (Cowanesque Valley), 88; James Ciccarelli (Danville), 88; T-10. Joey Feudale, 89; Aiden Evans (Montoursville), 89; T-12. Ben Sohosky (Bloomsburg), 90; Jaden Rankinen (Loyalsock), 90; T-14. Kaleb Wagner (Central Columbia), 91; Nick Salsman (Wyalusing), 91; T-16. Caleb Kirk (East Juniata), 92; Brody Fuhrey (Wyalusing), 92; Tate Jamison (EJ), 92; Hayden Zuchowski (Wellsboro), 92; T-20. Dylan Kreisher (Bloomsburg), 93; Chris Walter (Midd-West), 93; Andy Hermansen (NPM), 93; T-23. Dylan Laubach (Warrior Run), 94; Koen Baylor (Danville), 94; T-25. Joey Bierly (Central), 95; Max Reiprish (Lourdes), 95; T-27. Zane Smith (Bloomsburg), 96; Trevor Sheaffer (Midd-West), 96; Connor Fulkersin (Central), 96; 30. Bryce Derr (Central), 97; 31. Hayden Karlovich (Shamokin), 98; 32. Eli Stein (NPM), 99; 33. Mason Sheesley (Warrior Run), 100; 34. Blake Hamblin (Wellsboro), 101; 35. Cael Frame (Montoursville), 103; T-36. Ryan Tillotson (Loyalsock), 104; Jobey Petro (Lourdes), 104; T-38. Kaeden Kusmierz (Wyalusing), 105; Silas Jackson (Wellsboro), 105; T-40. Ryan Scherer (Bloomsburg), 106; Bryce Carey (Montoursville), 106; 42. Andrew Merriman (Wellsboro), 107; T-43. Garrett Leitzel (Midd-West), 110; Griffin Paige (Midd-West), 110; Hunter Saul (Warrior Run), 110; T-46. Gavin Lasko (Lourdes), 111; Connor Smith (Wyalusing), 111; 48. Logan Traugh (Bloomsburg), 113; 49. Ellis Turner (Central), 115; 50. Trehnon Hugo (Wyalusing), 121; T-51. Talan Deangelo (NPM), 128; Tanner Menne (Montoursville), 128; 53. Bronson Krainnak (Danville), 131.
Class 3A: 1. Sam Wetmiller (Selinsgrove), 75; 2. Evan Cooper (Athens), 82; T-3. Mike Felty (Selinsgrove), 86; Carter Girton (Jersey Shore), 86; Cade Wirnsberger (Milton), 86; 6. Dylan Saxon (Athens), 87; 7. Liam McClain (Jersey Shore), 88; 8. Luke Fatool (Shikellamy); T-9. Evan Whitford (Williamsport), 93; Gannon Steimling (Selinsgrove), 93; 11. Isaiah Day (Milton), 96; 12. Max Wirnsberger (Milton), 97; 13. Josh Long (Jersey Shore), 99; T-14. Nick Jacob (Athens), 100; Brady Darrow (Athens), 100; T-16. Ryan Ault (Jersey Shore), 101; Lucas Craft (Athens), 101; 18. Mac Defazio (Selinsgrove), 104; 19. Connor Andretta (Selinsgrove), 104; 20. Brayden Gower (Milton), 116; 21. Logan Shrawder (Milton), 117.
Girls
Class 2A: 1. Hannah Rabb (Warrior Run), 76; 2. Cailyn Schall (Jersey Shore), 86; 3. Kennedy Petrovich (Shamokin), 93; 4. Hannalee Cleveland (Wellsboro), 96; 5. Addison Norton (Mifflinburg), 97; 6. Hannah Heaton (Mifflinburg), 97; 7. Tori Vonderheid (Lewisburg), 108; 8. Jocelyn McCracken (Jersey Shore), 109; 9. Isabella Fleagle (Jersey Shore), 114; T-10. Gracie Murphy (Lewisburg), 116; Morgan Geiringer (Danville), 116; 12. Lexi Schmadel (Lewisburg), 119; 13. Bryanna Johnson (North Penn-Mansfield), 124; 14. Paige Perry (Towanda), 125; 15. Kendall Fedder (Milton), 129; 16. Reagan Campbell (Warrior Run), 133; 17. Jill Packard (Towanda), 141; 18. Ashlyn Fulmer (Towanda), 150.
Co-ed team championship
Boys
Class 2A: 1. Lourdes, 373; 2. Central Columbia, 379; 3. Warrior Run 380; T-4. Danville, 381; Midd-West, 381; Montoursville, 381; 7. Bloomsburg, 385; 8. Wellsboro, 394; 9. Wyalusing, 399; North Penn-Mansfield, 401.
Class 3A: 1. Selinsgrove, 358; 2. Athens, 369; 3. Jersey Shore, 374; 4. Milton, 395.
Girls
Class 2: 1. Jersey Shore, 302; 2. Lewisburg, 343; 3. Towanda, 416. Class 3A: 1. Williamsport, 334.
