HERSHEY — The PIAA Cross Country Championships will look a bit different this year, but in terms of challengers and top teams, things are pretty similar to last year.
Lewisburg, the defending Class 2A boys champions, return having lost just one senior — Peter Lantz. District 4 champion Jacob Hess, who finished fifth in the individual race last season, has been unstoppable this fall and could contend with defending champion Dylan Throop, of General McLane.
Throop is a senior, Hess a junior. Central Cambria’s Toby Cree; District 11 champ Matthew Chaikowsky, of Saucon Valley; Greencastle-Antrim’s Weber Long, champion out of District 3; District 7 champ Mike Formica; and Ringgold’s Lucas Pajak are also expected to have a shot at the individual crown in a deep, talented field.
Lewisburg’s top challenge for the team title will come from Central Cambria, Greensburg Salem and Kennard-Dale.
The Green Dragons are solid. Calvin Bailey and Thomas Hess finished fifth and sixth at the district meet held last week at Warrior Run. Bryce Ryder and Connor Murray were ninth and 10th.
Warrior Run senior Caden Dufrene had a strong showing at last week’s district meet (3rd). Armed with experience at states, he stands to perform well in his final meet. Milton has a pair of runners at states — Tim Marvin and Brody Bender.
The boys race will feature staggered starts beginning at noon.
Warrior Run girls back for more
Lauren Trapani is seeking her fourth state medal and first overall title when she toes the line Saturday at Hershey. The four-time District 4 champ no longer has Marlee Starliper to worry with.
The Defenders are deep and talented. Trapani took ninth last year in the individual race, 11th in 2018 and was second in the Class A race her freshman year.
Fellow senior Alyssa Hoffman finished strong at last week’s district meet and took home second. Sophomore Sage Dunkelberger was fifth and senior Alanna Ranck was eighth.
Warrior Run took third last year, fifth in 2018, and is among a group of teams expected to challenge for the team title, including Villa Marie, Central Cambria and Northern Catholic.
In addition to Trapani, names to watch include Cori McCormick, the District 11 champ from North Schyulkill; District 9 champ Korie Dixon, of Bradford; Jolena Quarzo, of Brownsville, who finished in the top 10 last year; District 3 champ Peyton Ellis, of Boiling Springs; and District 10 champ Meaera Shannon, of Conneaut Area.
The 2A girls race starts at 11 with staggered starts.
