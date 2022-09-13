TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run scored all of its goals in the second half to come back and take a 3-1 Heartland-II victory over Loyalsock on Senior Night Monday at Defenders Stadium.

Jainie Hanford scored twice for Warrior Run (3-3) in the 42nd and 46th minutes, plus Maggie Sheets also scored for the Defenders at the 75th minute to put the game away.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.