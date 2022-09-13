TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run scored all of its goals in the second half to come back and take a 3-1 Heartland-II victory over Loyalsock on Senior Night Monday at Defenders Stadium.
Jainie Hanford scored twice for Warrior Run (3-3) in the 42nd and 46th minutes, plus Maggie Sheets also scored for the Defenders at the 75th minute to put the game away.
Lust and Amara Bieber both added assists for Warrior Run against Loyalsock (1-4).
Chloe Burden just needed to make two saves to get the win as the Defenders led in both shots (22-4) and in corners kicks (6-1).
Warrior Run next plays at Midd-West at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg at Montoursville
MONTOURSVILLE — The Heartland-I contest between the Green Dragons versus the host Warriors was postponed by rain and moved to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
MIFFLINBURG — Behind two goals apiece from Maria Darrup and Shakira Moyer, the Wildcats scored a total of five times in the first half to roll to the Heartland-II victory over the Tigers.
Evelyn Osborne added a goal in the first quarter for Mifflinburg (2-3), which out-shot Southern 27-1 and had 10 penalty corners to none for the Tigers.
Mifflinburg next hosts Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BERWICK — Zeb Hufnagle and Kamdon Eicher both carded rounds in the 40s to lead the Wildcats, but they fell to the Blue Jays in the HAC-II match.
Hufnagle shot a 44 and Eicher had a 47 for Mifflinburg (1-4-1)
Central Columbia 180, Mifflinburg 195
Central Columbia: Kaleb Wagner, 42; Bryce Derr, 45; Joey Bierly, 46; Conor Fulkersin, 47. Other golfers: Nolen Beagle, 49; Ellis Turner, 60.
Mifflinburg: Zeb Hufnagle, 44; Kamdon Eicher, 47; Wilson Abram, 52; Cub Dietrich, 52. Other golfers: Addison Norton, 55; Natalie Osborne, 59.
Milton at Williamsport (PPD)
WILLIAMSPORT — The Heartland-I match between the Black Panthers and the host Millionaires was postponed by rain and rescheduled to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hughesville 5, Mifflinburg 0
Hughesville 5, Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Spartans shut out the Wildcats and didn’t allow a single point in the HAC-II doubleheader. Mifflinburg falls to 0-5.
Hughesville 5, Mifflinburg 0
1. Sarah Buck (H) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Kylie Kilgore (H) def. Morgan Traver 6-0, 6-0.
3. Annaka Bruder (H) def. Kaylee Swartzlander, 6-0, 6-0.
1. Destini Flowers-Breanna Bobak (H) won by forfeit.
2. Georgia Randall-Maya Snyder (H) won by forfeit.
Hughesville 5, Mifflinburg (0-5) 0
1. Buck (H) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Kilgore (H) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Bruder (H) def. Kaylee Swartzlander, 6-0, 6-0.
1. Flowers-Bobak (H) won by forfeit.
2. Randall-Snyder (H) won by forfeit.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The HAC-II matchup between the Green Dragons and the Lancers was postponed by rain and moved to 4 p.m. today.
Milton at Central Columbia
ALMEDIA — The nonleague contest featuring the Black Panthers and the Blue Jays was postponed by rain and rescheduled to 4 p.m. Thursday.
