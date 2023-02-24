LEWISBURG — There was a pivotal point early in the second half of Thursday’s District 4 Class 4A quarterfinal between Lewisburg and Athens when the game tightened up.
The Wildcats had just put together a run to trim an 11-point deficit to just three, but for the Green Dragons there wasn’t any panic.
Lewisburg answered with a seven-point run to take a double-digit lead and the Dragons would pull away for a 42-28 victory over the Wildcats at Lewisburg Area High School.
Sophie Kilbride led No. 3 Lewisburg (16-7) with 19 points and had four steals and two assists, while Maddy Moyers added 12 points.
“I think Athens is a good team, but the first round is the hardest because it’s do-or-die,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample, whose team advances to face Jersey Shore in the semifinals next week.
“You spend 5-6 months in the summer and four months during the season preparing for this one game, and if you happen to lose the game everything you worked so hard for is over.”
Thanks to the Green Dragons’ defense, the No. 6-seeded Wildcats (14-9) opened the game with more turnovers (7) than points (5) to fall behind 12-5.
That lead for Lewisburg steadily grew to 10 behind a three-point play from Maddy Moyers, who followed with a fastbreak layup off a steal to give the Green Dragons a 17-7 advantage.
The Wildcats were ultimately held to just 13 points in the first half as the Green Dragons led by nine at the break.
“We knew coming in that Lewisburg is a top-notch defensive team. We played them last year and they held us to 18 points (in a 21-18 loss),” said Athens coach Brian Miller. “We knew points would be hard to come by (Thursday).”
Athens would finally show what it’s made of early in the second half by going on an eight-point run.
The Wildcats got 3-pointers from both Addy Wheeler and Emma Bronson to fuel the spurt to make the score 24-21.
The run prompted Lewisburg coach Brent Sample to call a timeout to settle his players down.
“We’ve been playing pretty good defense all year. I think other than that stretch in the third quarter where we gave them eight points on a banked-in 3-pointer and another 3-pointer, we played really well,” said Sample.
“We called a timeout to talk to the girls. I said it’s buckle-down time, and then we went on a little bit of a run there and kind of put the game away.”
Buckets from Teagan Osunde and Kilbride got Lewisburg back on track, and Moyers later made a layup at the end of the third that built the Dragons’ lead back to 10 (31-21).
“We came out in the beginning of the third quarter where we were going to go down by 15 points, but we made a nice run to cut it to three,” said Miller. “But Lewisburg seemed to take it up another level defensively where we had 4-5 possessions in a row where we didn’t get a shot or turned the ball over.
“Kudos to Lewisburg. They are well-coached and they play great defense — that’s their strength, so they’ll going to be in any ballgame as long as they play that kind of defense,” added Athens’ coach.
Sarah Bronson knocked down a couple of shots in the fourth for Athens, but the Lady Wildcats couldn’t get any closer.
Kilbride and fellow senior Keeley Baker both knocked down some key shots for Lewisburg in the fourth to prevent any type of comeback by Athens.
In addition to her game-high 19 points, Kilbride added four steals and two assists, plus Moyers chipped in a team-high eight steals along with two assists.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had a home district playoff game, so that was really exciting. I think the team atmosphere going into it set us up for success,” said Kilbride. “I think a lot of times we have a good third quarter, but I think we have a tendency to start off slow, which is something we need to change going into the semifinals.”
Baker finished with seven points, 10 rebounds, plus Teagan Osunde added five rebounds for the Green Dragons.
“We’re getting contributions from everybody in the lineup. Everyone who gets on the floor contributes in one way or another,” said Sample. “We have a really good jayvee team that won 20 games this year, and the last three days preparing for this game these girls were hounded. The jayvees did an amazing job preparing our varsity girls for this game.
“It was a top-to-bottom team effort,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
District 4 Class 4A Quarterfinal
At Lewisburg Area High School
No. 3 Lewisburg 42, No. 6 Athens 28
Athens 5 8 9 6 – 28
Lewisburg 12 10 9 11 – 42
Athens (14-9) 28
Emma Bronson 1 4-6 7; Kaylee Bartlow 2 4-4 9; Sara Bronson 2 1-2 5; Rayvn Glisson 0 0-0 0; Kendra Merrill 0 0-0 0; Abby Burgess 0 0-0 0; Mya Thompson 0 0-0 0; Izzy Davis 0 0-0 0; Addy Wheeler 1 2-2 5; Natalee Watson 0 2-2 2. Totals: 6 13-16 28.
3-point goals: Bronson, Bartlow, Wheeler.
Lewisburg (16-7) 42
Sydney Bolinsky 0 0-1 0; Maddy Moyers 5 2-3 12; Addie Wuerderman 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Elsa Fellon 0 0-2 0; Sophie Kilbride 7 4-7 19; Teagan Osunde 1 0-1 2; Keeley Baker 2 3-5 7. Totals: 16 9-19 42.
3-point goals: Kilbride.
