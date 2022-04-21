Bloomsburg - Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities have received NCAA approval to proceed with their plan to retain a full complement of NCAA athletic programs on the campuses that currently host them.
Each campus will maintain its full menu sports offerings and remain wholly independent of each other. All athletic programs will continue to use their respective location name, existing logos, colors, mascots, and traditions.
Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield are charter members of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and compete primarily at the NCAA Division II level.
Bloomsburg sponsors 23 varsity athletic programs including an NCAA Division I men's wrestling program that competes in the Mid-American Conference.
Lock Haven sponsors 21 varsity athletic programs including Division I men's wrestling and field hockey. The men's wrestling program is an affiliate member of the MAC and the field hockey team competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Mansfield sponsors 13 varsity athletic programs including sprint football, which is a member of the Collegiate Sprint Football League.
The integration of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities is a bold investment in the communities and people of Pennsylvania with the mission to expand high-quality, affordable academic opportunities to support the needs of all learners. First proposed in September 2020, the integration plan received initial approval by the institutional accrediting agency, Middle States Commission on Higher Education in March 2022.
The three institutions will officially unite as Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania on July 1, 2022, though each will retain their respective location name - Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield - maintaining existing logos, colors, mascots, and traditions. Existing foundations and alumni associations will remain separate and continue to support their respective campuses. Donors can continue to designate funds to support programs or a campus of their choosing.
Williamsport Crosscutters seeking National Anthem performers
WILLIAMSPORT - The Williamsport Crosscutters are now accepting applications for National Anthem performers for the upcoming 2022 season.
All individuals and groups who are interested in being considered are asked to fill out the short application available at crosscutters.com. Applicants are also required to provide a link or file of them performing the “Star-Spangled Banner”.
All performances should be 90 seconds or less in length, the traditional rendition and vocalists should sing a cappella. Applications are due by May 13. Each submission will be reviewed and selected performers will be contacted and scheduled to perform during the 2022 season between June 2 and September 1.
The Crosscutters open the 2022 season on Thursday, June 2 against the State College Spikes.
