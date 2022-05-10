LEWISBURG — When he transferred from Shikellamy to Lewisburg prior to his junior year, little did Jake Hernandez know he would be a part of one of the best seasons the Green Dragons’ boys basketball team has had in years.
Hernandez helped lead Lewisburg to a 23-win season (and an 11-4 mark in the HAC-I), a District 4 Class 4A championship and an appearance in the second round of the PIAA playoffs.
The senior center was rewarded for all his hard work this past year by being named to the Pennsylvania Basketball Writers’ All-State Third Team.
Hernandez, who also was honored by the Heartland Athletic Conference with a first-team selection as well as being named the HAC-I MVP this season, was thrilled when he found out he made the all-state team.
“My initial reaction was very excited because I put in a lot of work in the offseason and I was very pleased to see the work pay off,” said Hernandez, who is Lewisburg’s first all-state selection since Sam Allen was a first-team honoree in 2016 (and a second-team selection in 2015).
“This season was truly remarkable, and I will remember it as long as I live.”
Said Lewisburg coach John Vaji, “Jake is very deserving of all-state recognition. He has a complete game, which means he can score inside and outside. He was a relentless rebounder and had many double doubles this year.”
Hernandez averaged 18.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season, and it helped the Green Dragon reach the 1,000-point plateau on Feb. 7 against rival Mifflinburg where he tallied 18 points in a last-second 52-50 win for the Green Dragons.
And out of all of Hernandez’s accomplishments and accolades this season, two of them stand out — helping the team win the District 4 title for the first time since 2017, and reaching the 1,000-point milestone.
“As amazing as getting 1,000 points and earning all-state recognition was, it didn’t compare to getting that gold medal around my neck,” said Hernandez. “I am most proud about my 1,000 points because I want to be recognized by the community for years to come, and I wanted to set a good example for the young kids.”
Hernandez will no doubt also be remembered for all the hard work he put in during his brief, two-year stint with the Green Dragons, especially prior to the 2021-22 season where he increased his scoring from 16.8 ppg. during his junior campaign.
“Jake has a great passion for the game of basketball. He loves being in the gym. Jake was disappointed when I would not allow him to come to open gym in the fall since he was playing football, but he understood why,” said Vaji. “When on the court in practice or games Jake loved to compete. No matter what the drill was he wanted to win, and that desire transferred onto the court. He would do whatever we needed to win a game.
“I knew Jake could score from seeing articles from his junior year. The big thing that surprised me was how physical he played and how hard he worked on the offensive and defensive glass. He was very athletic and could get out and run and got many points in transition this year,” Vaji added.
And, depending on the situation, Hernandez could also step out and hit a big 3-pointer when need be. Being able to knock down those shots helped contribute to the success he and the team had this year.
“The key difference scoring-wise for me was simply using my size and strength down low and then stepping out to the 3-point line when I felt a double team coming,” Hernandez said. “The team shot the ball with confidence this year, which is something we lacked last year. Coach Vaji gave us the green light to shoot, and we took advantage of that.”
The wins then came rolling in for Lewisburg, and Hernandez, for one, wasn’t surprised by the season the Green Dragons ended up having.
“In November, I absolutely envisioned us having the season we did, we just had to keep trusting the system and believing in each other. Once everything started clicking, we were a very tough team to beat,” said Hernandez.
“I really don’t think I would have had this successful of a career if I was still at Shikellamy, and I cannot thank my coaches and teammates here at Lewisburg enough for the confidence they gave me. If this is the end of my career, I wouldn’t want it any other way. It was a dream season, and I am so thankful I lived it. I am taking life day by day and I don’t know where my future lies, but I will never forget this amazing year.”
