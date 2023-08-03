Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 66 42 .611 _ Tampa Bay 66 45 .595 1½ Toronto 60 49 .550 6½ Boston 57 51 .528 9 New York 56 52 .519 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 55 54 .505 _ Cleveland 53 56 .486 2 Detroit 48 60 .444 6½ Chicago 43 66 .394 12 Kansas City 34 75 .312 21
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 62 46 .574 _ Houston 62 47 .569 ½ Seattle 56 52 .519 6 Los Angeles 56 53 .514 6½ Oakland 30 79 .275 32½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 69 37 .651 _ Philadelphia 58 50 .537 12 Miami 58 51 .532 12½ New York 50 57 .467 19½ Washington 46 63 .422 24½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 59 51 .536 _ Milwaukee 58 51 .532 ½ Chicago 55 53 .509 3 Pittsburgh 48 59 .449 9½ St. Louis 48 61 .440 10½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 61 45 .575 _ San Francisco 60 49 .550 2½ Arizona 57 52 .523 5½ San Diego 54 55 .495 8½ Colorado 42 66 .389 20
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2 Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1 Baltimore 13, Toronto 3 Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 0 Houston 2, Cleveland 0 Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2 Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings Boston 6, Seattle 4 L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 3
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5 Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3 Houston 3, Cleveland 2 Seattle 6, Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2 Toronto 4, Baltimore 1 St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3 Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 1 Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0 L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-3) at Texas (Scherzer 9-4), 2:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-5) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 2:10 p.m. Baltimore (Flaherty 7-6) at Toronto (Gausman 8-5), 3:07 p.m. Houston (Javier 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6), 7:15 p.m. Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-3), 7:45 p.m. Seattle (Woo 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m. Oakland (Sears 2-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Miami 1 Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1 Milwaukee 6, Washington 4 Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1 Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2 Chicago Cubs 20, Cincinnati 9 Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings San Diego 8, Colorado 5 San Francisco 4, Arizona 3 L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 3
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5 Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3 Washington 3, Milwaukee 2 San Diego 11, Colorado 1 St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3 Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0 Miami 9, Philadelphia 8, 12 innings Chicago Cubs 16, Cincinnati 6 San Francisco 4, Arizona 2 L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Lorenzen 5-7) at Miami (Cueto 0-2), 12:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-5) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 2:10 p.m. Arizona (Pfaadt 0-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 9-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 7:15 p.m. Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-3), 7:45 p.m. Cincinnati (Weaver 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 5-6), 8:05 p.m. Oakland (Sears 2-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
New York 20 6 .769 — Connecticut 19 7 .731 1 Atlanta 14 12 .538 6 Washington 12 13 .480 7½ Chicago 10 15 .400 9½ Indiana 7 19 .269 13
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 24 2 .923 — Dallas 15 11 .577 9 Minnesota 13 14 .481 11½ Los Angeles 9 17 .346 15 Phoenix 6 19 .240 17½ Seattle 6 20 .231 18 x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 79, Minnesota 69 Indiana 72, Phoenix 71 Las Vegas 93, Atlanta 72 New York 76, Los Angeles 69
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas 76, Seattle 65 Thursday’s Games Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
