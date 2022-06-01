WILLIAMSPORT — A central figure in the development of Lycoming College’s women’s athletic programs, Deb Holmes was included in the 2022 Middle Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame class, it was announced on Tuesday.
After serving as the social director at Pocono Manor Inn, Holmes returned to her hometown, Williamsport, in 1976 when she was hired as an instructor of physical education at Lycoming. She also immediately picked up a new title as the women’s tennis coach, a position she held for the next 34 years.
By November of that year, she was also tasked with starting a women’s basketball team. With just little Hilltop Gymnasium and wrestling and men’s basketball already practicing in the gym, court time was a logistical issue for the team in its early years. By 1978, she had helped elevate the team to varsity status and worked with Director of Athletics Dutch Burch to gain the cooperation of the existing sports programs to use the gym for the women’s basketball team.
The opening of Lamade Gym in 1980, complete with a wrestling room, helped alleviate the women’s basketball program’s issues with finding space and time to practice.
During the team’s first season, it won just one game, a 60-54 triumph over Williamsport Area Community College on Jan. 22, 1978. After the game, Holmes’ comments to the school newspaper, The Spectator, were similar to ones she gave after any of her team’s accomplishments. Just two years later, Holmes women’s basketball team was playing nearly twice as many games as it had during its first year and it was enjoying its first of two straight .500 or better finishes.
While the women’s basketball team began to develop, so too did the women’s tennis program, which won just two matches in Holmes’ first two seasons. By 1981, the team had finished 4-0 in the MAC Northern Division and reached the conference title match, coming during a run of five .500 or better seasons in six years.
In 1987, she became the chair of the physical education department, a position that she held until her retirement from the College in 2013. In that role, she also served as an academic advisor for hundreds of students in the ensuing parts of four decades. A noted historian for the athletic department, her master’s thesis at Penn State was a history of the men’s athletic programs at Lycoming College.
In the mid-’90s, Holmes led the team through its most prosperous period in program history, as the 1993 team started a run of 10 straight winning seasons. The 1997, 1998 and 2000 teams won Freedom League regular-season titles, giving her a total of four in her career.
By the time she retired as the women’s tennis coach in 2009, she had won a school-record 137 matches and made eight appearances in the Middle Atlantic Conference Championship, advancing to the conference’s title match in 1982 and 1999. She also coached one MAC Individual Champion, Cricket Temple, in 1999.
Holmes was inducted into Lycoming’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012. She passed away on May 1, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Born on Sept. 19, 1950, she was nearly a lifelong resident of Lycoming county, growing up in South Williamsport and graduating from Williamsport High School, before attending Penn State, where she was a member of the softball team from 1969-71.
Holmes is Lycoming’s 13th inductee to the MAC Hall of Fame, which began in 2012, where she joins just two other former Lycoming coaches – Frank Girardi (football) and Budd Whitehill (wrestling). She is also Lycoming’s third woman to earn the accolades, joining Denise (Zimmerman) Null (women’s swimming, 2015) and Erica (Weaver) Wagner (women’s basketball and softball, 1998).
Bucknell swimming and diving team welcomes 18 newcomers
LEWISBURG – Head coach Dan Schinnerer announced Wednesday that 18 newcomers have joined the Bucknell swimming and diving program.
The women’s team will welcome seven incoming first years. The men’s squad will have 11 student-athletes in its class of 2026. Every stroke group is represented on each team, with the men’s squad also adding two divers.
The women team’s seven newcomers hail from seven different states: California, Connecticut, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
“We are very excited about the women joining our team,” Schinnerer said. “During this recruiting cycle, we intentionally targeted a smaller class size because of where our roster numbers stood. That said, we wanted a very impactful class, and this certainly has the potential to be one. All these women come into our program with times that are at a scoring level in the Patriot League.”
Eight different states are represented by the men’s squad’s incoming class: Connecticut (2), New York (2), Pennsylvania (2), California, Florida, Maryland, Texas and Virginia.
“This group of men brings depth and balance to our team,” Schinnerer said. “We knew going into this recruiting cycle that we had the ability to bring in a larger class than usual so we wanted to address several specific needs with it. With a large senior class graduating, we have big shoes to fill. This group will definitely help in that process. In addition to its quality, it will help our team with depth in the distance, backstroke and diving events.”
Last season, the Bison women finished second at the Patriot League Championships and went 9-1 (7-1 PL) in dual meet competition. Notably, the class of 2022 graduated having gone a remarkable 30-3 (23-3 PL) in dual meets, its only losses coming to defending Patriot League champion Navy. The class of 2022 also helped Bucknell finish as the runner-up at two of the three Patriot League Championships contested during its time in Lewisburg.
In 2022-23, the Bison will bring back five All-Patriot League performers: Catherine Craig, Sophia Donati, Abby Doss, Esme Hunter and Sabrina Vumbacco. They will need to replace eight-time Patriot League individual medalist Maddie Hartigan, who also graduated with school records in four of the six freestyle races. Notably, Hartigan also earned the Christy Mathewson Award as the Bucknell class of 2022’s top female athlete.
During the 2021-22 campaign, the Bucknell men placed second at the ECAC Championships and third at the Patriot League Championships; they also went 7-3 (6-2 PL) in dual meet competition. At the Patriot League Championships, they broke a staggering 11 school records over the course of the four-day event, helping Schinnerer earn his third career Patriot League Men’s Coach of the Year nod.
For this season, the Bison will return six of their eight 2022 All-Patriot League selections: Justin DiSanto, Andy Dorsel, Chris Fabian, John Gehrig, Chris Kopac and Leo Kuyl. That group includes all of their record four First Team honorees: Dorsel, Fabian, Gehrig and Kopac.
The following is Bucknell’s incoming swimming class.
Braden Beagle, Backstroke/IM, La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.
Hanna Bingley, Breaststroke, Rockville, Md.
Nikita Bityutskiy, Freestyle/Butterfly/IM, Silver Spring, Md.
Jennifer Bolden, Freestyle, Mechanicsburg, Pa., Cumberland Valley H.S.
Alex Crossing, Freestyle/Butterfly/IM, Victor, N.Y.
Emma Feld, Backstroke/IM, New York, N.Y.
Chase Ferguson, Backstroke, Friendswood, Texas
Claire Kehley, Freestyle, Trumbull, Conn.
Kyla Kelly, Backstroke/IM, Danville, Calif.
Jack Krug, Diving, New Canaan, Conn.
Megan Leyden, Butterfly/Sprint Freestyle, Bedford, N.H.
Matt Raudabaugh, Breaststroke, Carlisle, Pa./Big Spring
William Shoemaker, Freestyle, Sarasota, Fla.
Seth Spector, Backstroke, Horsham, Pa., William Penn Charter
Ava Stallmeyer, Breaststroke, Cincinnati, Ohio
Sam Sweetser, Freestyle, Richmond, Va.
Jackson Vinarub, Diving, Washingtonville, N.Y.
Shane Wynne, Backstroke/Butterfly/IM, Cheshire, Conn.
