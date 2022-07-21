WILLIAMSPORT — A total of six Williamsport Crosscutters were selected in the recently completed 2022 MLB Draft. The draft consisted of 20 rounds with 616 players chosen July 17-19 in Los Angeles, the site of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.
The six Williamsport players selected were:
· RHP Wesley Scott – Round 8 by Kansas City
· C/1B Tayden Hall – Round 9 by Milwaukee
· RHP Troy Taylor (2021) – Round 12 by Seattle
· C Sabin Ceballos – Round 14 by Los Angeles (AL)
· SS Michael Turconi (2021) – Round 15 by Toronto
· RHP Easton Sikorski – Round 17 by Cincinnati
Overall, the MLB Draft League had 46 players that appeared in the league during the 2021 and 2022 seasons selected in the draft. State College led the way with 10 selections, followed by West Virginia and Trenton with 9, Frederick with 8, Williamsport with 6, and Mahoning Valley with 4.
The Crosscutters begin the second half of the 2022 MLB Draft League season on Friday hosting the Trenton Thunder.
Two Nittany Lions named to watch lists
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State sophomore running back Keyvone Lee has been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, it was announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum on Wednesday. The Forum annually presents the award to the nation’s top college running back.
Lee (6-0, 234) has appeared in 22 career games for the Nittany Lions, making seven starts. He was also named to the Doak Walker Award watch list in 2021 when he appeared in 13 games, making four starts.
Lee ran for 530 yards on 108 carries (4.9 average) with two touchdowns a year ago, while adding 15 receptions for 130 yards. He finished tied for 11th in the Big Ten in yards per carry (4.9).
The recipient of the 2022 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.
The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to Stoll Named an Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Nominee
In addition, Penn State redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll has been named a nominee for the 31st Allstate and American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team. The nominees are 114 student-athletes with exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.
Stoll (6-2, 262) has been Penn State’s primary long snapper for 35 career games.
Stoll is a three-time Dean’s List selection and he’s in his third year as President of Penn State’s Uplifting Athletes, a chapter that has raised nearly 1.4 million dollars for kidney cancer treatment and research since the first Penn State Lift for Life was held in 2003.
The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members and journalists. They look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.
After the final team members are announced in September, fans can vote for this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through the official page on ESPN.com. Fans can join the conversation on social media with #GoodWorksTeam throughout the season.
PSU’s Clifford named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List
UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford has been named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list. The award is presented annually to the outstanding quarterback in college football.
Compiled by a subset of the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee, this year’s list was selected based on career player performance and expectations heading into the 2022 college football season. All nominees are required to have previously started at least one game at an NCAA Division I institution.
The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 46th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Clifford, who was also named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday, is one of three Penn State players to reach 8,000 yards of total offense and one of three PSU quarterbacks to eclipse 7,500 career passing yards. He sits as the current all-time leader at Penn State in completion percentage (.603).
The official Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and will contain all active quarterbacks from the Preseason Watch List, all players honored as a weekly Great 8 recipient through the season’s first seven weeks and any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection subcommittee.
Sixteen semifinalists selected from the QB Class will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Monday, Nov. 21). The 2022 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 8, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.
Finkbeiner selected to National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court
WILLIAMSPORT – Luke Finkbeiner, a junior guard on the Lycoming College men’s basketball team, was selected to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, it was announced Tuesday.
The biology: anatomy and physiology major averaged 1.8 points and 0.5 rebounds per game in 12 games, helping the team reach a third straight MAC Championship appearance.
He is the first Warrior to earn the honor since Serge Cole ’19 earned the honors in 2018.
Athletes nominated and selected to the Honors Court must be a junior, senior or a graduate student and have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher. Finkbeiner has been a member of the of the MAC Academic honor roll in all three years of his career at Lycoming.
The Warriors finished 17-11 overall and 10-6 in the MAC Freedom under fourth-year head coach Mike McGarvey in 2020-21.
