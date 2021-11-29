LOCK HAVEN – For the first time since Feb. 23, the Lock Haven University wrestling team competed at home Sunday in Thomas Fieldhouse in front of the Mat-Town U.S.A. fans as the Bald Eagles hosted the Mat-Town Open I Tournament.
Several Bald Eagles were in action – competing unattached – and leading the way among the limited lineup was Anthony Noto, who powered his way to the 125-pound title. Noto picked up his second consecutive championship in as many tries as the transfer continued to impress.
Today, Noto went 3-0 on the way to the victory. He opened the day with a pin and followed it up with a tech fall. In the opener, Noto pinned Jace Schafer (West Virginia) in 6:11, before earning a 20-5 tech fall (7:00) over Aiden Lewis of Bucknell.
In the finals, Noto’s workmanlike effort led to a dominating 10-3 win over Lehigh’s Sheldon Seymour. Competing unattached at Millersville’s Shorty Hitchcock Memorial Open on November 20, Noto went a perfect 5-0 on the way to the title.
At 285 pounds, freshman Kaleb Snodgrass scored a pair of victories to open the day. Snodgrass upended Binghamton’s Collin Burns by a 4-1 margin, before scoring a quick fall over Zach Taylor in his second matchup of the day.
In match three, Snodgrass fell by a 14-1 major decision to drop into the consolation bracket. The Buckeye State native kept his day going with another victory over Burns, this time of the 4-2 variety. In the consolation final, Snodgrass met up with Nathan Taylor and fell via pin fall to finish in fourth place.
Jack Coulston and Tyler Dilley competed unattached for the Bald Eagles at 141 pounds. Coulston fell in both bouts on the day, while Dilley wrapped up a 2-2 day on the mats. Dilley opened the day with a 11-2 major decision win over Bucknell’s Christopher Lanciano and later defeated Myles Griffin of the Spartan Combat Regional Training Center via a 7-3 decision.
Lock Haven also turned in a trio of solid efforts at 149 pounds. Connor Eck and Dashawn Farber each went 2-2 on the day. Billy Talmedge also competed and dropped a pair of bouts.
Redshirt-junior Tyler Megonigal kept things rolling for the Bald Eagles at 165. Megonigal took down Virginia’s Raymond Costa, 10-6, for his first victory of the day, before defeating Navy’s Adam Davis by an 11-5 tally to post his second win of the afternoon. The Virginia native later dropped a pair of bouts to wrap up the day with a 2-2 record.
At 174 pounds, Tyler Stoltzfus, a Mifflinburg grad, rolled two a pair of easy victories to open the day. Stoltzfus cruised to a 14-2 major decision victory over Bucknell’s Sam Barnes in his first bout, before scoring a second-period fall over Navy’s Gary Eakin to remain unbeaten on the afternoon. The freshman was tripped up in the semifinals, before defaulting out.
The tournament field included wrestlers from Appalachian State, Binghamton, Bloomsburg, Brown, Bucknell, Buffalo, Clarion, Cornell, Drexel, Lehigh, Navy, Pittsburgh, Pitt-Johnstown, Virginia and West Virginia.
LHU is set to host Michigan State at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Bald Eagles’ annual “White Out” match.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, Lock Haven will host nationally-ranked Lehigh at 1 p.m.
