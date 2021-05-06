Track and field
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons wrapped up Heartland Athletic Conference Division II titles in both boys and girls in Wednesday’s home meet with Montoursville at the Pawling Complex.
The Green Dragons got two individual wins from four athletes to take a 112-38 victory.
Getting two wins apiece for Lewisburg’s boys team (5-0) were Cam Michaels in the 100 (11.29) and 200 (22.95), Julien Mercado-Bonanno in the 110HH (16.65) and 300IH (43.77), Zach Gose in the shot put (42-8) and discus (128-3) and Anthony Bhangdia in the long jump (20-1) and triple jump (43-1).
Lewisburg’s girls took a 122-28 win over Montoursville behind three wins from Morgan Harris.
Harris took the long jump (14-6), triple jump (31-10 1/2) and high jump (4-9). In addition, Asha Hohmuth took the 100 (13.14) and 200 (27.33), Sarah Mahoney took the 1,600 (5:24.48) and 3,200 (12:16.19), and Madison Downs won the shot put (32-7) and discus (109-11).
BoysLewisburg 112, Montoursville 38100: 1. Cam Michaels, L, 11.29; 2. Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez, L; 3. Ethan Dominick, L. 200: 1. Michaels, L, 22.95; 2. James Koconis, L; 3. Sanchez Rodriguez, L. 400: 1. Thomas Hess, L, 51.86; 2. Mason Winslow, M; 3. Jack Drouin, L. 800: 1. Gianluca Perrone, L, 2:06.83; 2. Alan Daniel, L; 3. Kieran Murray, L. 1,600: 1. Jacob Hess, L, 4:33.64; 2. Daniel, L; 3. Bryce Ryder, L. 3,200: 1. Calvin Bailey, L, 10:18.21; 2. Connor Murray, L; 3. Jacob Bear, M. 110HH: 1. Julien Mercado-Bonanno, L, 16.65; 2. Josiah Schans, M; 3. Liam Winder, M. 300IH: 1. Mercado-Bonanno, L, 43.77; 2. Schans, M; 3. Jacob Foster, M. 400R: 1. Lewisburg, 44.91. 1,600R: 1. Montoursville, 3:44.1. 3,200R:
1. Lewisburg, 11:28.21.
Shot put: 1. Zach Gose, L, 42-8; 2. Gavin Farquharson, M; 3. Brayden Brown, M. Discus: 1. Gose, L, 128-3; 2. Stephen Tiffin, L; 3. Zach Barnes, M. Javelin: 1. Barnes, M, 141-11; 2. Brown, M; 3. Mitchell Vanbuskirk, L. Long jump: 1. Anthony Bhangdia, L, 20-1; 2. Simon Stumbris, L; 3. Winslow, M. Triple jump: 1. Bhangdia, L, 43-1; 2. Stumbris, L; 3. Ian McKinney, L. High jump: 1. Stumbris, L, 5-8; 2. Schans, M; 3. Bhangdia, L. Pole vault:
1. Adam Seasholtz, L, 13-6; 2. Bryce Eberhart, M; 3. Brayden McKibben, M.
GirlsLewisburg 122, Montoursville 28100: 1. Asha Hohmuth, L, 13.14; 2. Josslyn Davis, M; 3. Torrence Spicher, L. 200: 1. Hohmuth, L, 27.33; 2. Medha Yenireddy, L; 3. Alyssa Coleman, L. 400: 1. Lily Saul, M, 57.46; 2. Elena Malone, L; 3. Alyssa Coleman, L. 800: 1. Saul, M, 2:26.50; 2. Kyra Binney, L; 3. Maggie Daly, L. 1,600: 1. Sarah Mahoney, L, 5:24.48; 2. Gabrielle Shearer, M; 3. Hannah Mirshahi, L. 3,200: 1. Mahoney, L, 12:16.19; 2. Shearer, M; 3. Mirshahi, L. 100H: 1. Madeline Ikeler, L, 17.13; 2. Madison Cardello, L; 3. Mikayla Long, L. 300H: 1. Siena Brazier, L, 47.74; 2. Cardello, L; 3. Ikeler, L. 400R: 1. Lewisburg, 55.79. 1,600R: 1. Lewisburg, 4:15.45. 3,200R:
1. Lewisburg, 11:26.54.
Shot put: 1. Madison Downs, L, 32-7; 2. Munayyah Meredith, L; 3. Hazel Buonopane, L. Discus: 1. Downs, L, 109-11; 2. Grace Bruckhart, L; 3. Olivia Humphrey, L. Javelin: 1. Valerie Badger, M, 103-9; 2. Buonopane, L; 3. Maddie Still, L. Long jump: 1. Morgan Harris, L, 14-6; 2. Amelia Kiepke, L; 3. Mallory Fry, M. Triple jump: 1. Harris, L, 31-10 ½; 2. Kiepke, L; 3. Fry, M. High jump: 1. Harris, L, 4-9; 2. Kiepke, L; 3. Ava Lilley, M. Pole vault:
1. Emma Freeman, L, 8-6; 2. Kathleen McTammany, L; 3. Davis, M.
Boys tennis
Area teams qualify for District 4 Tournament
MILTON — A pair of area tennis teams — Lewisburg and Milton — have qualified for the District 4 Team Tournament, which begins this afternoon.
In the first round Milton will host Galeton at 3 p.m. The winner of the match travels to play Wellsboro in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg will host Central Columbia in a quarterfinal match also at 3 p.m. Tuesday. That winner will play the victor of the Wellsboro match Thursday, May 13 at 3 p.m. at Williamsport Area High School.
The top two finishers advance to the PIAA Tournament beginning May 18.
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled for Wednesday were postponed by rain. Make-up dates are listed after the event.
Baseball
Mount Carmel at Milton, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, postponed TBA
Central Mountain at Lewisburg, postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 17
