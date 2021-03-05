National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 22 13 5 4 30 75 70 N.Y. Islanders 23 13 6 4 30 63 52 Philadelphia 20 12 5 3 27 67 62 Boston 20 12 5 3 27 60 52 Pittsburgh 22 12 9 1 25 68 71 N.Y. Rangers 21 9 9 3 21 59 55 New Jersey 19 7 10 2 16 47 60 Buffalo 21 6 12 3 15 48 65
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 21 16 4 1 33 74 41 Carolina 23 16 6 1 33 81 62 Florida 22 14 4 4 32 72 64 Chicago 24 12 7 5 29 75 71 Columbus 25 10 10 5 25 69 80 Nashville 23 10 13 0 20 55 73 Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87 Dallas 18 6 8 4 16 48 50
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 19 14 4 1 29 61 41 St. Louis 23 13 8 2 28 75 73 Colorado 20 12 7 1 25 61 48 Minnesota 20 12 7 1 25 62 54 Arizona 22 10 9 3 23 59 66 Los Angeles 21 9 8 4 22 62 59 San Jose 20 8 10 2 18 59 77 Anaheim 23 6 12 5 17 48 69
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 25 18 5 2 38 88 59 Winnipeg 23 15 7 1 31 78 62 Edmonton 25 14 11 0 28 80 78 Montreal 22 10 6 6 26 71 65 Calgary 24 11 11 2 24 66 73 Vancouver 27 10 15 2 22 77 91 Ottawa 26 8 17 1 17 70 102 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 2 Winnipeg 4, Montreal 3, OT Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 1 Carolina 5, Detroit 2 Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 2, OT Florida 5, Nashville 4 Columbus 3, Dallas 2 Calgary 7, Ottawa 3 Vancouver 3, Toronto 1
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m. Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 7 p.m. Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m. Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m. Tampa Bay at Chicago, 2:30 p.m. Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 5 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 24 12 .667 — Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½ Boston 19 17 .528 5 New York 19 18 .514 5½ Toronto 17 19 .472 7
W L Pct GB Miami 18 18 .500 — Charlotte 17 18 .486 ½ Atlanta 16 20 .444 2 Washington 14 20 .412 3 Orlando 13 23 .361 5
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 22 14 .611 — Chicago 16 18 .471 5 Indiana 16 19 .457 5½ Cleveland 14 22 .389 8 Detroit 10 26 .278 12
W L Pct GB San Antonio 18 14 .563 — Dallas 18 16 .529 1 Memphis 16 16 .500 2 New Orleans 15 21 .417 5 Houston 11 23 .324 8
W L Pct GB Utah 27 9 .750 — Portland 21 14 .600 5½ Denver 21 15 .583 6 Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12 Minnesota 7 29 .194 20
W L Pct GB Phoenix 24 11 .686 — L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 1 L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 1½ Golden State 19 18 .514 6 Sacramento 14 22 .389 10½
Boston 132, Toronto 125 Washington 119, L.A. Clippers 117 New York 114, Detroit 104 Denver 113, Indiana 103 Milwaukee 112, Memphis 111 Miami 103, New Orleans 93 Oklahoma City 107, San Antonio 102 Phoenix 120, Golden State 98 Portland 123, Sacramento 119
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
2021 All-Star Game Team Durant vs Team LeBron, 8 p.m., Atlanta
Men’s college basketball
EAST Manhattan 69, Fairfield 59 Monmouth (NJ) 77, Rider 74, OT Quinnipiac 65, St. Peter’s 60 Siena 73, Canisius 66 UMass 100, Saint Joseph’s 66 West Virginia 76, TCU 67 SOUTH Campbell 78, Radford 60 Duquesne 67, Richmond 62 E. Kentucky 70, Austin Peay 67 FAU 80, Middle Tennessee 50 Florida Gulf Coast 72, Lipscomb 60 George Mason 73, George Washington 59 Grambling St. 91, Alabama St. 68 Jackson St. 50, Alabama A&M 35 Jacksonville St. 68, Murray St. 65, OT Liberty 69, Kennesaw St. 59 NC Central 74, Florida A&M 71 Nicholls 80, McNeese St. 67 North Alabama 68, North Florida 60 UCF 64, East Carolina 60 Winthrop 82, Longwood 61 MIDWEST Dayton 84, Rhode Island 72 Iowa 102, Nebraska 64 Kansas 67, UTEP 62 Michigan 69, Michigan St. 50 N. Iowa 65, Illinois St. 60 S. Illinois 73, Bradley 63 Stetson 73, Bellarmine 70 Vanderbilt 78, Cincinnati 64 SOUTHWEST Baylor 81, Oklahoma St. 70 Prairie View 68, Southern U. 61 Texas 69, Oklahoma 65 Texas Southern 80, Alcorn St. 78 Texas Tech 81, Iowa St. 54 Tulsa 107, Northeastern St. 74 UTSA 123, SW Adventist 43 FAR WEST Chaminade 80, Hawaii Pacific 69 Colorado 75, Arizona St. 61 S. Utah 68, Portland St. 58 San Francisco 67, San Diego 51 Utah St. 72, Wyoming 59 Weber St. 60, N. Colorado 59
Women’s college basketball
EAST Fairleigh Dickinson 53, Bryant 47 Fordham 48, George Washington 43 Iona 55, Monmouth (NJ) 48 Marist 71, St. Peter’s 55 Merrimack 70, Sacred Heart 61 St. Francis (Pa.) 80, CCSU 67 Temple 66, Memphis 52 Wagner 73, Mount St. Mary’s 62 SOUTH Alabama 82, Missouri 74 Alabama St. 71, Grambling St. 62 Clemson 68, Notre Dame 63 ETSU 68, Samford 61 Furman 58, Chattanooga 40 Jackson St. 65, Alabama A&M 51 Kentucky 73, Florida 64 LSU 71, Mississippi St. 62 Marshall 72, Middle Tennessee 49 Mercer 76, W. Carolina 67 NC Central 65, Norfolk St. 61 Old Dominion 55, W. Kentucky 53 Syracuse 67, Boston College 61 Tennessee Tech 79, Jacksonville St. 64 Towson 77, UNC-Wilmington 66 UCF 58, South Florida 45 Virginia Tech 72, Miami 64 Wake Forest 82, North Carolina 71 Wofford 78, UNC-Greensboro 66 MIDWEST Maryland 88, Michigan 63 Murray St. 67, SE Missouri 64 SOUTHWEST Mississippi 69, Arkansas 60 Rice 64, North Texas 58 Southern U. 70, Prairie View 39 TCU 83, Oklahoma 79 Texas Southern 60, Alcorn St. 50 FAR WEST Arizona 60, Washington St. 44 Loyola Marymount 85, Pepperdine 73 Nevada 69, Air Force 58 New Mexico 68, Colorado St. 55 Oregon St. 71, Oregon 64 Stanford 92, Southern Cal 53 UCLA 58, Washington 46
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs, A.J. Alexy, Kyle Cody, Brett de Geus, Dane Dunning, Demarcus Evans, Joe Gatto, Jonathan Hernandez, Tyler Phillips, and Josh Sborz, LHPs Kolby Allard, Wes Benjamin, Brock Burke, Taylor Hearn, John King, Brett Martin, and Joe Palumbo, Cs David Garcia, Jonah Heim, Sam Huff, and Jose Trevino, INFs Sherten Apostel, Ronald Guzman, Nate Lowe, Nick Solak, and Anderson Tejeda, and OFs Willie Calhoun, Leody Taveras, and Eli White on one-year contracts. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Swarzak on a minor league contract. COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF Ian Desmond o the restricted list. MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Gio Gonzalez on a minor league contract. Minor League Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Named Darin Downs pitching coach. Signed OF Lew Ford. Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Justin Watts to a contract extension. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Kyle Robinson. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Matt Meyer. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed C Oscar Campos and RHP Dylan Davis. TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Brian Dansereau. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Keven Pimentel to a contract extension. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived G Jaylen Adams. FOOTBALL National Football League CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Thomas Davis and TE Greg Olsen to a one-day contract for retirement with the club. DETROIT LIONS — Announced that they have tendered the contracts for FB Jason Cabinda, P Jack Fox and T Matt Nelson. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed DE Stephen Weatherly. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released P Thomas Morstead. NEW YORK GIANTS — Released WR Golden Tate and LB David Mayo. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a one-year contract. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL — Fined Washington F Alex Ovechkin for spearing Boston’s Trent Frederic during a March 3 game. Fined Carolina D Brett Pesce $5,000 for a dangerous trip against Detroit’s F Robby Fabbri during the second period of Thursday’s game. ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Anthony Stolarz, RW Vinni Lettieri, D Jamie Drysdale and C Chase De Leo from San Diego (AHL). Assigned G Lukas Dostal, D Hunter Drew and LW Maxim Golod to San Diego (AHL). Waived D Brendan Guhle. BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Jaco Bryson from the minor league taxi squad. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Jake Bean and G Alex Nedeljkovic from the minor league taxi squad. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned C Sheldon Dries to Colorado (AHL) and C Josh Dickinson to Utah (ECHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Mathias Brome from the minor league taxi squad. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Rasmus Kupari from Ontario (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Ds Jeremy Davis and Ben Harpur, G Kasimir Kaskisuo and Cs Rem Pitlick and Brett Seney form the minor league taxi squad. Assigned LW Tanner Jeannot to Chicago (AHL). Activated F Brad Richardson from injured reserve. Placed G Juuse Saros on injured reserve. Assigned D Alexandre Carrier to the minor league taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled RW Janne Kuokkanen from the minor league taxi squad. NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Ds Braden Schneider on a one-year contract and Mason Geertsen on one-year contract then loaned him to Hartford (AHL). Recalled RW Patrick Newell from Hartford (AHL). Assigned D Mason Geertsen to Hartford (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Braydon Coburn from the minor league taxi squad. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman from the minor league taxi squad. American Hockey League ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled Ds Daniel Brickley and Markus Phillips from the minor league taxi squad. TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released D Andrew Nielsen from his professional tryout contract. East Coast Hockey League ECHL — Fined and suspended Wheeling C/RW Sean Josling for one game and an undisclosed amount for slashing Indy’s Joe Sullivan during a March 3 game. Suspended and fined Indy RW Joe Sullivan for five games an and undisclosed amount as a consequence of his actions against Wheeling’s Sean Josling during a March 3 game. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated G Jacob Ingham from the reserve list. Placed F Matthew Wedman and G John Lethemon on the reserve list. Acquired D Jack Sadek from Ontario (AHL). UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded G Evan Buitenhuis to Florida (ECHL). Southern Professional Hockey League HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Released LW Bryan Arneson from his professional tryout contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Ben Lundgaard to a two-year contract. COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired D Michael Edwards from DC United for General Allocation Money (GAM) and performance compensation and signed him to a two-year contract. Acquired W Dantouma Toure from New York Red Bulls for General Allocation Money (GAM) and performance compensation and signed him to a four-year contract. LA GALAXY — Acquired D Derrick Williams from DC United in exchange for General Allocation Money (GAM) and signed him to a two-year contract. MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Patrick Weah to a four-year contract. NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF James Sands to a five-year contract extension. Signed G Cody Mizell for 2021 season. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Announced the retirement of D Ray Gaaddis. SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed F Fredy Montero to a one-year contract. United Soccer League LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Axel Picazo. COLLEGE NCAA — Named Charlie Cobb to football’s CFP Selection Committee. EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY — Named Latrell Scott football’s passing game coordinator, tight ends/inside receiver coach. UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Mike Ekeler football’s outside linebacker coach and special team coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.