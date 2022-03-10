Men's lacrosse

Lycoming 13, Keuka 5

Notes: A little March snow couldn’t stop Lycoming as eight Warriors contributed to the win, led by senior Dominick Massaro, who notched four goals and a groundball for his first hat trick of the season in the win over Keuka College on Wednesday at the Jephson Complex. Massaro also became the 19th player in program history to reach 100 career points with his third tally, now has 72 career goals and 29 assists for Lycoming (2-2). Senior Owen Zimmerman added another hat trick against Keuka (1-1), posting three goals, an assist, a groundball, and one caused turnover.

Girls basketball

Wednesday's Scores

PIAA Class 1A State=

First Round=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 41, OT

Bishop Canevin 52, Dubois Central Catholic 32

Christian School of York 47, Sankofa Freedom 42

Elk County Catholic 52, Monessen 23

Faith Christian Academy 45, New Covenant Christian 10

Kennedy Catholic 60, North Clarion 23

Mount Calvary 45, Shade 40

Northumberland Christian 62, Greenwood 20

Otto-Eldred 53, Bishop Carroll 37

Portage Area 60, West Greene 51

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 61, St. Joseph 45

Union Area 42, Farrell 33

Williamsburg 49, Ridgway 37

PIAA Class 4A State=

First Round=

Allentown Central Catholic 36, Milton 14

Archbishop Wood 68, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 24

Bedford 47, Elizabeth Forward 39

Bermudian Springs 55, Central Columbia 33

Blackhawk 54, Eastern York 48

Delone 58, Montour 25

Dunmore 51, Shamokin 25

Gwynedd Mercy 52, Audenried 40

Jim Thorpe 48, Freire Charter 23

Knoch 65, St. Marys 35

Lansdale Catholic 66, Lancaster Catholic 57

Scranton Prep 62, North Schuylkill 52

Southmoreland 45, Tyrone 39

Villa Joseph Marie 55, Mastery Charter North 26

Villa Maria 60, Quaker Valley 21

PIAA Class 5A State=

First Round=

Bangor 40, Pittston Area 39

Cardinal O'Hara 52, Bishop Shanahan 32

Chartiers Valley 65, Harbor Creek 16

Gettysburg 45, Trinity 43

Greencastle Antrim 46, Bethlehem Catholic 42

Hollidaysburg 63, Greater Latrobe 51

Manheim Central 64, Roxborough 22

Marple Newtown 48, St. Hubert's 27

McKeesport 56, Pittsburgh Obama 31

Mechanicsburg 44, Radnor 37

Moon 54, Slippery Rock 16

Oakland Catholic 58, Warren 36

South Fayette 63, Lampeter-Strasburg 38

Springfield Delco 32, Lower Dauphin 19

West York 45, Villa Maria 37

College basketball

Men's Conference Tournament Scores

American East Conference

At Higher-Seeded Schools

Semifinals

Vermont 74, Binghamton 42

UMBC 80, Hartford 60

Atlantic 10 Conference

At Capital One Arena

Washington

First Round

La Salle 63, St. Joseph's 56

Rhode Island 79, Duquesne 77

Atlantic Coast Conference

At Barclays Center

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Second Round

Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57

Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT

Virginia Tech 76, Clemson 75, OT

Big 12 Conference

At T-Mobile Center

Kansas City, Mo.

First Round

West Virginia 73, Kansas St. 67

Big East Conference

At Madison Square Garden

New York

First Round

Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT

St. John's 93, DePaul 73

Big Sky Conference Tournament

At Idaho Central Arena

Boise, Idaho

First Round

Wednesday, March 9

Sacramento St. 57, Idaho 54

Portland St. 66, Idaho St. 52

Eastern Washington 78, N. Arizona 75

Big Ten Conference

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

First Round

Northwestern 71, Nebraska 69

Penn St. 60, Minnesota 51

Conference USA

At The Ford Center

Frisco, Texas

Second Round

Rice 73, Charlotte 61

Louisiana Tech 77, Marshall 67

UTEP 74, Old Dominion 64

Metro Atlantic Conference

At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Atlantic City, N.J.

Quarterfinal

Rider 71, Iona 70

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

At Norfolk Scope Arena

Norfolk, Va.

Quarterfinals

Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66

Coppin St. 59, Howard 57

Mountain West Conference

At Thomas & Mack Center

Las Vegas

First Round

Nevada 79, New Mexico 72

Utah St. 83, Air Force 56

Fresno St. 69, San Jose St. 67

Pac-12 Conference

At T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas

First Round

Stanford 71, Arizona St. 70

Oregon 86, Oregon St. 72

Washington St. 66, California 59

Patriot League Conference

Championship

Colgate 74, Navy 58

Southeastern Conference

At Amalie Arena

Tampa, Fla.

First Round

Missouri 72, Mississippi 60

Vanderbilt 86, Georgia 51

Southland Conference

At Leonard E. Merrell Center

Katy, Texas

First Round

Houston Baptist 74, Incarnate Word 64

McNeese St. 80, Northwestern St. 67

Southwestern Athletic Conference

At Bartow Arena

Birmingham, Ala.

Quarterfinals

Texas Southern 54, Jackson St. 50

Western Athletic Conference

At Orleans Arena

Las Vegas

First Round

Second Round

Sam Houston St. 65, California Baptist 35

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 57 39 13 5 83 237 167

Tampa Bay 56 37 13 6 80 196 162

Toronto 57 37 16 4 78 213 171

Boston 57 34 18 5 73 173 155

Detroit 57 24 27 6 54 165 212

Ottawa 56 20 31 5 45 147 180

Buffalo 58 18 32 8 44 154 209

Montreal 57 15 35 7 37 140 217

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 56 39 12 5 83 191 134

N.Y. Rangers 57 36 16 5 77 171 144

Pittsburgh 58 34 15 9 77 188 156

Washington 59 31 18 10 72 193 166

Columbus 57 28 26 3 59 190 210

N.Y. Islanders 53 21 24 8 50 137 152

New Jersey 57 21 31 5 47 176 205

Philadelphia 56 18 28 10 46 141 193

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 58 41 12 5 87 230 168

St. Louis 56 32 17 7 71 195 155

Minnesota 55 33 19 3 69 208 179

Nashville 56 32 20 4 68 176 156

Dallas 56 32 21 3 67 166 162

Winnipeg 57 25 22 10 60 174 178

Chicago 58 21 29 8 50 152 201

Arizona 56 17 35 4 38 141 203

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Calgary 56 34 15 7 75 197 139

Los Angeles 58 32 19 7 71 172 162

Vegas 58 32 22 4 68 185 169

Edmonton 58 31 23 4 66 189 186

Vancouver 58 29 23 6 64 169 168

Anaheim 59 27 23 9 63 175 187

San Jose 56 24 25 7 55 145 179

Seattle 59 17 37 5 39 152 213

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Pittsburgh 3

New Jersey 5, Colorado 3

Philadelphia 2, Vegas 1

Arizona 9, Detroit 2

Toronto 6, Seattle 4

Ottawa 4, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Winnipeg 7, Tampa Bay 4

Nashville 2, Dallas 1

Chicago 8, Anaheim 3

Washington 5, Calgary 4

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Montreal 3

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 40 24 .625 —

Boston 40 27 .597 1½

Toronto 35 30 .538 5½

Brooklyn 33 33 .500 8

New York 28 38 .424 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 44 23 .657 —

Charlotte 32 35 .478 12

Atlanta 31 34 .477 12

Washington 29 35 .453 13½

Orlando 17 50 .254 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 42 25 .627 —

Chicago 40 26 .606 1½

Cleveland 38 27 .585 3

Indiana 22 45 .328 20

Detroit 18 48 .273 23½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 45 22 .672 —

Dallas 40 26 .606 4½

New Orleans 27 39 .409 17½

San Antonio 25 41 .379 19½

Houston 17 49 .258 27½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 41 24 .631 —

Denver 40 26 .606 1½

Minnesota 38 29 .567 4

Portland 25 40 .385 16

Oklahoma City 20 46 .303 21½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

x-Phoenix 53 13 .803 —

Golden State 44 22 .667 9

L.A. Clippers 35 33 .515 19

L.A. Lakers 28 37 .431 24½

Sacramento 24 44 .353 30

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn 132, Charlotte 121

Cleveland 127, Indiana 124

Phoenix 102, Orlando 99

Memphis 132, New Orleans 111

Milwaukee 142, Oklahoma City 115

Golden State 112, L.A. Clippers 97

Wednesday's Games

Boston 115, Charlotte 101

Chicago 114, Detroit 108

Phoenix 111, Miami 90

Milwaukee 124, Atlanta 115

Minnesota 132, Oklahoma City 102

Orlando 108, New Orleans 102

Houston 139, L.A. Lakers 130, OT

Toronto 119, San Antonio 104

New York 107, Dallas 77

Utah 123, Portland 85

Denver 106, Sacramento 100

L.A. Clippers 115, Washington 109

Thursday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

New York at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

