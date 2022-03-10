Men's lacrosse
Lycoming 13, Keuka 5
Notes: A little March snow couldn’t stop Lycoming as eight Warriors contributed to the win, led by senior Dominick Massaro, who notched four goals and a groundball for his first hat trick of the season in the win over Keuka College on Wednesday at the Jephson Complex. Massaro also became the 19th player in program history to reach 100 career points with his third tally, now has 72 career goals and 29 assists for Lycoming (2-2). Senior Owen Zimmerman added another hat trick against Keuka (1-1), posting three goals, an assist, a groundball, and one caused turnover.
Girls basketball
Wednesday's Scores
PIAA Class 1A State=
First Round=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 41, OT
Bishop Canevin 52, Dubois Central Catholic 32
Christian School of York 47, Sankofa Freedom 42
Elk County Catholic 52, Monessen 23
Faith Christian Academy 45, New Covenant Christian 10
Kennedy Catholic 60, North Clarion 23
Mount Calvary 45, Shade 40
Northumberland Christian 62, Greenwood 20
Otto-Eldred 53, Bishop Carroll 37
Portage Area 60, West Greene 51
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 61, St. Joseph 45
Union Area 42, Farrell 33
Williamsburg 49, Ridgway 37
PIAA Class 4A State=
First Round=
Allentown Central Catholic 36, Milton 14
Archbishop Wood 68, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 24
Bedford 47, Elizabeth Forward 39
Bermudian Springs 55, Central Columbia 33
Blackhawk 54, Eastern York 48
Delone 58, Montour 25
Dunmore 51, Shamokin 25
Gwynedd Mercy 52, Audenried 40
Jim Thorpe 48, Freire Charter 23
Knoch 65, St. Marys 35
Lansdale Catholic 66, Lancaster Catholic 57
Scranton Prep 62, North Schuylkill 52
Southmoreland 45, Tyrone 39
Villa Joseph Marie 55, Mastery Charter North 26
Villa Maria 60, Quaker Valley 21
PIAA Class 5A State=
First Round=
Bangor 40, Pittston Area 39
Cardinal O'Hara 52, Bishop Shanahan 32
Chartiers Valley 65, Harbor Creek 16
Gettysburg 45, Trinity 43
Greencastle Antrim 46, Bethlehem Catholic 42
Hollidaysburg 63, Greater Latrobe 51
Manheim Central 64, Roxborough 22
Marple Newtown 48, St. Hubert's 27
McKeesport 56, Pittsburgh Obama 31
Mechanicsburg 44, Radnor 37
Moon 54, Slippery Rock 16
Oakland Catholic 58, Warren 36
South Fayette 63, Lampeter-Strasburg 38
Springfield Delco 32, Lower Dauphin 19
West York 45, Villa Maria 37
College basketball
Men's Conference Tournament Scores
American East Conference
At Higher-Seeded Schools
Semifinals
Vermont 74, Binghamton 42
UMBC 80, Hartford 60
Atlantic 10 Conference
At Capital One Arena
Washington
First Round
La Salle 63, St. Joseph's 56
Rhode Island 79, Duquesne 77
Atlantic Coast Conference
At Barclays Center
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Second Round
Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57
Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT
Virginia Tech 76, Clemson 75, OT
Big 12 Conference
At T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, Mo.
First Round
West Virginia 73, Kansas St. 67
Big East Conference
At Madison Square Garden
New York
First Round
Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT
St. John's 93, DePaul 73
Big Sky Conference Tournament
At Idaho Central Arena
Boise, Idaho
First Round
Wednesday, March 9
Sacramento St. 57, Idaho 54
Portland St. 66, Idaho St. 52
Eastern Washington 78, N. Arizona 75
Big Ten Conference
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
First Round
Northwestern 71, Nebraska 69
Penn St. 60, Minnesota 51
Conference USA
At The Ford Center
Frisco, Texas
Second Round
Rice 73, Charlotte 61
Louisiana Tech 77, Marshall 67
UTEP 74, Old Dominion 64
Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
Quarterfinal
Rider 71, Iona 70
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
At Norfolk Scope Arena
Norfolk, Va.
Quarterfinals
Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66
Coppin St. 59, Howard 57
Mountain West Conference
At Thomas & Mack Center
Las Vegas
First Round
Nevada 79, New Mexico 72
Utah St. 83, Air Force 56
Fresno St. 69, San Jose St. 67
Pac-12 Conference
At T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas
First Round
Stanford 71, Arizona St. 70
Oregon 86, Oregon St. 72
Washington St. 66, California 59
Patriot League Conference
Championship
Colgate 74, Navy 58
Southeastern Conference
At Amalie Arena
Tampa, Fla.
First Round
Missouri 72, Mississippi 60
Vanderbilt 86, Georgia 51
Southland Conference
At Leonard E. Merrell Center
Katy, Texas
First Round
Houston Baptist 74, Incarnate Word 64
McNeese St. 80, Northwestern St. 67
Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Quarterfinals
Texas Southern 54, Jackson St. 50
Western Athletic Conference
At Orleans Arena
Las Vegas
First Round
Second Round
Sam Houston St. 65, California Baptist 35
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 57 39 13 5 83 237 167
Tampa Bay 56 37 13 6 80 196 162
Toronto 57 37 16 4 78 213 171
Boston 57 34 18 5 73 173 155
Detroit 57 24 27 6 54 165 212
Ottawa 56 20 31 5 45 147 180
Buffalo 58 18 32 8 44 154 209
Montreal 57 15 35 7 37 140 217
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 56 39 12 5 83 191 134
N.Y. Rangers 57 36 16 5 77 171 144
Pittsburgh 58 34 15 9 77 188 156
Washington 59 31 18 10 72 193 166
Columbus 57 28 26 3 59 190 210
N.Y. Islanders 53 21 24 8 50 137 152
New Jersey 57 21 31 5 47 176 205
Philadelphia 56 18 28 10 46 141 193
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 58 41 12 5 87 230 168
St. Louis 56 32 17 7 71 195 155
Minnesota 55 33 19 3 69 208 179
Nashville 56 32 20 4 68 176 156
Dallas 56 32 21 3 67 166 162
Winnipeg 57 25 22 10 60 174 178
Chicago 58 21 29 8 50 152 201
Arizona 56 17 35 4 38 141 203
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 56 34 15 7 75 197 139
Los Angeles 58 32 19 7 71 172 162
Vegas 58 32 22 4 68 185 169
Edmonton 58 31 23 4 66 189 186
Vancouver 58 29 23 6 64 169 168
Anaheim 59 27 23 9 63 175 187
San Jose 56 24 25 7 55 145 179
Seattle 59 17 37 5 39 152 213
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Florida 4, Pittsburgh 3
New Jersey 5, Colorado 3
Philadelphia 2, Vegas 1
Arizona 9, Detroit 2
Toronto 6, Seattle 4
Ottawa 4, St. Louis 1
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Winnipeg 7, Tampa Bay 4
Nashville 2, Dallas 1
Chicago 8, Anaheim 3
Washington 5, Calgary 4
Wednesday's Games
Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT
Vancouver 5, Montreal 3
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 40 24 .625 —
Boston 40 27 .597 1½
Toronto 35 30 .538 5½
Brooklyn 33 33 .500 8
New York 28 38 .424 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 44 23 .657 —
Charlotte 32 35 .478 12
Atlanta 31 34 .477 12
Washington 29 35 .453 13½
Orlando 17 50 .254 27
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 25 .627 —
Chicago 40 26 .606 1½
Cleveland 38 27 .585 3
Indiana 22 45 .328 20
Detroit 18 48 .273 23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 45 22 .672 —
Dallas 40 26 .606 4½
New Orleans 27 39 .409 17½
San Antonio 25 41 .379 19½
Houston 17 49 .258 27½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 41 24 .631 —
Denver 40 26 .606 1½
Minnesota 38 29 .567 4
Portland 25 40 .385 16
Oklahoma City 20 46 .303 21½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 53 13 .803 —
Golden State 44 22 .667 9
L.A. Clippers 35 33 .515 19
L.A. Lakers 28 37 .431 24½
Sacramento 24 44 .353 30
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn 132, Charlotte 121
Cleveland 127, Indiana 124
Phoenix 102, Orlando 99
Memphis 132, New Orleans 111
Milwaukee 142, Oklahoma City 115
Golden State 112, L.A. Clippers 97
Wednesday's Games
Boston 115, Charlotte 101
Chicago 114, Detroit 108
Phoenix 111, Miami 90
Milwaukee 124, Atlanta 115
Minnesota 132, Oklahoma City 102
Orlando 108, New Orleans 102
Houston 139, L.A. Lakers 130, OT
Toronto 119, San Antonio 104
New York 107, Dallas 77
Utah 123, Portland 85
Denver 106, Sacramento 100
L.A. Clippers 115, Washington 109
Thursday's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
New York at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
