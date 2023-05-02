LEWISBURG – Anthony Sherwin and Sean Keys homered in support of a quality start from Tyler O’Neill, and the Bucknell baseball team locked up the No. 2 seed in the Patriot League Tournament with a 7-5 win over Holy Cross on Monday at Depew Field.

The Bison improved to 21-21-1 overall and 14-11 in the Patriot League. Navy also moved to 14-11 with a win over Lehigh on Monday, and fourth-place Lafayette (10-11) can still get to 14 wins if it can sweep doubleheaders from Holy Cross and Army next weekend, but Bucknell owns tiebreakers over both the Midshipmen and Leopards.

