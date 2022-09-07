UNIVERSITY PARK — A total of 44 Penn State football lettermen are populating rosters of 25 National Football League teams as the 2022 season kicks off on Thursday. Thirty-four made 53-man rosters, while eight are on practice squads, one is on injured reserve, and one is on the physically unable to perform list.

Three Nittany Lions enter the season as team captains, including linebacker Cam Brown and running back Saquon Barkley on the New York Giants and safety Adrian Amos on the Green Bay Packers.

