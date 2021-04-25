Men's track and field
Bloomsburg University
Junior Tyler Bailey, a Mifflinburg graduate, took second in the 800 (1:54.96) at the Paul Kaiser Classic at Shippensburg. He was also part of the third-place 4x400 team (3:28.73). Senior Matt Loeh, a Loyalsock grad, took third in the javelin (46.23 meters).
Lock Haven University
Senior Hunter Confair, a Warrior Run graduate, took sixth in his 3,000 steeplechase debut (10:32.48) at the Paul Kaiser Classic at Shippensburg.
On Thursday, Milton grad Tanner Walter ran a 10-second personal best (15:16.69) in the 5,000 at the GINA Relays, Hillsdale College.
Women's track and field
Bloomsburg University
Sophomore Nicole Keeley, a Shikellamy grad, too second in the 5,000 with a personal-best time of 18:34.72.
Softball
Bloomsburg 6, Millersville 2
Bloomsburg 9, Millersville 3
Bloom improved to 14-16, 12-16 PSAC East while Millersville fell to 19-17, 12-16 PSAC East.
No. 10 Moravian 6, Susquehanna 5
No. 10 Moravian 7, Susquehanna 3
Milton grad Katie Koch had an RBI single and run scored in game one. SU is 6-10 overall and Landmark. Moravian is 16-0.
King's 8, Lycoming 1
King's 8, Lycoming 7
Taylor Gessner, a Meadowbrook graduate, singled in game one and Milton grad Kacee Reitz had a double in game two.
Women's lacrosse
No. 5 Susquehanna 12, No. 4 Drew 7
The River Hawks advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2016 and will take on top-seeded Catholic at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
No. 25 Mercyhurst 11, Lock Haven 7
LHU fell to 3-6, 3-5 PSAC East while Mercyhurst improved to 8-3, 6-3.
