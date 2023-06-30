Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 56 28 .667 _ Baltimore 48 31 .608 5½ New York 45 36 .556 9½ Toronto 45 37 .549 10 Boston 40 42 .488 15
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 40 42 .488 _ Cleveland 39 41 .488 _ Detroit 35 45 .438 4 Chicago 36 47 .434 4½ Kansas City 23 58 .284 16½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 49 32 .605 _ Houston 44 37 .543 5 Los Angeles 44 39 .530 6 Seattle 38 41 .481 10 Oakland 21 62 .253 29
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 53 27 .663 _ Miami 48 34 .585 6 Philadelphia 43 37 .538 10 New York 36 45 .444 17½ Washington 32 48 .400 21
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 43 38 .531 _ Milwaukee 43 38 .531 _ Pittsburgh 38 42 .475 4½ Chicago 37 42 .468 5 St. Louis 33 47 .413 9½
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 48 34 .585 _ Los Angeles 45 35 .563 2 San Francisco 45 36 .556 2½ San Diego 37 44 .457 10½ Colorado 32 51 .386 16½
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0 Washington 4, Seattle 1 Toronto 6, San Francisco 1 Miami 6, Boston 2 Texas 10, Detroit 2 Houston 10, St. Louis 7 Cleveland 14, Kansas City 1 Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2 N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 0 Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 5
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings Detroit 8, Texas 5 Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1 N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 4 Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 7 Miami 2, Boston 0 Toronto 2, San Francisco 1 Houston 14, St. Louis 0
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 8-2), 2:20 p.m. Minnesota (López 3-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-3), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Paxton 3-1) at Toronto (Berríos 8-5), 7:07 p.m. Houston (Blanco 1-0) at Texas (Gray 6-3), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-0), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 8:15 p.m. Arizona (Henry 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-2), 9:38 p.m. Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Oakland (Medina 1-7), 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Seattle (Miller 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:15 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0 Washington 4, Seattle 1 Toronto 6, San Francisco 1 Miami 6, Boston 2 Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 1 Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 2 Houston 10, St. Louis 7 Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 5 Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 8 Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4 Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1 Miami 2, Boston 0 Toronto 2, San Francisco 1 Houston 14, St. Louis 0 Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Philadelphia 3, Chicago Cubs 1 L.A. Dodgers 14, Colorado 3
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 8-2), 2:20 p.m. San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-6), 5:10 p.m. Washington (Gray 5-6) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-1), 6:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Peralta 5-7) at Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1), 7:05 p.m. San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Hoeing 1-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-1), 7:20 p.m. Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-0), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 8:15 p.m. Arizona (Henry 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-2), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 4 .750 — New York 10 4 .714 1 Washington 9 5 .643 2 Chicago 6 9 .400 5½ Atlanta 5 8 .385 5½ Indiana 5 10 .333 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 14 1 .933 — Los Angeles 7 8 .467 7 Dallas 7 8 .467 7 Minnesota 6 9 .400 8 Seattle 4 11 .267 10 Phoenix 3 11 .214 10½
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago 80, Los Angeles 63 Washington 109, Atlanta 86
Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas 98, New York 81 Phoenix 85, Indiana 63 Minnesota 99, Seattle 97, OT
Friday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
