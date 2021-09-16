Women’s soccer
Battle for the LumberLycoming 2, Penn College 0Notes
: Freshman Sydney Sellers scored in the first half and junior Bella Green scored in the second to lead the Warriors to their third straight win at UPMC Field — their first ever night game in the history of the complex.
Next game:
At home Saturday at 4 p.m. vs. Bethany (W.V.).
Records:
Lycoming is 4-1. Penn College is 2-1.
Men’s soccerLancaster Bible 1, Lycoming 0Next game:
At home Saturday at 1 p.m. versus Lebanon Valley.
Record:
Lycoming is 3-2-1.
College football
AP Top 25
1 Alabama (2-0) 1 SEC 1,572 (60) 2 Georgia (2-0) 2 SEC 1,514 (3) 3 Oklahoma (2-0) 4 Big 12 1,402 4 Oregon (2-0) 12 Pac-12 1,355 5 Iowa (2-0) 10 Big Ten 1,263 6 Clemson (1-1) 6 ACC 1,246 7 Texas A&M (2-0) 5 SEC 1,206 8 Cincinnati (2-0) 7 American Athletic 1,149 9 Ohio State (1-1) 3 Big Ten 1,029 10 Penn State (2-0) 11 Big Ten 1,005 11 Florida (2-0) 13 SEC 935 12 Notre Dame (2-0) 8 IA Independents 926 13 UCLA (2-0) 16 Pac-12 804 14 Iowa State (1-1) 9 Big 12 593 15 Virginia Tech (2-0) 19 ACC 591 16 Coastal Carolina (2-0) 17 Sun Belt 562 17 Ole Miss (2-0) 20 SEC 550 18 Wisconsin (1-1) 18 Big Ten 499 19 Arizona State (2-0) 23 Pac-12 347 20 Arkansas (2-0) SEC 277 21 North Carolina (1-1) 24 ACC 268 22 Auburn (2-0) 25 SEC 233 23 Brigham Young (2-0) IA Independents 213 24 Miami (FL) (1-1) 22 ACC 177 25 Michigan (2-0) Big Ten 163 Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Kentucky 13, Pittsburgh 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Fresno State 2, Texas Tech 2, Toledo 2, Army 1
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 68 .528 _ Philadelphia 73 72 .503 3½ New York 72 75 .490 5½ Miami 62 84 .425 15 Washington 60 86 .411 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 89 57 .610 _ St. Louis 76 69 .524 12½ Cincinnati 75 71 .514 14 Chicago 66 80 .452 23 Pittsburgh 54 91 .372 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 95 51 .651 _ z-Los Angeles 94 53 .639 1½ San Diego 75 70 .517 19½ Colorado 68 78 .466 27 Arizona 47 99 .322 48 z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1 Miami 8, Washington 6 Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4 Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5 St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4 Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3 San Diego 9, San Francisco 6
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Atlanta (Anderson 7-5), 12:20 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at Pittsburgh (Overton 0-0), 12:35 p.m. San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-5), 3:45 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 90 56 .616 _ New York 82 64 .562 8 Toronto 82 64 .562 8 Boston 83 65 .561 8 Baltimore 46 99 .317 43½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 83 62 .572 _ Cleveland 71 73 .493 11½ Detroit 70 76 .479 13½ Kansas City 66 79 .455 17 Minnesota 64 83 .435 20
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 85 60 .586 _ Oakland 78 67 .538 7 Seattle 78 68 .534 7½ Los Angeles 71 74 .490 14 Texas 54 91 .372 31
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1 Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3 Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3 Cleveland 12, Minnesota 3 Houston 7, Texas 2 L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Oakland 12, Kansas City 10
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-2), 2:10 p.m. Oakland (Blackburn 0-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-4), 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 5:05 p.m. Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Head 1-0), 7:10 p.m. Houston (Valdez 10-5) at Texas (Otto 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 68 48 .586 — Omaha (Kansas City) 64 52 .552 4 St. Paul (Minnesota) 60 56 .517 8 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 54 61 .470 13½ Columbus (Cleveland) 53 61 .465 14 Louisville (Cincinnati) 50 65 .435 17½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 48 68 .414 20
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 70 43 .619 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 65 47 .580 4½ Worcester (Boston) 65 49 .570 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 50 63 .442 20 Rochester (Washington) 44 68 .393 25½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 44 68 .393 25½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 74 42 .638 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 67 48 .583 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 66 50 .569 8 Nashville (Milwaukee) 60 55 .522 13½ Memphis (St. Louis) 54 62 .466 20 Norfolk (Baltimore) 47 69 .405 27 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 44 72 .379 30
Wednesday’s Games
St. Paul 3, Indianapolis 2 Memphis 12, Louisville 3 Buffalo 20, Rochester 3, 1st game Toledo 8, Columbus 7 Worcester at Syracuse, canceled Durham 2, Charlotte 1 Jacksonville 7, Norfolk 3 Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, ppd. to Sept. 18 Nashville at Gwinnett, canceled Iowa 6, Omaha 5 Buffalo at Rochester, canceled, 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m Louisville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 70 45 .609 — Portland (Boston) 64 46 .582 3½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 15 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 57 .447 18½ Reading (Philadelphia) 45 64 .413 22 Hartford (Colorado) 38 76 .333 31½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 71 44 .617 — Bowie (Baltimore) 71 45 .612 1½ Erie (Detroit) 61 54 .530 10 Richmond (San Francisco) 56 53 .514 12 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 56 57 .496 14 Harrisburg (Washington) 41 73 .360 29½
Wednesday’s Games
Erie 5, Richmond 3 Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canceled Bowie 5, Altoona 4, 10 innings Reading at Binghamton, canceled Somerset 6, Akron 5 Hartford 14, Portland 7
Thursday’s Games
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Harrisburg 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 69 47 .595 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 57 58 .496 11½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 54 60 .474 14 Wilmington (Washington) 52 61 .460 15½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 46 68 .404 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 79 36 .687 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 72 44 .621 7½ Greenville (Boston) 64 52 .552 15½ Rome (Atlanta) 55 59 .482 23½ Asheville (Houston) 52 60 .464 25½ Hickory (Texas) 45 67 .402 32½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 41 74 .357 38 x-clinched playoff
Wednesday’s Games
Ashville 10, Winston-Salem 1 Wilmington at Bowling Green, canceled Hickory at Rome, ppd. to Sept 16 Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 3 Hudson Valley 6, Greensboro 5 Greenville 4, Aberdeen 0
Thursday’s Games
Rome at Hickory, 2, 5 p.m. Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Low-A East
Central Division
W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 69 47 .595 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 67 49 .578 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 52 64 .448 17 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 36 79 .313 32½
North Division
W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 70 46 .603 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 65 51 .560 5 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 58 58 .500 12 Fredericksburg (Washington) 40 76 .345 30
South Division
W L Pct. GB x-Charleston (Tampa Bay) 81 35 .698 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 57 59 .491 24 Augusta (Atlanta) 52 64 .448 29 Columbia (Kansas City) 48 67 .417 32½ x-clinched playoff
Wednesday’s Games
Carolina 9, Fayetteville 2 Charleston 8, Down East 2 Augusta 4, Myrtle Beach 0 Delmarva 4, Salem 3 Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 3 Kannapolis at Columbia, canceled
Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m. Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m. Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m. Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m. Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 20 17 .541 — Long Island 20 18 .526 ½ York 18 19 .486 2 Lancaster 14 23 .378 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB High Point 23 15 .605 — West Virginia 23 15 .605 — Gastonia 17 21 .447 6 Lexington 15 22 .405 7½
Wednesday’s Games
York 6, Lancaster 4, 7 innings, 1st game Lancaster at York, ppd., 2nd game Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 4 Lexington 10, Gastonia 7 West Virginia 4, High Point 3
Thursday’s Games
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m. Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Lexington at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m. High Point at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m. Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Lexington at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m. High Point at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 25 6 .806 — x-Chicago 15 15 .500 9½ Washington 12 18 .400 12½ New York 11 20 .355 14 Atlanta 8 22 .267 16½ Indiana 6 24 .200 18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 22 8 .733 — x-Minnesota 20 10 .667 2 x-Seattle 20 11 .645 2½ x-Phoenix 19 11 .633 3 x-Dallas 13 18 .419 9½ Los Angeles 11 19 .367 11 x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s Games
Connecticut 98, New York 69 Thursday’s Games Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at New York, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
