Women’s soccer

Battle for the LumberLycoming 2, Penn College 0Notes

: Freshman Sydney Sellers scored in the first half and junior Bella Green scored in the second to lead the Warriors to their third straight win at UPMC Field — their first ever night game in the history of the complex.

Next game:

At home Saturday at 4 p.m. vs. Bethany (W.V.).

Records:

Lycoming is 4-1. Penn College is 2-1.

Men’s soccerLancaster Bible 1, Lycoming 0Next game:

At home Saturday at 1 p.m. versus Lebanon Valley.

Record:

Lycoming is 3-2-1.

College football

AP Top 25

1 Alabama (2-0) 1 SEC 1,572 (60) 2 Georgia (2-0) 2 SEC 1,514 (3) 3 Oklahoma (2-0) 4 Big 12 1,402 4 Oregon (2-0) 12 Pac-12 1,355 5 Iowa (2-0) 10 Big Ten 1,263 6 Clemson (1-1) 6 ACC 1,246 7 Texas A&M (2-0) 5 SEC 1,206 8 Cincinnati (2-0) 7 American Athletic 1,149 9 Ohio State (1-1) 3 Big Ten 1,029 10 Penn State (2-0) 11 Big Ten 1,005 11 Florida (2-0) 13 SEC 935 12 Notre Dame (2-0) 8 IA Independents 926 13 UCLA (2-0) 16 Pac-12 804 14 Iowa State (1-1) 9 Big 12 593 15 Virginia Tech (2-0) 19 ACC 591 16 Coastal Carolina (2-0) 17 Sun Belt 562 17 Ole Miss (2-0) 20 SEC 550 18 Wisconsin (1-1) 18 Big Ten 499 19 Arizona State (2-0) 23 Pac-12 347 20 Arkansas (2-0) SEC 277 21 North Carolina (1-1) 24 ACC 268 22 Auburn (2-0) 25 SEC 233 23 Brigham Young (2-0) IA Independents 213 24 Miami (FL) (1-1) 22 ACC 177 25 Michigan (2-0) Big Ten 163 Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Kentucky 13, Pittsburgh 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Fresno State 2, Texas Tech 2, Toledo 2, Army 1

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 68 .528 _ Philadelphia 73 72 .503 3½ New York 72 75 .490 5½ Miami 62 84 .425 15 Washington 60 86 .411 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 89 57 .610 _ St. Louis 76 69 .524 12½ Cincinnati 75 71 .514 14 Chicago 66 80 .452 23 Pittsburgh 54 91 .372 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 95 51 .651 _ z-Los Angeles 94 53 .639 1½ San Diego 75 70 .517 19½ Colorado 68 78 .466 27 Arizona 47 99 .322 48 z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1 Miami 8, Washington 6 Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4 Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5 St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4 Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3 San Diego 9, San Francisco 6

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Atlanta (Anderson 7-5), 12:20 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at Pittsburgh (Overton 0-0), 12:35 p.m. San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-5), 3:45 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 90 56 .616 _ New York 82 64 .562 8 Toronto 82 64 .562 8 Boston 83 65 .561 8 Baltimore 46 99 .317 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 83 62 .572 _ Cleveland 71 73 .493 11½ Detroit 70 76 .479 13½ Kansas City 66 79 .455 17 Minnesota 64 83 .435 20

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 85 60 .586 _ Oakland 78 67 .538 7 Seattle 78 68 .534 7½ Los Angeles 71 74 .490 14 Texas 54 91 .372 31

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1 Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3 Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3 Cleveland 12, Minnesota 3 Houston 7, Texas 2 L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Oakland 12, Kansas City 10

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-2), 2:10 p.m. Oakland (Blackburn 0-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-4), 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 5:05 p.m. Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Head 1-0), 7:10 p.m. Houston (Valdez 10-5) at Texas (Otto 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 68 48 .586 — Omaha (Kansas City) 64 52 .552 4 St. Paul (Minnesota) 60 56 .517 8 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 54 61 .470 13½ Columbus (Cleveland) 53 61 .465 14 Louisville (Cincinnati) 50 65 .435 17½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 48 68 .414 20

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 70 43 .619 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 65 47 .580 4½ Worcester (Boston) 65 49 .570 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 50 63 .442 20 Rochester (Washington) 44 68 .393 25½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 44 68 .393 25½

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 74 42 .638 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 67 48 .583 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 66 50 .569 8 Nashville (Milwaukee) 60 55 .522 13½ Memphis (St. Louis) 54 62 .466 20 Norfolk (Baltimore) 47 69 .405 27 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 44 72 .379 30

Wednesday’s Games

St. Paul 3, Indianapolis 2 Memphis 12, Louisville 3 Buffalo 20, Rochester 3, 1st game Toledo 8, Columbus 7 Worcester at Syracuse, canceled Durham 2, Charlotte 1 Jacksonville 7, Norfolk 3 Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, ppd. to Sept. 18 Nashville at Gwinnett, canceled Iowa 6, Omaha 5 Buffalo at Rochester, canceled, 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m Louisville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 70 45 .609 — Portland (Boston) 64 46 .582 3½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 15 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 57 .447 18½ Reading (Philadelphia) 45 64 .413 22 Hartford (Colorado) 38 76 .333 31½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 71 44 .617 — Bowie (Baltimore) 71 45 .612 1½ Erie (Detroit) 61 54 .530 10 Richmond (San Francisco) 56 53 .514 12 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 56 57 .496 14 Harrisburg (Washington) 41 73 .360 29½

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 5, Richmond 3 Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canceled Bowie 5, Altoona 4, 10 innings Reading at Binghamton, canceled Somerset 6, Akron 5 Hartford 14, Portland 7

Thursday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Harrisburg 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 69 47 .595 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 57 58 .496 11½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 54 60 .474 14 Wilmington (Washington) 52 61 .460 15½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 46 68 .404 22

South Division

W L Pct. GB x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 79 36 .687 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 72 44 .621 7½ Greenville (Boston) 64 52 .552 15½ Rome (Atlanta) 55 59 .482 23½ Asheville (Houston) 52 60 .464 25½ Hickory (Texas) 45 67 .402 32½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 41 74 .357 38 x-clinched playoff

Wednesday’s Games

Ashville 10, Winston-Salem 1 Wilmington at Bowling Green, canceled Hickory at Rome, ppd. to Sept 16 Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 3 Hudson Valley 6, Greensboro 5 Greenville 4, Aberdeen 0

Thursday’s Games

Rome at Hickory, 2, 5 p.m. Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A East

Central Division

W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 69 47 .595 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 67 49 .578 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 52 64 .448 17 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 36 79 .313 32½

North Division

W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 70 46 .603 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 65 51 .560 5 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 58 58 .500 12 Fredericksburg (Washington) 40 76 .345 30

South Division

W L Pct. GB x-Charleston (Tampa Bay) 81 35 .698 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 57 59 .491 24 Augusta (Atlanta) 52 64 .448 29 Columbia (Kansas City) 48 67 .417 32½ x-clinched playoff

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina 9, Fayetteville 2 Charleston 8, Down East 2 Augusta 4, Myrtle Beach 0 Delmarva 4, Salem 3 Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 3 Kannapolis at Columbia, canceled

Thursday’s Games

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m. Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m. Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m. Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m. Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlantic League

Second Half

North Division

W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 20 17 .541 — Long Island 20 18 .526 ½ York 18 19 .486 2 Lancaster 14 23 .378 6

South Division

W L Pct. GB High Point 23 15 .605 — West Virginia 23 15 .605 — Gastonia 17 21 .447 6 Lexington 15 22 .405 7½

Wednesday’s Games

York 6, Lancaster 4, 7 innings, 1st game Lancaster at York, ppd., 2nd game Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 4 Lexington 10, Gastonia 7 West Virginia 4, High Point 3

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m. Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Lexington at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m. High Point at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m. Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Lexington at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m. High Point at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 25 6 .806 — x-Chicago 15 15 .500 9½ Washington 12 18 .400 12½ New York 11 20 .355 14 Atlanta 8 22 .267 16½ Indiana 6 24 .200 18½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 22 8 .733 — x-Minnesota 20 10 .667 2 x-Seattle 20 11 .645 2½ x-Phoenix 19 11 .633 3 x-Dallas 13 18 .419 9½ Los Angeles 11 19 .367 11 x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 98, New York 69 Thursday’s Games Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at New York, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Matt Barnes to Portland (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed SS Amed Rosario on the bereavement list. Recalled 2B Ernie Clement from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP J.C. Mdjia to Columbus. HOUSTON ASTROS — Transfered RHP Rafael Montero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Designated INF Robel Garcia for assignment then put on waivers. Reinstated INF Taylor Jones and RHP Andre Scrubb from the 10-day IL then optioned to Sugar land (Triple-A West). Sent C Jason Castro to Corpus Christi (Double-A Central) on a rehab assignment. Placed OF Michael Brantley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 12. Recalled RHP Josh James from Sugar Land. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Scott Blewett from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Mike Minor on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 13. Transferred LHP Richard Loveland from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Wade Davis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 12. Selected the contract of LHP Gabe Speier from Omaha and agreed to terms on a major league contract. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Jose Rojas from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Placed OF Jo Adell on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 12. MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Charlie Barnes to St. Paul (Triple-A East). TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LF Jason Martin to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Reinstated LF Willie Calhoun from the 60-day IL. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Merrill Kelly from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Tyler Gilbert on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 13. Transferred RHP Kevin Ginkel from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. NEW YORK METS — Reinstated INF Jose Peraza from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Albert Almora Jr to Syracuse (Triple-A East). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Ramon Rosso from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Connor Brogdon on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to September 13. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Vince Velasquez on a minor league contract. Placed LHP Blake Snell on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from El Paso (Triple-A West). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Sean Nolin from suspension. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed G Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract. Waived F Trevon Scott. LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Announced the hiring of David Fizdale and John Lucas III as assistant coaches. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Traded F Juancho Hernangomez to Boston in exchange for Gs Carsen Edwards, Chris Dunn and a draft consideration. Waived C Marc Gasol. MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Justin Robinson to a two-way contract. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed F Jarred Vanderbilt and G Jordan Mclaughlin. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed G Paul Watson to a two-way contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OLs Danny Isidora, Bryan Witzmann and DL Mike Pennel to the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted DT Justin Ellis and DB Anthony Levine from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DB Kevon Seymour and OT Andre Smith to the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Acivated G John Miller from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Alex Taylor to the practice squad. Waived TE Jake Butt frpom the retirement list. Released LB Jerrell Freeman from the suspended list. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed S Ricardo Allen on injured reserve. Signed WR Trenton Irwin and S Sean Davis to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Geronimo Allison and CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad. Released WR Sage Suratt from the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Jaleel Johnson. Placed DT Vincent Taylor on injured reserve. Signed DB Grayland Arnold to the practice squad. Released CB Antonio Phillips from the practice squad. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G/T Anthony Coyle to the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DT Gerald McCoy and OL Denzelle Good on injured reserve. Signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the practice squad. Released DB Madre Harper from the practice squad. Signed DT Damion Square and G Jordan Simmons. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Maurice French to the practice squad. Placed WR Joe Reed on injured reserve. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated TE Adam Shaheen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted K Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DB Jordan Miller and C Austin Reiter to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Waived DB Corey Ballentine from injured reserve. Placed T Mekhi Becton, P Braden Mann, LB Blake Cashman and S Larmarcus Joyner on injured reserve. Promoted S Jarrod Wilson and OL Isaiah Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OL Elijah Hkansah and LB Noah Dawkins to the practice squad. Signed P Thomas Morstead and LB B.J. Goodson. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed RB Trenton Cannon off waivers from Baltimore. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed C Ethan Pocic on injured reserve. Promoted LB Jon Rhattigan from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR De’Quan Hampton, TE Michael Jacobson and WR Connor Washington to the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted K Randy Bullock from the practcie squad to the active roster. Placed S Amani Hooker on injured reserve. Signed TE Tommy Hudson to the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Named John Ferguson assistant general manager and general manager of the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) and signed him to a multi-year contract. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Tyler Bozak to a one-year contract. East Coast Hockey League WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F J.D. Dudek to a one-year contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS DISCPILNARY COMMITTEE — Fined New York City FC MF Alfredo Morales an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on September 11 against New England. Fined New York City FC F Valentin Castellanos an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on September 11 against New England. Fined New York City MF Tommy McNamara an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on September 11 against New England. FC CINCINNATI — Waived G Cody Cropper. LOS ANGELES FC — Added G Greg Ranjitsingh from the MLS pool for tonight’s game against Austin FC.

