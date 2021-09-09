MIDDLEBURG — After a tough tussle with Danville in week one, a game in which the final score did not reflect the competitiveness of the game, Mifflinburg blanked Central Columbia.
The Wildcats look to make it two in a row when they pay a visit to Midd-West at 7 p.m. Friday in yet another Heartland Athletic Conference-II matchup.
Mifflinburg relied on a balanced offensive effort last week, totaling 244 yards on the ground after tough sledding in week one, and 133 passing yards from sophomore quarterback Troy Dressler.
Perhaps more impressively, the Wildcats’ defense stiffened, allowing just 55 totals yards last week against Central Columbia, a team that topped Mifflinburg 17-0 during the ‘20 season.
Ironically, the teams have two common opponents during this young season.
Midd-West fell 21-7 to Central Columbia in week one and 62-6 to Danville last week. Clearly struggling to find its offensive footing this season, Midd-West will have its hands full against a big, physical Mifflinburg front, even in the absence of Emmanuel Ulrich.
Mifflinburg’s balanced run attack features Andrew Diehl and Carter Breed, both of whom tallied nearly 100 yards on the ground a week ago.
After a trip to Midd-West this week, Mifflinburg hits the road again next week to take on Hughesville in a HAC crossover matchup.
