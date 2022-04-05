MIFFLINBURG — Although the start of the season hasn’t quite gone Mifflinburg’s way, the team is getting closer to putting things together.
After Central Mountain opened up a four-run lead over Mifflinburg in Monday’s Heartland-I contest, the host Wildcats did what any quality, up-and-coming team would do — they rallied.
Mifflinburg scored two runs late, but the comeback fell short as Central Mountain held on for a 4-2 victory at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
“I thought we played a lot better today (than in Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Selinsgrove), and I think we played exceptionally well,” said Mifflinburg coach Tom Church. “We hit the ball and we didn’t strike out today. If we’re like that in games (this season) we’re going to play with people, and we’ll probably win games.
“It’s a learning experience, but we’re getting there,” Church added. “We’re going to get better every game, and I told the guys to keep their heads up because they’re going to get better.”
Central Mountain (2-0 overall and HAC-I) took a 3-0 lead in the third on a two-run single to center from Nathan Helms.
Mifflinburg’s deficit grew to 4-0 in the fifth following another RBI single from Helms.
“Central Mountain hit the ball, but they didn’t smack it,” said Church. “They were just driving the ball back up the middle — they weren’t trying to hit the ball out of the park. Central Mountain was just doing what they had to do to get on base.
“My hat’s off to them. They are a good baseball team. If we can play with them (4-2), we can play with anybody,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg got back into the game with help from pair of relief pitchers — Luke Rokavec and Lucas Kurtz — who didn’t allow any hits or runs in the final 2.1 innings.
“I thought (starting pitcher) Zeb (Hufnagle) pitched a heck of a game,” said Church. “I thought Luke came in and threw well and held Central Mountain, and I thought (Kurtz), who has never pitched a varsity inning in his life, came out and pitched and he did a great job, too.”
That left the door open for a late rally, and Mifflinburg did just that with two runs in the sixth.
Back-to-back RBI singles with two outs from Tanner Zimmerman and Derek Hackenburg, the latter a pinch-hit RBI, closed Central Mountain’s lead to two.
Mifflinburg had a chance for more when Jarrett Miller walked the bases full, but Liam Church popped up to pitcher Ashton Probst to end the inning.
“Liam stung the ball twice today, and then I should’ve told him to take a pitch, but I didn’t,” said coach Church, Liam’s father. “I let him swing and he got over-anxious, and we were up the proverbial (creek).”
But rest assured. if Monday’s game is any indication, good things are coming for Mifflinburg, but the squad has a pair of tough games coming up however.
The team next plays at Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday before playing at Danville at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
“There’s no easy cake walk in this league. You got to come ready to play every day or you’re going to get beat,” said coach Church. “The balls are going to fall for us, and that’s what we told the guys. If they keep hitting the ball (like they did Monday), eventually they’re going to fall.
“I think we’re going to get better; I really do. I have confidence in these kids — they are good kids,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Central Mountain 4, Mifflinburg 2
At Mifflinburg
Central Mtn. 102 010 0 – 4-10-2
Mifflinburg 000 002 0 – 2-5-1
Brady Myers, Ashton Probst and Nathan Helms. Zeb Hufnagle, Luke Rokavec (5), Lucas Kurtz (7) and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Myers. LP: Hufnagle.
Top Central Mountain hitters: C. Foltz, 1-for-4, run scored; C. Stover, 2-for-4, run; G. Johnson, 2-for-4, RBI, run; K. Probst, 1-for-3, run; C. McCloskey, 1-for-3, walk; Helms, 2-for-3, 3 RBI; K. Grenninger, 1-for-3.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Liam Church, walk; Troy Dressler, walk; Whittaker, 1-for-2, walk; Andrew Diehl, 1-for-3, run scored; Hufnagle, 1-for-3, run; Tanner Zimmerman, 1-for-3, RBI; Derek Hackenburg, 1-for-1, RBI; Jarrett Miller, walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.