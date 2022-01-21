UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State freshman running back Nicholas Singleton has been named The Maxwell Football Club’s Offensive National High School Player of the Year. This is the 15th year that this award will be presented and the fifth in which offensive and defensive players are both recognized.
Singleton was previously named Gatorade’s National Player of the Year. Governor Mifflin High School went 10-1 this past season and Singleton averaged 13.2 yards per touch, including 12.4 yards per rushing attempt, and scored every 3.89 times he touched the ball.
Singleton was also selected to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl after he ran for 2,059 yards and totaled 44 rushing touchdowns as a senior. He also made four receptions for 98 yards and two scores while returning a kickoff for a touchdown as well.
Singleton will be honored Friday, March 18 at the 85th Maxwell Football Club National Awards Gala which will be held at the Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, NJ.
Bucknell women’s golf coach Lisa Francisco announces resignation
LEWISBURG – Bucknell women’s golf coach Lisa Francisco has resigned from her post in order to pursue other professional opportunities.
Francisco served as Bucknell’s head coach since June 2016. During her tenure, the Bison set records for team and individual scoring averages and won three tournaments.
“I am extremely grateful for the time I was able to spend with an outstanding group of Bison student-athletes, fellow coaches, and staff over the last five-and-a-half years,” said Francisco. “I wish nothing but the best for all of the women in the Bucknell golf program and will be rooting hard for them to win a Patriot League championship this spring.”
“I would like to thank Lisa for her hard work and dedication to the Bison women’s golf program over the last five-plus years, and we all wish her well in her future endeavors,” said director of athletics and recreation Jermaine Truax.
Bucknell begins its spring schedule on Feb. 7-8 in Panama City, Fla., at the Lady Bison Bay Point Classic, hosted by Lipscomb.
