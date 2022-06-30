WILLIAMSPORT — Micheal Gupton raced home on Josue Urdaneta’s infield single, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to give Williamsport a 5-4, walk-off win over the West Virginia Black Bears.
Gupton lead off the ninth with a walk, stole second and reached third on a groundout to set up the winning run. Gupton did not record a hit in the game but he did play a major role in the outcome.
Sabin Ceballos became the 11th Crosscutters batter to collect three hits in a game, finishing the night 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. He elevated his batting average nearly 100 points.
Cole Evans helped the Cutters take an early lead with a two-run double in the second inning. Evans finished the night 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored.
Riley Gowens did not factor into the decision, but was solid over three innings as a starter, allowing one run on three hits and two walks. Gowens struck out four and lowered his ERA to 4.00. Mauricio Rodriguez (1-0) earned his first win of the season, working a pair of scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth.
JJ Sanchez, Brandon Laux and Rodriguez were the final three pitchers out of the Cutters pen and they combined to throw 4.2 innings of scoreless relief to help the Cutters stay in the game.
Williamsport completes its three-game home set with West Virginia tonight at 6:35 p.m.
