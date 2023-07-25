BANGOR, Maine — It all had to come to end sooner or later.
Unfortunately for Warrior Run’s Senior Division All-Star team, that moment came Monday afternoon.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 25, 2023 @ 7:03 am
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 25, 2023 @ 7:03 am
BANGOR, Maine — It all had to come to end sooner or later.
Unfortunately for Warrior Run’s Senior Division All-Star team, that moment came Monday afternoon.
Warrior Run needed just one win against Cherry Hill Atlantic to claim the Senior League Baseball East Regional title, but the New Jersey state champs had other plans.
Cherry Hill beat Warrior Run twice, 2-0 and 7-6 in eight innings, to stun the Pennsylvania state champs and end what turned out to be a dream season for the Northumberland County squad.
And now Cherry Hill will be making the trip to sunny South Carolina for the Senior League World Series.
“I feel heartbreak for the kids. We were so close to taking that next step, and I feel we got robbed,” said Warrior Run manager Derrick Zechman. “But give credit to (Cherry Hill), they played two great games.
“It was a great ride. I know it stings and it’s going to take a while for it to go away, but all good things come to an end sometime, and our time is now,” added Zechman. “We were hoping to get to South Carolina, and I was confident we could get there, but we couldn’t get it done.”
In game 1, Cherry Hill ace Austin Hanni threw a complete-game two-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks.
Warrior Run bounced back against the New Jersey state champs in the second game, but Cherry Hill got a two-out, RBI double from Andrew Bechtel to get a walk-off win.
“We knew going in it would be tough, but credit to New Jersey, they played two great games,” said Zechman. “They hit the ball well and they had good pitching.
Now, it’s back to reality for Warrior Run’s players and coaches, who all began heading back Monday night.
“Everyone has been heading back. It’s been a long week up here with families taking time off, but it’s been great,” said Zechman.
“We want to thank the (Turbotville and Watsontown) communities for all the support for the kids and the team.”
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.