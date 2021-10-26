High school football
Heartland Athletic Conference League-overallDivision I
Jersey Shore 4-0 9-0 Central Mountain 3-1 6-3 Selinsgrove 3-1 6-3 Shamokin 2-3 5-4 Milton 0-3 5-4 Shikellamy 0-4 1-8
Division II
Danville 4-0 6-3 Mifflinburg 3-1 6-3 Lewisburg 2-1 4-4 Montoursville 3-2 5-4 Central Columbia 1-4 2-7 Midd-West 0-5 0-9
Division III
Southern Columbia 4-0 8-1 Mount Carmel 4-1 7-2 Loyalsock 2-2 5-4 Bloomsburg 2-3 4-5 Hughesville 1-4 1-8 Warrior Run 0-3 0-8
Friday’s games
Central Columbia at Bloomsburg Central Mountain at Jersey Shore Southern Columbia at Danville Mifflinburg at Lewisburg (Bucknell) Warrior Run at Loyalsock Halifax at Midd-West Milton at Shikellamy Selinsgrove at Montoursville Mount Carmel at Shamokin
Youth footballHeartland Youth Football LeagueA Division playoffs
No. 1 Danville vs. No. 8 Milton No. 4 Montoursville vs. No. 5 selinsgrove No. 2 Southern Columbia vs. No. 7 Shikellamy No. 3 Jersey Shore vs. No. 6 Mifflinburg
B Division playoffs
No. 1 Milton vs. No. 8 Loyalsock No. 4 Selinsgrove vs. No. 5 Montoursville No. 2 Central Columbia vs. No. 7 Shikellamy No. 3 South Williamsport vs. No. 6 Mifflinburg
StandingsNorth DivisionA Varsity
Jersey Shore 7-1 Montoursville 7-1 Montgomery 5-3 South Williamsport 4-4 Williamsport 3-5 Loyalsock 1-7 Muncy 0-8
A JV
Montoursville 6-0 Muncy 6-2 South Williamsport 5-3 Jersey Shore 4-4 Montgomery 2-5 Loyalsock 2-5 Williamsport 0-8
B Varsity
South Williamsport 8-0 Montoursville 6-2 Loyalsock 5-3 Muncy 4-4 Jersey Shore 2-6 Montgomery 2-6 Williamsport 1-7
B JV
Montoursville 7-0 Loyalsock 6-2 South Williamsport 4-3 Montgomery 3-4 Jersey Shore 2-5 Williamsport 0-6-1
Central Division A Varsity
Danville 8-0 Mifflinburg 6-2 Milton 5-3 Lewisburg 5-3 Hughesville 3-5 Warrior Run 1-7 Midd-West 0-8
A JV
Milton 5-0-1 Hughesville 3-1-2 Mifflinburg 2-3-1 Danville 1-5
B Varsity
Milton 8-0 Mifflinburg 6-2 Warrior Run 4-4 Hughesville 3-5 Danville 3-5 Lewisburg 1-7 MIdd-West 0-8
B JV
Milton 6-0-1 Mifflinburg 5-1 Hughesville 3-2-1 Danville 2-5-1 Warrior Run 0-5
South DivisionA Varsity
Southern Columbia 8-0 Selinsgrove 7-1 Shikellamy 6-2 Bloomsburg 3-5 Central Columbia 3-5 Mount Carmel 2-6 Shamokin 0-8
A JV
Southern Columbia 6-1 Central Columbia 5-3 Bloomsburg 3-3 Selinsgrove 3-4 Shikellamy 1-6
B Varsity
Central Columbia 8-0 Selinsgrove 7-1 Shikellamy 6-2 Bloomsburg 4-4 Mount Carmel 3-5 Southern Columbia 2-6 Shamokin 1-7
B JV
Selinsgrove 6-0-1 Central Columbia 3-3-1 Shikellamy 1-4-2 Shamokin 1-2 Bloomsburg 0-6
Week 9 scoresA Varsity
Wiliamsport 26, Mount Carmel 12 Selinsgrove 20, Jersey Shore 18 Southern Columbia 25, South Williamsport 7 Montgomery 15, Warrior Run 0 Milton 16, Loyalsock 0 Montoursville 40, Midd-West 6 Shikellamy 21, Hughesville 0 Lewisburg 50, Shamokin 0 Mifflinburg 18, Central Columbia 6 Danville 18, Bloomsburg 14
B Varsity
Mount Carmel 7, Williamsport 0 Selinsgrove 13, Jersey Shore 0 South Williamsport 29, Southern Columbia 6 Montgomery 20, Warrior Run 0 Milton 19, Loyalsock 0 Montoursville 26, Midd-West 0 Shikellamy 18, Hughesville 0 Shamokin 18, Lewisburg 0 Central Columbia 22, Mifflinburg 14 Bloomsburg 7, Danville 0
A JV
Jersey Shore 12, Selinsgrove 0 Southern Columbia 18, South Williamsport 12 Milton 55, Loyalsock 12 Hughesville 7, Shikellamy 0 Central Columbia 13, Mifflinburg 12 Bloomsburg 7, Danville 6
B JV
Selinsgrove 19, Jersey Shore 0 Montgomery 13, Warrior Run 6 Milton 7, Loyalsock 0 Hughesville 6, Shikellamy 0 Mifflinburg 12, Central Columbia 6 Danville 46, Bloomsburg 12
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98 New England 3 4 0 .429 179 140 N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 80 175 Miami 1 6 0 .143 127 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 193 164 Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 169 149 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172 Houston 1 6 0 .143 97 203
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164 Cincinnati 5 2 0 .714 189 128 Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165 Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132
West
W L T Pct PF PA Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166 L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150 Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127 Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180 Philadelphia 2 5 0 .286 159 185 Washington 2 5 0 .286 146 210
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 1 0 .857 233 147 New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 140 101 Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 135 176 Carolina 3 4 0 .429 146 146
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 168 146 Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 101 162 Detroit 0 7 0 .000 128 200
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 7 0 0 1.000 225 114 L.A. Rams 6 1 0 .857 207 146 San Francisco 2 4 0 .333 135 149 Seattle 2 5 0 .286 150 162
Monday’s Games
New Orleans 13, Seattle 10
Thursday, Oct. 28
Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m. Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas
Monday, Nov. 1
N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
Tuesday, Oct. 26: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Houston (Valdez 11-6), 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Wednesday, Oct. 27: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Friday, Oct. 29: Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Saturday, Oct. 30: Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) x-Sunday, Oct. 31: Houston at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. (Fox) x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox)
College football
Associated Press Top 25
