High school football

Heartland Athletic Conference League-overallDivision I

Jersey Shore 4-0 9-0 Central Mountain 3-1 6-3 Selinsgrove 3-1 6-3 Shamokin 2-3 5-4 Milton 0-3 5-4 Shikellamy 0-4 1-8

Division II

Danville 4-0 6-3 Mifflinburg 3-1 6-3 Lewisburg 2-1 4-4 Montoursville 3-2 5-4 Central Columbia 1-4 2-7 Midd-West 0-5 0-9

Division III

Southern Columbia 4-0 8-1 Mount Carmel 4-1 7-2 Loyalsock 2-2 5-4 Bloomsburg 2-3 4-5 Hughesville 1-4 1-8 Warrior Run 0-3 0-8

Friday’s games

Central Columbia at Bloomsburg Central Mountain at Jersey Shore Southern Columbia at Danville Mifflinburg at Lewisburg (Bucknell) Warrior Run at Loyalsock Halifax at Midd-West Milton at Shikellamy Selinsgrove at Montoursville Mount Carmel at Shamokin

Youth footballHeartland Youth Football LeagueA Division playoffs

No. 1 Danville vs. No. 8 Milton No. 4 Montoursville vs. No. 5 selinsgrove No. 2 Southern Columbia vs. No. 7 Shikellamy No. 3 Jersey Shore vs. No. 6 Mifflinburg

B Division playoffs

No. 1 Milton vs. No. 8 Loyalsock No. 4 Selinsgrove vs. No. 5 Montoursville No. 2 Central Columbia vs. No. 7 Shikellamy No. 3 South Williamsport vs. No. 6 Mifflinburg

StandingsNorth DivisionA Varsity

Jersey Shore 7-1 Montoursville 7-1 Montgomery 5-3 South Williamsport 4-4 Williamsport 3-5 Loyalsock 1-7 Muncy 0-8

A JV

Montoursville 6-0 Muncy 6-2 South Williamsport 5-3 Jersey Shore 4-4 Montgomery 2-5 Loyalsock 2-5 Williamsport 0-8

B Varsity

South Williamsport 8-0 Montoursville 6-2 Loyalsock 5-3 Muncy 4-4 Jersey Shore 2-6 Montgomery 2-6 Williamsport 1-7

B JV

Montoursville 7-0 Loyalsock 6-2 South Williamsport 4-3 Montgomery 3-4 Jersey Shore 2-5 Williamsport 0-6-1

Central Division A Varsity

Danville 8-0 Mifflinburg 6-2 Milton 5-3 Lewisburg 5-3 Hughesville 3-5 Warrior Run 1-7 Midd-West 0-8

A JV

Milton 5-0-1 Hughesville 3-1-2 Mifflinburg 2-3-1 Danville 1-5

B Varsity

Milton 8-0 Mifflinburg 6-2 Warrior Run 4-4 Hughesville 3-5 Danville 3-5 Lewisburg 1-7 MIdd-West 0-8

B JV

Milton 6-0-1 Mifflinburg 5-1 Hughesville 3-2-1 Danville 2-5-1 Warrior Run 0-5

South DivisionA Varsity

Southern Columbia 8-0 Selinsgrove 7-1 Shikellamy 6-2 Bloomsburg 3-5 Central Columbia 3-5 Mount Carmel 2-6 Shamokin 0-8

A JV

Southern Columbia 6-1 Central Columbia 5-3 Bloomsburg 3-3 Selinsgrove 3-4 Shikellamy 1-6

B Varsity

Central Columbia 8-0 Selinsgrove 7-1 Shikellamy 6-2 Bloomsburg 4-4 Mount Carmel 3-5 Southern Columbia 2-6 Shamokin 1-7

B JV

Selinsgrove 6-0-1 Central Columbia 3-3-1 Shikellamy 1-4-2 Shamokin 1-2 Bloomsburg 0-6

Week 9 scoresA Varsity

Wiliamsport 26, Mount Carmel 12 Selinsgrove 20, Jersey Shore 18 Southern Columbia 25, South Williamsport 7 Montgomery 15, Warrior Run 0 Milton 16, Loyalsock 0 Montoursville 40, Midd-West 6 Shikellamy 21, Hughesville 0 Lewisburg 50, Shamokin 0 Mifflinburg 18, Central Columbia 6 Danville 18, Bloomsburg 14

B Varsity

Mount Carmel 7, Williamsport 0 Selinsgrove 13, Jersey Shore 0 South Williamsport 29, Southern Columbia 6 Montgomery 20, Warrior Run 0 Milton 19, Loyalsock 0 Montoursville 26, Midd-West 0 Shikellamy 18, Hughesville 0 Shamokin 18, Lewisburg 0 Central Columbia 22, Mifflinburg 14 Bloomsburg 7, Danville 0

A JV

Jersey Shore 12, Selinsgrove 0 Southern Columbia 18, South Williamsport 12 Milton 55, Loyalsock 12 Hughesville 7, Shikellamy 0 Central Columbia 13, Mifflinburg 12 Bloomsburg 7, Danville 6

B JV

Selinsgrove 19, Jersey Shore 0 Montgomery 13, Warrior Run 6 Milton 7, Loyalsock 0 Hughesville 6, Shikellamy 0 Mifflinburg 12, Central Columbia 6 Danville 46, Bloomsburg 12

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98 New England 3 4 0 .429 179 140 N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 80 175 Miami 1 6 0 .143 127 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 193 164 Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 169 149 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172 Houston 1 6 0 .143 97 203

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164 Cincinnati 5 2 0 .714 189 128 Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165 Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132

West

W L T Pct PF PA Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166 L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150 Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127 Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180 Philadelphia 2 5 0 .286 159 185 Washington 2 5 0 .286 146 210

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 1 0 .857 233 147 New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 140 101 Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 135 176 Carolina 3 4 0 .429 146 146

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 168 146 Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 101 162 Detroit 0 7 0 .000 128 200

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 7 0 0 1.000 225 114 L.A. Rams 6 1 0 .857 207 146 San Francisco 2 4 0 .333 135 149 Seattle 2 5 0 .286 150 162

Monday’s Games

New Orleans 13, Seattle 10

Thursday, Oct. 28

Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m. Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas

Monday, Nov. 1

N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Major League Baseball

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Houston (Valdez 11-6), 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Wednesday, Oct. 27: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Friday, Oct. 29: Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Saturday, Oct. 30: Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) x-Sunday, Oct. 31: Houston at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. (Fox) x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox)

College football

Associated Press Top 25

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Georgia (7-0) 1 SEC 1,575 (63) 2 Cincinnati (7-0) 2 American Athletic 1,477 3 Alabama (7-1) 4 SEC 1,417 4 Oklahoma (8-0) 3 Big 12 1,383 5 Ohio State (6-1) 5 Big Ten 1,311 6 Michigan (7-0) 6 Big Ten 1,270 7 Oregon (6-1) 10 Pac-12 1,165 8 Michigan State (7-0) 9 Big Ten 1,160 9 Iowa (6-1) 11 Big Ten 1,035 10 Ole Miss (6-1) 12 SEC 1,034 11 Notre Dame (6-1) 13 IA Independents 922 12 Kentucky (6-1) 15 SEC 849 13 Wake Forest (7-0) 16 ACC 801 14 Texas A&M (6-2) 17 SEC 700 15 Oklahoma State (6-1) 8 Big 12 682 16 Baylor (6-1) 20 Big 12 513 17 Pittsburgh (6-1) 23 ACC 510 18 Auburn (5-2) 19 SEC 481 19 SMU (7-0) 21 American Athletic 473 20 Penn State (5-2) 7 Big Ten 471 21 San Diego State (7-0) 22 Mountain West 390 22 Iowa State (5-2) Big 12 298 23 UTSA (8-0) 24 Conference USA 235 24 Coastal Carolina (6-1) 14 Sun Belt 132 25 Brigham Young (6-2) IA Independents 44 Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, North Carolina State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1

Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated DL Zach Allen and LB Chandler Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released RB Tavien Feaster from the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated OT Kaleb McGary from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released DB T.J. Green and K Elliott Fry from the practice squad. Signed S Luther Kirk to the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated WR Michael Gallup and LB Francis Bernard from injured reserve. DENVER BRONCOS — Acquired LB Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick. Waived LB Barrington Wade. DETROIT LIONS — Placed G Logan Stenberg on injured reserve. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Daniel Helm to the active roster and OL Hroniss Grasu to the practice squad. Placed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the reserve/COVID-19 list. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Malcolm Brown and CB Jason McCourty on injured reserve. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Jake Hausmann to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Waived G Teton Saltes. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived C Will Clapp and DT Albert Huggins. Reinstated LB Kwon Alexander, DE Marcus Davenport and WR Tre’Quan Smith from injured reserve. Promoted WR Kevin White and DT Josiah Bronson to the active roster. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed QB Reid Sinnett off waivers from Miami. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated DL Jordan Willis from the reserve/suspended list with a one-week roster exemption. Signed S Tony Jefferson to the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated RB Rashaad Penny from injured reserve. Elevated QB Jake Luton to the active roster. HOCKEY National Hockey League NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Morgan Barron to Hartford (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Cooper Zech to Lehigh Valley (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Called up RW Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). ECHL ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Reassigned D Michael Vukojevic to Utica (AHL). ALLEN AMERICANS — Released D Zach Wilkie and G Thomas Hodges. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released F Scott Kirton. WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Bill Higgins.

