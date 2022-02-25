JERSEY SHORE — It’s been a long time coming, but Milton’s girls basketball team has finally tasted success in the District 4 playoffs.
Kiersten Stork scored a game-high 14 points to lead No. 5 Milton to a 37-28 victory over No. 4 Jersey Shore in a Class 4A quarterfinal.
The win gave the Black Panthers (11-12) their first district playoff victory since the 2010-11 season when Milton posted an 18-8 record and claimed the District 4 title.
Along with Stork, Abbey Kitchen added 10 points and Morgan Reiner chipped in nine.
Milton next plays No. 1 Shamokin in the semifinals at a site and time to be determined.
District 4 Class 4A QuarterfinalNo. 5 Milton 37, No. 4 Jersey Shore 28At Jersey Shore High School
Milton 7 7 9 14 – 37 Jersey Shore 6 9 5 8 — 28
Milton (11-12) 37
Amelia Gainer 0 0-0 0; Kiersten Stork 4 5-6 14; Leah Walter 0 2-6 2; Morgan Reiner 3 1-2 9; Abbey Kitchen 5 0-4 10; Kyla Rovenolt 1 0-1 2; Brooklyn Wade 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-19 37.
3-point goals:
Reiner 2, Stork.
Jersey Shore (13-9) 28
Peyton Dincher 3 2-2 9; Calyn Schall 4 0-0 9; Deven Walker 1 0-0 2; Sophia Stover 0 0-0 0; Sophia Kauffman 0 0-0 0; Jocelyn McCracken 2 0-0 4; Celia Shemory 1 2-3 4; Rachael Lorson 0 0-1 0; Natalie Haight 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4-6 28.
3-point goals:
Dincher and Schall.
Other District 4 playoff scores:Girls, Class 4A
No. 1 Shamokin 38, No. 8 Danville 34
Boys, Class 3A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.