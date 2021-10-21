Women’s golf
Bloomsburg takes first at Ursinsus Tournament
Bloomsburg won its first tournament in program history on Tuesday as the Huskies claimed a two-stroke victory in the four-team Ursinus Invitational. Bloomsburg finished the day with a team score of 363, led by freshman Sarah Vietmeier, who shot an 87 to finish second overall. Dominican College finished second overall with a team score of 365 while Franklin & Marshall took third overall with a score of 380. Ursinus finished in fourth with a score of 466. Marissa DeMarco of Dominican was the overall winner with a round-score of 83. Vietmeier finished second overall with a round of 87 for the Huskies while freshman Ryleigh Faust, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, rounded out the Huskies golfers as she finished 11th overall with a score of 96. The Huskies return to action on Friday as they compete at Arcadia University.
Women’s soccerNo. 10 Misericordia 2, Lycoming 0
Senior goalkeeper Jess Riordan made eight saves to lead Lycoming, but 10th-ranked Misericordia captured the win Wednesday at UPMC Field. Riordan made several sterling saves for the Warriors (9-4-1, 2-2-1 MAC Freedom). The Cougars (13-1, 5-0) struck in the 12th minute, the goal scored by Emma Sweitzer off a quick cross into the box. Michaela Fasolino scored eight minutes later to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead on a shot into the far-right corner. The Warriors return to MAC Freedom action on Saturday as they travel to DeSales for a 12 p.m. kickoff in Center Valley.
Women’s volleyballStevenson 3, Lycoming 0
Junior Elizabeth Kelson led Lycoming with seven kills and two blocks and first-year Ali Koval added 13 digs, but the Warriors succumbed in three close sets at first-place Stevens Institute of Technology, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21, on Wednesday at Canavan Arena. The Warriors fell to 9-15 overall and 2-4 in the MAC Freedom, as it sits in a tie for sixth in conference play with two matches left, including a key matchup at fifth-place King’s on Tuesday at 7 p.m., as the top five in the league qualify for the conference championship, which starts on Monday, Nov. 1. First-year Brynne Bisel notched six kills and five digs and first-year Jessica Ahart also added six kills. First-year Sydney Guethlein added three kills and two blocks. First-year Piper Schwenk posted 20 assists. The Warriors forced 19 ties and seven lead changes in the three sets, with the Ducks (20-3, 6-0) using a 9-3 run late in the first set to break a tie at 16. The Ducks led 18-12 in the second set, but Lycoming closed within two points at 23-21 before the Ducks scored the last two points. In the third set, the Ducks took a 7-2 lead, but the Warriors fought back to tie it at eight and were tied as late as 17-17 before the Ducks were able to gain some separation.
Major League Baseball
Playoffs
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Houston 3, Boston 2
Friday, Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4 Saturday, Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5 Monday, Oct. 18: Boston 12, Houston 3 Tuesday, Oct. 19: Houston 9, Boston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 20: Houston 9, Boston 1 Friday, Oct. 22: Boston (Eovaldi 11-9) at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Boston at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (Fox and FS1)
National League
Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 1
Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2 Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4 Tuesday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 5 Wednesday, Oct. 20: Atlanta 9, Los Angeles 2 Thursday, Oct. 21: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Los Angeles, 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 5:08 or 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:38 p.m. (TBS)
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
Tuesday, Oct. 26: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) Wednesday, Oct. 27: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) Friday, Oct. 29: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) Saturday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) x-Sunday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox)
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 3 3 0 0 6 14 6 Buffalo 3 3 0 0 6 12 4 Detroit 3 2 0 1 5 13 9 Toronto 4 2 1 1 5 8 7 Ottawa 3 2 1 0 4 7 7 Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 17 Boston 2 1 1 0 2 6 7 Montreal 4 0 4 0 0 3 15
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 4 2 0 2 6 16 11 Philadelphia 3 2 0 1 5 16 9 Washington 3 2 0 1 5 12 6 N.Y. Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 8 10 Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 9 5 New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 8 5 Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 11 7 N.Y. Islanders 3 1 2 0 2 8 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 15 8 Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 11 8 Dallas 4 2 2 0 4 8 9 Nashville 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 Colorado 3 1 2 0 2 10 13 Winnipeg 3 0 2 1 1 9 14 Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 17 Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 8 17
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 3 3 0 0 6 14 9 San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 9 3 Anaheim 4 2 2 0 4 13 11 Vancouver 4 1 2 1 3 10 15 Seattle 5 1 3 1 3 11 19 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 9 7 Vegas 3 1 2 0 2 7 12 Calgary 2 0 1 1 1 4 8 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, Boston 3 St. Louis 3, Vegas 1
Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m. Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m. San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m. Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m. Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB New York 1 0 1.000 — Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 — Boston 0 1 .000 1 Toronto 0 1 .000 1 Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Washington 1 0 1.000 — Charlotte 1 0 1.000 — Atlanta 0 0 .000 ½ Miami 0 0 .000 ½ Orlando 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 1 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 — Indiana 0 1 .000 1 Detroit 0 1 .000 1 Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 1 0 1.000 — Memphis 1 0 1.000 — Dallas 0 0 .000 ½ Houston 0 1 .000 1 New Orleans 0 1 .000 1
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 1 0 1.000 — Minnesota 1 0 1.000 — Denver 1 0 1.000 — Portland 0 1 .000 1 Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 1 0 1.000 — Sacramento 1 0 1.000 — L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 ½ L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1 Phoenix 0 1 .000 1
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago 94, Detroit 88 Charlotte 123, Indiana 122 Washington 98, Toronto 83 Philadelphia 117, New Orleans 97 Memphis 132, Cleveland 121 Minnesota 124, Houston 106 New York 138, Boston 134, 2OT San Antonio 123, Orlando 97 Utah 107, Oklahoma City 86 Denver 110, Phoenix 98 Sacramento 124, Portland 121
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m. New York at Orlando, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m. Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA x-Portland 13 6 4 43 33 17 x-OL Reign 12 8 3 39 34 24 x-Washington 10 7 6 36 28 26 Chicago 10 8 5 35 27 28 Gotham FC 8 5 8 32 26 18 Houston 9 9 5 32 31 30 North Carolina 9 9 5 32 28 23 Orlando 7 9 7 28 27 31 Louisville 5 12 5 20 19 38 Kansas City 3 13 6 15 14 32 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, October 22
Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Thursday, October 28 Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 29
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m. OL Reign at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, October 30
North Carolina at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 31
Louisville at Gotham FC, 2 p.m. Houston at Washington, 2 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Joakim Soria from the COVID-19 Related Injured list. Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment. National league ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Steve Mullins senior vice president of corporate partnerships, media and events. ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned RHP Huascar Ynoa to the minor leagues. Activated LHP Dylan Lee. CHICAGO CUBS — Sent Cs Erick Castillo and Tyler Payne outright to Iowa (Triple-A East). MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released hitting coach Andy Haines. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Re-signed C Jonas Valanciunas to a veteran extension. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE David Wells to the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated TE Nick Boyle return from injured reserve. Signed C Adam Redmond to the practice squad. Placed OT Brandon Knight on the did not report list. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated OT Hakeen Adeniji return from injured reserve to practice. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Nick Ralston to the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed WR David Moore to the practice squad. Signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to the active roster. DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Geronimo Allison to the active roster. Designated DL Da’Shawn hand return from injured reserve to practice. HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated DL Ross Blacklock from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Connor Strachan to the practice squad. Signed OL Jimmy Morrissey. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated G Quentin Nelson and WR Dezmon Patmon return from injured reserve to practice. Signed CB Darqueze Dennard, S Josh Jones and DT Chris Williams to the practice squad. Signed DT Antwaun Woods. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OL D.J. Fluker and CB Desmond Trufant. Placed S Roderic Teamer on injured reserve. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Grant Haley and TE Jared Pinkney to the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OLB Elerson Smith and DB Aaron Robinson return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DL Woodrow Hamilton to the practice squad. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Richard Rodgers to the practice squad. Released OT Casey Tucker from the practice squad. Designated TE Tyree Jackson and S K’Von Wallace return from injured reserve to practice. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed QB Jacob Eason off waivers from Baltimore. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G John Molchon to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Jonsen from the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Greg Mabin and OL Bobby Hart. Designated OL Daniel Munyer and DL Larrell Murchison return from injured reserve to practice. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Re-signed WR Kelvin Harmon to the practice squad. Released K Dustin Hopkins. Signed K Chris Blewitt. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Winston Rose and RB Shaq Cooper. HOCKEY National Hockey League CALGARY FLAMES — Waived C Glenn Gawdin. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Returned LW Gabriel Landeskog from suspension. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Gabriel Carlsson from Cleveland (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Filip Gustavsson to Belleville (AHL). SEATTLE KRAKEN — Assigned G Antoine Bibeau to Charlotte (AHL) from Allen (ECHL). WINNIPEG JETS — Loaned C Cole Perfetti to Manitoba (AHL). American Hockey League ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Acquired LW Nic Petan. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Loaned C Ryan Lohin to Allen (ECHL). LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired C Alex Belzile. MANITOBA MOOSE — Loaned RW Isaac Johnson to Newfoundland (ECHL). MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Loaned D Jake Mclaughlin to Florida (ECHL). PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Loaned RW Justin Brazeau to Maine (ECHL). STOCKTON HEAT — Loaned C Ryan Olsen to Kansas City (ECHL). East Coast Hockey league GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Shawn Cameron. SOCCER USL Championship USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced St. Croix SC new member of USL League Two.
College football
Big Ten standings
East Division
league overall
East Division
Michigan State 4-0 7-0 Ohio State 3-0 5-1 Michigan 3-0 6-0 Penn State 2-1 5-1 Maryland 1-2 4-2 Indiana 0-3 2-4 Rutgers 0-4 3-4
West Division
Iowa 3-1 6-1 Minnesota 2-1 4-2 Purdue 2-1 4-2 Wisconsin 1-2 3-3 Northwestern 1-2 3-3 Illinois 1-3 2-5 Nebraska 1-4 3-5
Saturday’s games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.