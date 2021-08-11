UNIVERSITY PARK — After a record-setting freshman campaign, Noah Cain’s highly anticipated sophomore season came to an abrupt end with a lower-body injury in the first quarter of Penn State’s first game at Indiana.
Cain set a Nittany Lion record his first season with eight rushing touchdowns, surpassing D.J. Dozier’s seven in 1983 and Saquon Barkley’s seven in 2015. He averaged over 5 yards per rush and tallied two touchdowns in a Cotton Bowl win over Memphis.
It’s back to business for Cain, who said he’s 100%, and anxious to hit the ground running, when he addressed media questions Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
“I feel like I’m in Little League again,” he said with a big smile. “I just feel blessed to get back out with my teammates.”
A series of videos showing Cain’s workouts have given fans a clear indication that the 5-10, 217-pound junior running back is ready. While listed at 237 pounds on the roster, he admitted Saturday he’s trimmed down, though it’s hard to tell with his impressive stature and tree-trunk legs.
Cain admitted that adjusting to rehab and working to get back on the field was tougher than anticipated.
“Mentally, it was draining,” said Cain. “The first two-and-a-half months was the lowest point for me because I’d never had an injury of this magnitude. It was very uncomfortable, and it hurt a lot. A lot of days just discouraged me. There was a lot of pain, but the training staff and coach Franklin just kept me motivated. Every day they were in my ear, just letting me know it was going to get better.”
Tonya Cain, his mother, also provided a boost and reminded him constantly that everything happens for a reason. It was advice he wasn’t ready to accept at first, then something changed.
“Maturity,” he said. “Physically, last year I was ready, but mentally, to play consistently on the college level, I wasn’t there yet. I feel like I’m there now. I’m confident mentally and physically.”
New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich hinted at multi-back sets and with junior Devyn Ford also back, and quarterback Sean Clifford unafraid to tuck and run, the ability to keep defenses honest will hinge on the health of the Nittany Lion running backs.
Ford rushed for over four yards per game a season ago.
