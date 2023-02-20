The matchups are set, and nine teams from the area will be in action this week when the District 4 boys and girls basketball playoffs get underway.
Meadowbrook Christian’s boys team will help kickoff the competition when the No. 8-seeded Lions (8-16) play a Class A quarterfinal against top-seeded Northumberland Christian (23-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
On Thursday, No. 7 Warrior Run (11-11) plays at No. 2 Wellsboro (16-6) at 7 p.m. in a Class 3A quarterfinal.
Then on Friday, rivals Lewisburg and Mifflinburg take to the court for a Class 4A quarterfinal at 7 p.m. The contest marks the third time this season that the No. 4 Green Dragons (14-8) and the No. 5 Wildcats (13-9) will have played each other.
Lewisburg won both previous meetings.
In girls action, the first game is Wednesday when top-seeded and newly crowned Allegheny Christian Athletic Association champion Meadowbrook Christian (22-2) hosts No. 8 Bucktail in a Class A quarterfinal at 7 p.m.
Meadowbrook and Bucktail played earlier this season, with the Lions taking a 41-27 victory on Jan. 23.
Two games follow on Thursday as both Lewisburg and Mifflinburg will play in the Class 4A quarterfinals at 7 p.m.
The No. 3-seeded Green Dragons (15-7) host No. 6 Athens (14-8), and No. 5 Mifflinburg (12-10) play at No. 4 Shamokin (15-7).
Finally on Friday, No. 8 Warrior Run (5-17) plays at No. 1 Mount Carmel (20-2) in a quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m.
