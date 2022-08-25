TRENTON, N.J.— The Williamsport Crosscutters extended their win streak to four games with a 9–1 win over the Trenton Thunder.
Starting pitcher Jarret Whorff went seven innings, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts, and the Cutters scored at least one run in the first inning for the fifth straight game against Trenton.
First baseman E.J. Taylor got things started with a two-run single for a 2–0 lead. Catcher Zach Miller and left fielder Nick Hussey later hit back-to-back RBI singles and the Cutters took a 4–0 lead.
Williamsport (18-10) added two more runs for a 6–0 lead from an RBI groundout by left fielder Taylor Jackson and an RBI single by second baseman Connor Denning.
Whorff allowed a run in the fourth but worked his way out of a bases loaded jam before retiring nine straight batters in the final three innings of his outing.
Denning hit a solo homer in the in seventh and Jackson hit a two-run single in the eighth to extend the lead to 9–1.
Jonathan Tyler came on in relief in the eighth inning, working his way out of a bases loaded situation to keep Trenton at one run.
Logan Bowen then tossed a scoreless ninth to close out the Cutters fourth straight win.
Williamsport completes its series at Trenton tonight at 7 p.m. The Crosscutters return home Friday to face the State College Spikes at 6:35 p.m.
