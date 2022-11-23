College
Men's basketball
Susquehanna 78, Lycoming 76
Notes: Senior Mo Terry and junior Steven Hamilton each posted a game-high 19 points to lead the Warriors, who had four finish in double figures, but a bucket at the buzzer by Howie Rankine Jr. lifted the River Hawks to a non-conference win at Lamade Gym on Tuesday.
The Warriors (3-2) rebounded from a 13-point deficit early in the second half to force eight lead changes and four ties in the final 8:38 of the game, as the team’s shooting heated up to 57 percent (16-of-28) from the floor in the period. Terry led the rally, scoring 15 of his 19 in the second half, while fellow senior DeAundre Manuel posted 10 of his 12 in the period.
The Warriors rallied from a 46-30 deficit with 18:30 left, closing within a point thanks to a 23-6 run over the next eight minutes. First-year Isaiah Valentine, a Mifflinburg High grad, hit a second-chance layup on the weakside to make it 53-52. The River Hawks (3-2 overall) got the next two buckets, but Hamilton and Terry responded with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Lycoming its first lead of the half. Neither team led by more than three the rest of the way. Valentine finished with nine points, three rebounds and two assists.
Women's basketball
Lycoming 58, Penn College 42
Notes: Led by junior Emily Lockard, who notched her sixth straight double digit game of the season, the Warriors ran out to an early lead to get past Penn College in Lycoming’s home opener at Lamade Gym. Lockard finished with 16 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and two assists, as she hit 8-of-9 from the field. First-year Victoria Burton served up her best game of the season, posting 11 points and six rebounds for the Warriors (3-3) against the Wildcats (1-3).
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 13 4 .765 —
Philadelphia 9 8 .529 4
Toronto 9 8 .529 4
New York 9 9 .500 4½
Brooklyn 8 10 .444 5½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 7 .588 —
Atlanta 10 7 .588 —
Miami 7 11 .389 3½
Orlando 5 13 .278 5½
Charlotte 4 14 .222 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 12 4 .750 —
Cleveland 11 6 .647 1½
Indiana 10 6 .625 2
Chicago 7 10 .412 5½
Detroit 4 15 .211 9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 10 7 .588 —
Dallas 9 7 .563 ½
Memphis 10 8 .556 ½
San Antonio 6 12 .333 4½
Houston 3 14 .176 7
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 12 7 .632 —
Portland 10 7 .588 1
Denver 10 7 .588 1
Minnesota 9 8 .529 2
Oklahoma City 7 10 .412 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 11 6 .647 —
Sacramento 10 6 .625 ½
L.A. Clippers 11 7 .611 ½
Golden State 8 10 .444 3½
L.A. Lakers 5 11 .313 5½
___
Monday's Games
Cleveland 114, Atlanta 102
Indiana 123, Orlando 102
Chicago 121, Boston 107
New Orleans 128, Golden State 83
New York 129, Oklahoma City 119
Milwaukee 119, Portland 111
Minnesota 105, Miami 101
L.A. Clippers 121, Utah 114
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 115, Brooklyn 106
Sacramento 113, Memphis 109
Detroit 110, Denver 108
Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 105
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Boston, 8 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 19 17 2 0 34 80 40
Toronto 20 10 5 5 25 59 54
Tampa Bay 19 11 7 1 23 64 61
Detroit 18 9 5 4 22 59 58
Florida 19 9 8 2 20 64 64
Montreal 19 9 9 1 19 59 70
Buffalo 19 8 11 0 16 69 68
Ottawa 18 6 11 1 13 57 64
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 19 16 3 0 32 73 44
Carolina 19 10 5 4 24 56 52
N.Y. Islanders 20 12 8 0 24 66 55
N.Y. Rangers 19 9 6 4 22 56 52
Pittsburgh 19 9 7 3 21 70 64
Philadelphia 19 7 8 4 18 48 62
Washington 20 7 10 3 17 55 67
Columbus 18 7 10 1 15 55 78
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 19 11 5 3 25 73 52
Colorado 17 11 5 1 23 61 42
Winnipeg 17 11 5 1 23 50 41
St. Louis 18 10 8 0 20 53 59
Nashville 19 9 8 2 20 53 62
Minnesota 18 8 8 2 18 49 54
Chicago 18 6 9 3 15 44 62
Arizona 17 6 9 2 14 44 62
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 20 15 4 1 31 73 51
Los Angeles 21 11 8 2 24 67 71
Seattle 18 10 5 3 23 58 49
Calgary 18 9 7 2 20 58 60
Edmonton 19 10 9 0 20 66 69
San Jose 21 7 11 3 17 62 72
Vancouver 19 6 10 3 15 66 76
Anaheim 19 5 13 1 11 50 82
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Calgary 5, Philadelphia 2
New Jersey 5, Edmonton 2
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 3
Winnipeg 4, Carolina 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Toronto 2, OT
St. Louis 3, Anaheim 1
Nashville 4, Arizona 3, SO
Colorado 3, Dallas 2, SO
San Jose 5, Ottawa 1
Vegas 5, Vancouver 4
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo 7, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Arizona at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Carolina at Boston, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Washington, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Vegas, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
