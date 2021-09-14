MIFFLINBURG – Peyton Yocum’s penalty kick in the 77th minute broke a tie game and gave Mifflinburg a 2-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Montoursville at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Mifflinburg (4-1, 2-0 HAC-I) took a 1-0 lead at the half as Sarah Fritz scored off a combined assist from Lydia Knepp and Yocum in the 33rd minute.
Lydia Earnest would tie the game at 1 in the 69th minute, and less than 8 minutes later the Wildcats got the go-ahead goal from Yocum.
Mifflinburg next plays at Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 2, Montoursville 1At MifflinburgFirst half
Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Lydia Knepp and Peyton Yocum, 32:47.
Second half
Mont-Lydia Earnest, unassisted, 68:47. Miff-Yocum, penalty kick, 76:13.
Shots: Montoursville, 10-9; Corners: Mifflinburg, 8-3. Saves:
Mifflinburg (Kristi Benfield), 9; Montoursville (Kierstyn Dawes and Anna Baylor), 7.
Meadowbrook Chr. 9,
CMVT 0
MILTON – Audrey Millett tallied four goals, including three in the first half, to lead the Lions to then nonleague victory.
Emma George added two second-half goals for Meadowbrook (2-2), which also got one goal from Maddy Osman in the first half, plus goals from Kailey Devlin and Ember Erb in the second half.
Meadowbrook next plays at Grace Prep at 3:30 p.m. Friday
Meadowbrook Chr. 9, CMVT 0At Meadowbrook Christian SchoolFirst half
MC-Audrey Millett, unassisted, 35:15. MC-Millett, assist Grace Skjodal, 13:16. MC-Maddy Osman, unassisted, 11:15. MC-Millett, unassisted, 4:26.
Second half
MC-Devlin, unassisted, 34:31. MC-Millett, unassisted, 19:37. MC-Ember Erb, assist Emma George, 18:49. MC-George, assist Erb, 10:45. MC-George, assist Osman, 7:32.
Shots: MC, 30-0; Corners: MC, 8-0; Saves:
MC, 0; CMVT, Paris Hewes, 11.
Lewisburg 0
Shikellamy 0
SUNBURY – The Green Dragons out-shot the Braves 23-11, but they couldn’t punch one into the goal as the HAC-I contest ended in a scoreless tie.
McKenna Meadows and Izzy Wood made four saves each to keep the game scoreless for Lewisburg (0-2-1), which also led in corner kicks, 9-1.
Lewisburg will try to get its first win of the season on Wednesday when the Green Dragons host Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m.
Danville 1
Milton 0 (Suspended)
DANVILLE – The Ironmen took an early lead against the Black Panthers in the HAC-II matchup, but with 13 minutes left in the first half the contest was suspended due to lightning. The game will be completed today at 5 p.m.
Other area scores:
Shamokin 8, Jersey Shore 3 Midd-West 3, Selinsgrove 3 Hughesville 6, Wellsboro 0
Field hockey
Lewisburg 2
Bloomsburg 0 (Suspended)
BLOOMSBURG – The HAC-II matchup between the Green Dragons and the Panthers was suspended with 3 minutes left in the first half due to lightning. No further information was available, and the game will be completed at a time to be determined.
Other area scores:
Muncy 1, East Juniata 0 Midd-West 0, Central Columbia 0
Girls tennis
Milton 3, Mifflinburg 2
Milton 3, Mifflinburg 2
MIFFLINBURG – Two wins by Lydia Crawford at No. 3 singles, plus a pair of sweeps in doubles lifted the Black Panthers to a doubleheader win in HAC-I action.
Crawford won her two matches against Kassidy Reedy by identical 6-0, 6-2 scores, plus Jordyn Aunkst and Leslie Krebs took identical 6-4, 6-2 scores at No. 1 doubles for Milton (2-2).
Destiny Jones and Alexis Scopelliti took a pair of wins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles for Mifflinburg (0-8).
Both teams, which posted identical scores in both matches, are back in action Wednesday, with Mifflinburg playing at Williamsport and Milton hosting Shikellamy.
Match 1Milton 3, Mifflinburg 2At MifflinburgSingles
1. Destiny Jones (Miff) def. Brooklyn Wade, 6-3, 6-4. 2. Alexis Scopelliti (Miff) def. Madelyn Nicholas, 7-5, 6-4. 3. Lydia Crawford (Milt) def. Kassidy Reedy, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Jordyn Aunkst-Leslie Krebs (Milt) def. Kooper Haines-Kisa Elliott, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Jordan Hackenberg-Aubree Carl (Milt) won by forfeit.
Match 2Milton 3, Mifflinburg 2At MifflinburgSingles
1. Destiny Jones (Miff) def. Brooklyn Wade, 6-3, 6-4. 2. Alexis Scopelliti (Miff) def. Madelyn Nicholas, 7-5, 6-4. 3. Lydia Crawford (Milt) def. Kassidy Reedy, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Jordyn Aunkst-Leslie Krebs (Milt) def. Kooper Haines-Kisa Elliott, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Jordan Hackenberg-Aubree Carl (Milt) won by forfeit.
Hughesville 5
Lewisburg 0
HUGHESVILLE – The Spartans won each individual match in straight sets to shut out the Green Dragons in the HAC-II matchup.
Lewisburg, which next hosts Danville at 4 p.m. Wednesday, falls to 2-5 on the season.
Hughesville 5, Lewisburg 0At HughesvilleSingles
1. Kylie Kilgore (H) def. Grace Hilkert, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Gina Budman (H) def. Bridget Kinnaman, 6-1, 6-3. 3. Destini Flowers (H) def. Kaitlyn Fessler, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.