UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State senior linebacker Jesse Luketa and junior linebacker Brandon Smith have each been named to the Butkus Award Watch List, it was announced on Monday. Luketa and Smith are two of 51 candidates on the list.
In addition to the two linebackers, PSU senior safety Jaquan Brisker was named to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List on Monday.
Penn State is one of eight schools to have multiple candidates on the Butkus Award list and the only Big Ten school to have multiple candidates. Semifinalists are expected to be named Nov. 1, finalists Nov. 22, and winners on or before Dec. 7.
Luketa, a team captain, appeared in nine games, making eight starts in 2020 and made 59 (second on team), including 31 solo stops, to go along with 2.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups.
Smith started all nine games in 2020 and was named the Coaching Staff’s Defensive Player of the Week three times (Ohio State — 10/31; Nebraska -11/14; Illinois — 12/19). He made 37 tackles (37 solo) last year to go along with eight tackles for loss (led team), two sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception.
Penn State senior safety Jaquan Brisker has been named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List, it was announced on Monday.
This list includes 40 of the nation’s best defensive backs, representing 10 conferences and one independent. The preseason watch list is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players.
For Brisker, he has played in 22 career games, making nine starts, and he earned All-American first team honors from Pro Football Focus in 2020 and was an honorable mention All-American by Phil Steele. Last year he tallied six pass breakups in, good for a tie for seventh in the Big Ten, and his even passes defended were tied for 11th in the league.
Brisker also finished 12th in the Big Ten for solo tackles (33) and he was 15th in the conference in total tackles (57) and third among defensive backs.
The winner of the Jim Thorpe Award will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show.
Penn State’s season opener on Sept. 4 at Wisconsin will kick off at noon on FOX. The Nittany Lions will make their return to Beaver Stadium on Sept. 11 vs. Ball State, a 3:30 p.m. ET start on FS1.
Southern Columbia duo among Lehigh’s incoming wrestling class
BETHLEHEM – Lehigh head coach Pat Santoro has announced the addition of nine student-athletes who will join the Mountain Hawks wrestling program. The four-time defending EIWA champions have added eight freshmen and a transfer student-athlete. As a group, the incoming class has combined to win four state championships and earn 19 medals at state tournaments.
The nine newcomers represent five states, with four from Pennsylvania, two from New Jersey and one each from California, Florida and New York. The class includes two wrestlers who project at the first two weight classes, three who project at 149 or 157 and four who project at the two heaviest weight classes.
The incoming class includes Gaige Garcia, a 197-pounder who transferred from Michigan, along with former Tigers teammate Patrick Edmondson (149/157).
Garcia, who transfers to Lehigh after attending the University of Michigan in 2020-21, was a two-time PIAA champion at 195, winning titles in 2019 and 2020, and was a four-time place winner with third (2018) and fifth (2017) place finishes to his credit. He went 163-6 in his high school career with 103 falls, and went 48-0 as a senior.
From the same high school program that produced brothers Kent and Jaret Lane, Edmondson amassed 135 career victories and was a two-time PIAA AA placewinner, claiming sixth at 113 in 2018 and third at 145 this past season. A two-time district champion and 2020 regional champion, Edmondson posted 67 falls in his high school career.
The rest of the class includes:
Carter Bailey – 125/133 – Livermore, Calif.
Max Brignola – 149/157 – Rumson, N.J.
Todd DeGroat – 285 – Vestal, N.Y.
Zac Martin – 149 – Levittown, Pa./Neshaminy
Matt Rodriquez – 133 – Green Cove Springs, Fla.
Nathan Taylor – 285 – Brookville, Pa.
Jack Wilt – 197 – Madison, N.J.
Pirates trade All-Star 2B
Frazier to Padres
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers.
Frazier was the National League starter in the All-Star Game this month. He leads the majors with 125 hits and is batting .324. He’ll join a potent Padres infield that includes Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer.
Pittsburgh is receiving infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-hander Michell Miliano in the swap. Pittsburgh is sending $1,403,575 to the Padres in the deal, accounting for most of the remaining $1,572,043 in Frazier’s $4.3 million salary. The MLB trade deadline is this Friday.
The Padres are 58-44 and third in the NL West, and hold a cushion for the second wild-card spot. The Pirates have the second-worst record in the NL.
Frazier was pulled in the eighth inning as part of a double switch in Sunday’s 6-1 loss at San Francisco.
Marcano is San Diego’s No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The 21-year-old shortstop made his big league debut this year, hitting .182 in 44 at-bats with the Padres. He was sent down to Triple-A El Paso in early June. He’s hit .272 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 44 games for El Paso this year.
Suwinski, a 15th-round draft pick by the Padres in 2016, has hit .269 with 15 homers and 37 RBIs for Double-A San Antonio this season. The 21-year-old Miliano has made 22 relief appearances this year with two Class A teams, going 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA.
Yankees acquire righty
reliever Clay Holmes from Pirates
NEW YORK — Reliever Clay Holmes was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday for infielders Hoy Park and Diego Castillo.
Holmes, a 28-year-old right-hander, is 3-2 in 44 relief appearances with 44 strikeouts and 35 walks in 42 innings. He has held right-handed batters to a .173 average (17 for 98). Holmes is 5-7 with a 5.57 ERA in four major league seasons.
Park, 25, appeared in one major league game, on July 16 against Boston. He is batting .307 with 10 doubles, 11 homers and 32 RBIs for Somerset and Triple-A Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Castillo, 23, is hitting .277 with 17 doubles, 11 homers and 32 RBIs at Double-A Somerset.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees returned catcher Rob Brantley to Scranton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.