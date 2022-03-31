Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.