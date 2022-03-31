MIFFLINBURG – With only three starters back from a season ago, Mifflinburg softball coach Ron Hernandez will be counting on a host of freshmen to help lead the Wildcats in 2022.
“Well, we’re going to have a young team. We have 11 freshmen, and they are going to need to gain experience early in the season,” said Hernandez. “We’re going to be a team that will be improving throughout the year with only returning three starters.
“They’ll definitely be some trial and error going on this year,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “They’ve been working hard during the offseason. The main thing is field time. For the younger ones now playing at the next level, the game is faster, and once they catch up to the speed of the game, they’ll be fine.
However, the three starters Hernandez does have coming back all return to key positions in the lineup for the Wildcats.
With senior pitcher Paige Stewart back inside the circle, fellow starters, senior Kira Hackenberg (.236 batting average last season, 12 hits, 13 runs scored, 7 RBI) and junior Evelyn Osborne (.419 avg., 26 hits, 25 runs scored, 18 RBI, 3 HR, 2 doubles), will be at shortstop and catcher, respectively for Mifflinburg this season.
In addition, senior Tonya Shrawder will see time as an outfielder and a designated hitter, and junior Hope Swarey will get the start at second base.
“We definitely have some good players in those spots, and it’s just a matter of filling in around them, which will be uncertain at the start until we see them in some game situations,” said Hernandez.
“Evelyn will start off as a catcher. She’s has played short and is a very good middle infielder, but with a young team I’d like to keep her behind the plate. She’s like a rock back there. Tonya’s strong suit is her batting, and Hope spent some time in outfield, but we’ll put her at second. She’s consistent and she’s had some good players in front of her, but she’s definitely capable of taking a role in the middle infield.”
And backing Stewart up in the circle will be sophomore Chelsea Miller (.241 avg., 14 hits, 15 RBI, 2 doubles), and Hernandez expects to use both (right-handed) girls quite regularly this season depending on the game situation.
“They both can throw, and they have good stamina, and a good thing about having two pitchers — when one runs into trouble you have another one to bring in. There’ll be a lot of games where they’ll both get pitching time,” said Mifflinburg’s coach.
“Yeah, we definitely won’t let them get deep into trouble before we get the other one in. There’ll be many times this season they will both get pitching time just to keep the game under control. Chelsea has showed some definite improvement from last year. As a freshman last year it was a little overwhelming for her, but now she has the confidence behind her and she’s ready to go.”
Some of the younger players expected to contribute this year include sophomores Zoey Martin (C/1B) and Haley Showers (UTIL), plus freshman Madison Fohringer (3B).
“There’s quite a few younger girls who’ll be fighting for spots. Fohringer plays a real good corner infield, and she’s one we’re expecting to take a key role (at third base),” said Hernandez. “Martin is expected to play at first and as a catcher, in case we have to switch Evelyn out from behind the plate. That’s nice because we definitely have a catcher who’s more than capable of filling in.
“There are definitely some other underclassmen who’ll be good ballplayers. Some are already, but we’re still just feeling things out,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “The weather hasn’t helped, but once we get some dirt on our cleats, we’ll see how they’ll fare. We definitely have a good future with this team.”
Hernandez says the goal of the team is to return to the District 4 playoffs, but the path to get there might be tricky with a topsy-turvy Heartland-I schedule ahead.
“Jersey Shore is always tough. They seem to reload when they lose players, and Midd-West is a team that seems to be coming on pretty strong. We’re all about in the same boat,” said Hernandez. “Danville has some spots to fill, and they’ll be another team we’ll have to contend with. And Selinsgrove – I know they’ve been working hard in the offseason – and then you have Shikellamy, so I think it’s pretty much up in the air and I don’t see any legitimate frontrunner in the conference.”
Mifflinburg WildcatsCoach:
Ron Hernandez, 5th season.
Assistant coaches:
Grady Heimbach, Tom Tucker, Al Fluman and Vanessa Boop.
Last year’s records:
7-13, 5-11 HAC-I.
Key graduation losses:
Jaden Keister, Brook Karchner, Chloe Hanselman, Montgomery Wetzel and Camryn Murrey.
Returning starters:
Kira Hackenberg, sr., INF/P/UTIL; Paige Stewart, sr., P/OF/1B; Evelyn Osborne, jr., C/INF/UTIL.
Remaining roster: Tonya Shrawder, sr., OF; Hope Swarey, jr., 2B; Chelsea Miller, so., 1B/P/OF; Hailey Showers, so., Utility; Zoey Martin, so., C/1B; Hannah Arnold, fr., OF; Esmerelda Torres, so., OF; Kamden Hockenbrock, fr., OF/1B; Lily Martin, fr., OF/1B; Amber Catherman, fr., INF/P; Kaitlyn Bridge, fr., INF; Mekenzie Parrish, fr., UTIL; Hannah Packer, fr., OF; Julia Martin, fr., OF; Gracie Hackenberg, fr., UTIL; Marissa Boop, fr., OF; Madison Fohringer, fr., INF.
