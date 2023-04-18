MIDDLEBURG — Monday’s game at Midd-West began on a high note for Mifflinburg, but it would end in heartbreak for the Wildcats.
After Mifflinburg fought back to tie the game and send it into extra innings, Midd-West’s Caden Wolfley hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to give the Mustangs the Heartland-II victory.
Troy Dressler hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give Mifflinburg (5-3 overall) the early advantage.
Midd-West (6-1) came back to take an 8-4 lead following a big, four-run sixth.
The Wildcats answered right back with four runs in the top of the seventh to send the game into extras.
Zach Wertman hit a two-run single and he later scored along with Andrew Diehl on an error on a sharply-hit ball by Zeb Hufnagle to complete the rally in the eighth.
Mifflinburg next hosts Danville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Midd-West 9, Mifflinburg 8 (8 innings)
At Midd-West
Mifflinburg 200 002 40 – 8-8-0
Midd-West 000 134 01 – 9-11-1
Zeb Hufnagle, Luke Rokavec (6) and Lucas Whittaker. Garret Leitzel, Aiden Everly (7), G Paige (7) and Matt Weimer.
WP: Paige. LP: Rokavec.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Andrew Diehl, 1-for-4, walk, run scored; Zach Wertman, 1-for-4, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Troy Dressler, 1-for-4, HR (1st, 1 on), 2 RBI, run; Whittaker, walk, run; Zeb Hufnagle, 1-for-4, double, run; Rokavec, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Lane Hook, 1-for-4; Jarrett Miller, 1-for-4, run; Tanner Zimmerman, 1-for-3, double, walk, run.
Top Midd-West hitters: Everly, 2-for-4, walk, 2 RBI, run scored; Caden Wolfley, 2-for-5, RBI; Griffin Paige, 2-for-2, double, 2 walks, 2 RBI, run; Leitzel, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Trevor Sheaffer, 1-for-3, double, walk, run; Easton Erb, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs; Weimer, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 3 runs, RBI.
Loyalsock 18,
Warrior Run 2 (4 inn.)
TURBOTVILLE — It was just one of those days for the Defenders, who had a tough time getting outs as the Lancers ran away for the Heartland-III victory.
“I’m very disappointed with the performance, especially (after a 10-7 win Friday over Lewisburg) and a good game against Hughesville on Saturday. We weren’t focused – we were missing some starters — and it all started from the first batter. We struggled to throw strikes and you can’t defend against walks — and errors,” said Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman.
“We’re not good enough to give teams five outs an inning, especially when you’re playing quality teams in our division like Loyalsock, and they made us pay for every one of (our mistakes).”
Loyalsock (3-5) batted around to score eight runs in the first inning and seven more in the fourth to end the game quickly.
“Yeah (it’s a setback), but Loyalsock is a really good team and their record doesn’t show how good they are,” said Zechman. “I knew we were going to have our hands full, but I expected better and we’re better than what we showed. We got to be more consistent with our pitching and we’re walking way too many guys.
“We would be out of the inning, could’ve been out with only three or four runs being scored, but we had too many errors. And then it was a circus, and we couldn’t stop the bleeding,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Warrior Run next plays at Southern Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Loyalsock 18, Warrior Run 2 (4 inn.)
At Warrior Run
Loyalsock 830 7 – 18-9-1
Warrior Run 002 0 – 2-4-5
Preston Sortman, A Kulp (1), Berger (3), Rice (3) and Laubach. Owen Reese, Mason Sheesley (1), Gabe Engel (2), Mason Bryson, Hunter Saul (4) and Aden Lewis.
WP: Berger. LP: Reese.
Top Loyalsock hitters: Rodarmel, 1-for-3, double, walk, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Bastian, 1-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Nagy, 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Laubach, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 3 runs; Kiehl, 3-for-3, walk, 3 runs, RBI; D Kulp, 3 RBI, run; Gee, walk, RBI, run.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Sheesley, 2 walks; Engel, walk; Polcyn, walk, run; Stone Allison, 1-for-2, run; Ryan Foura, 1-for-2, RBI; Lewis, walk; James Keifer, 2-for-2, RBI.
Montoursville 12,
Lewisburg 0 (5 innings)
MONTOURSVILLE — The Green Dragons suffered their third straight loss as the Warriors’ Logan Kirby threw a complete-game one-hitter to lead his team to the Heartland-II win.
Michael Casale got the lone hit for Lewisburg (4-5), which fell victim to an eight-run third inning that blew the game wide open for Montoursville (5-2), the defending District 4 Class 4A champions.
The Green Dragons next play at Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Montoursville 12, Lewisburg 0 (5 innings)
at Montoursville
Lewisburg 000 00 ― 0 1 4
Montoursville 228 0x ― 11 7 1
Jack Blough, Andrew Smith (3), Derek Asche (3) and Shea Girton. Logan Kirby and Matthias Albert.
WP: Kirby. LP: Blough.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Michael Casale, 1-for-1.
Top Montoursville hitters: Matthew Conklin, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 runs scored; Brody Aldenderfer, 3-for-3, double, 4 RBI, run; James Batkowski, 1-for-3, triple, RBI, 2 runs; Albert, 1-for-2, RBI.
Softball
Central Columbia 9,
Lewisburg 3
LEWISBURG – The Green Dragons’ early-season struggles continued Monday against the Blue Jays, who tallied seven runs in the first inning to take the Heartland-II victory.
Alyx Flick led off the game with a home run for Central (7-2 overall), which batted around in the opening frame.
A two-run double by Sydney Bolinsky highlighted a three-run third inning for Lewisburg (0-3), but that’s all the runs Central pitcher Emma Yoder would allow.
Bolinsky finished with a 2-for-4 day, plus Kayla Pfleegor batted 2-for-3 and Kimmy Shannon singled and drove in a run for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next plays at Milton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Central Columbia 9, Lewisburg 3
At Lewisburg
Central 711 000 0 – 9-13-1
Lewisburg 003 000 0 – 3-6-4
Emma Yoder and Payton Crawford. Addy Shedleski, Carley Wagner (2), Kimmy Shannon (5) and Sydney Bolinsky.
WP: Yoder. LP: Shedleski.
Top Central hitters: Alyx Flick, 3-for-4, HR (1st, solo), walk, 3 RBI, run scored; Emmie Rowe, 1-for-4, run; Crawford, 1-for-4, run; Kendra Zimmerman, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Abby Haught, 2-for-4, double, RBI, run; Reece Knorr, 1-feor-4, RBI, run; Izzy Snyder, 2-for-3, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Ava Klingerman, 1-for-3, run.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Ryan Brouse, walk, run scored; Wagner, 1-for-3, walk, run; Bolinsky, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI, run; Shannon, 1-for-4, RBI; Kayla Pfleegor, 2-for-3; Tia Berge, walk.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg 5,
Jersey Shore 0
LEWISBURG — Greyson Azeredo picked up a tough win at No. 3 singles to help the Green Dragons complete the sweep over the Bulldogs in Heartland-I contest.
Azeredo beat Ryder Fink, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1) as Lewisburg remained undefeated on the season with a 10-0 mark.
Eddie Monaco IV and Will Cecchini didn’t give up a single game in their two singles matches, plus the two doubles teams gave up just six games combined.
Lewisburg next plays at Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 5, Jersey Shore 0
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Jared Palski, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Brennan Smith, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Ryder Fink, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1).
Doubles
1. Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Dierk Stetts-Luke Springman, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Canyon Swartzentruber-Grant Rowe (L) def. Chris Wilson-Chase Hensler, 6-2, 6-2.
Montoursville 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors handled the Wildcats in the Heartland-II matchup. Mifflinburg (0-11) next plays at Hughesville at 4 p.m. Friday.
Montoursville 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Montoursville
Singles
1. James Kehrer (Mo) def. Matthew Blake, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Wyatt Fry (Mo) def. Kaleb Sauers, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Tyler Lauchle (Mo) def. Jacob Post, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Teli Bobotas-Brendon Shaffer (Mo) def. Andrew Blake-Clay Groff, 6-2, 6-0.
2. Josh Wentzler-Gio Catino (Mo) def. Reese Conklin-Ryan Sauers, 6-0, 6-0.
Williamsport 5,
Milton 0
MILTON — The Black Panthers put up a good fight in the Heartland-I match, but the Millionaires still took the victory.
At No. 1 singles Trace Witter battled against Shreshth Singh, but lost 6-3, 6-4; and at No. 3 singles Keegan Gill lost a hard-fought match to Owen Kaar, 6-3, 7-5.
Milton (1-9) next plays at Hughesville at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Williamsport 5, Milton 0
at Milton
Singles
1. Shreshth Singh (W) def. Trace Witter, 6-3, 6-4.
2. Evan Beiter (W) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Owen Kaar (W) def. Keegan Gill, 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles
1. Sam Radulski-Jack Compton (W) def. Gaven Russell-Tyler Geiswite, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Spencer Sponhouse-Noah Dunlap (W) def. Talen Hoffer-Deven Shoemaker, 6-2, 6-2.
Boys lacrosse
Danville 11,
Lewisburg 8
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons rallied late behind three second-half goals by Matt Reish, but the Ironmen held on for the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference win.
Danville (9-1) scored five goals in the second quarter to get out to a 7-3 halftime lead against Lewisburg (5-2).
Alfred Romano and Teddy Hohmuth added goals in the second half to keep the Green Dragons in the game.
Reish also had a pair of assists on the night, plus Romano finished with two goals and an assist, Derek Gessner had a goal and an assist, Mason Fassero notched two assists and Quin Michaels had one.
Defensively, Tyler Downs made 21 saves for Lewisburg, which hosts Bellefonte at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
