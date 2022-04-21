MIFFLINBURG — The team that Mifflinburg coach Tom Church has been waiting the past year to show up finally did so on Wednesday.
The Wildcats, behind a solid pitching performance from Zeb Hufnagle and some timely hitting, rolled to an 11-1, six-inning victory over Shamokin in the Heartland-I contest played at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
“I was very happy,” said Church. “We put the ball in play, and we didn’t try to kill it. That (an 11-1 win) is what we can do if we show up to play. This is the team we expected (prior to the season), and we hope it continues.”
Mifflinburg (2-4 overall) wasted little time putting its stamp on the game by putting four runs on the board in the first inning.
First, an RBI fielder’s choice by Troy Dressler and an RBI single roped to left plated the first two runs. Later in the inning when the bases became loaded, Andrew Diehl and Ethan Shoemaker both drew walks to bring home two more runs.
“It was really good to get off to a good start,” said Church. “It made it comfortable for us to just play baseball and not have to play from behind. We’ve just been pressing and trying to do too much (in recent games).”
The Wildcats tacked on two more runs in the third to take a 6-0 lead when Shoemaker hit an RBI single to center and Liam Church smacked an RBI double to the left field corner.
But in the sixth inning, Mifflinburg would put the game away early.
A wild pitch and Lucas Whittaker’s RBI groundout build the Wildcats’ lead to 9-0, but more good baserunning resulted in Zeb Hufnagle and Derek Hackenburg both scoring on wild pitches later in the inning to end the game.
“The sixth felt good. The kids hit the ball,” said coach Church. “We got some walks and then we hit the ball. We were hoping to see some pitching we could hit and get some confidence (we can carry over) into the next game against Montoursville (on the road at 4 p.m. Saturday).
“We had walks and stole some bases and we put pressure on Shamokin, and then we got some key hits when guys walked,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “That was a good thing tonight. We were patient and we didn’t strikeout. The kids came to play, and they swung the bats.”
Mifflinburg starting pitcher Hufnagle, on the other hand, got plenty of strikeouts in the game.
Hufnagle struck out 11 batters and gave up just one earned run in five innings of work before Derek Hackenburg closed out the win for the Wildcats with a perfect sixth.
Hufnagle struck out two to get out of a jam in the second inning, and he later struck out the side in the third when Shamokin put two runners on base for the second straight inning.
The only run for the Indians scored on a double steal in the fourth.
Mifflinburg 11, Shamokin 1 (6 innings)
at Mifflinburg
Shamokin 000 100 – 1-6-1
Mifflinburg 402 104 – 11-9-3
Korbin Kramer, Matt Long (1), Ty Neary (6) and Lincoln Waugh. Zeb Hufnagle, Derek Hackenberg and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Hufnagle. LP: Kramer.
Top Shamokin hitters: Hayden Karlovich, 1-for-3; Joey Hile, 1-for-3; Neary, 1-for-3; Rylin Price, 2-for-3, run scored; Matt Long, 1-for-3; Waugh, 1-for-3.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Liam Church, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run scored; Zack Wertman, 2-for-3, 2 runs; Troy Dressler, 1-for-3, double, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Whittaker, 2-for-4, 3 RBI, run; Hufnagle, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs; Hackenberg, 1-for-3, walk, run; Andrew Diehl, 2 walks, RBI, run; Ethan Shoemaker, walk, RBI, run; Jarrett Miller, 1-for-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.