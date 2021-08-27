CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Chris Sullivan scored a brace to lead fourth-ranked North Carolina to a 7-0 win over Bucknell in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night at steamy Dorrance Field.
A young Bison side had its hands full with a Tar Heels team that returned nine of its 11 starters from last year’s unit that advanced to the NCAA College Cup semifinals, and three Carolina goals in the opening 20 minutes made for an uphill climb.
Bucknell co-captain Alex Clarke put an early shot on goal and the Bison played in Carolina’s end for the first four minutes of the match, but the Tar Heels quickly countered and went up 1-0 through Alex Rose just 4:35 in. Jonathan Jimenez’s low cross got all the way to Rose for a one-time finish from just outside the six.
North Carolina made it 2-0 in the 14th minute, when Tim Schels’ long service into the right side of the area was volleyed home by Cameron Fisher. Fisher recorded an assist about six minutes later. His corner kick was cleared back in his direction, and his follow-up service was headed in by Santiago Herrera from close range.
Bucknell settled in a bit and increased its time on the ball over the next 15 minutes, but North Carolina closed out the half with two goals in the final eight minutes. Ernest Bawa roofed one with his left foot from the left side of the area in the 38th minute, and Chris Sullivan scored on a rebound after Aiden Perry’s diving save in the 42nd.
North Carolina tacked on two more in the second half, with Sullivan netting his second of the night 10 minutes into the period and Jimenez scoring on a penalty kick in the 74th minute.
Bucknell started two freshmen on the back line, with Aidan Lawlor and Gabe Dahlin making their Bison debuts. Denver transfer Brennan Gac also earned a start in his first game at Bucknell, and the senior Perry made his first career start in goal.
Perry was credited with two saves, and Bennett Schwartz made five stops in the second half. Schwartz was one of nine substitutes used by interim head coach Matt Brown. Freshman Jack Roberto, Andrew Mazza, Luke Galeta and Zeke Saviello all saw time.
Bucknell has another tough test on Sunday night at No. 7 Wake Forest, a national quarterfinalist last season. The Demon Deacons were stunned at home by VCU, 2-0, in their opener on Thursday.
