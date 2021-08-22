MIFFLINBURG – During her four-year career at Mifflinburg, Emily Stauffer blossomed into an All-Heartland Athletic Conference player before moving on to Shippensburg University where she became a three-year starter for the Raiders.
Stauffer has brought that success and the accolades that came with it back to her alma mater, where she’s excited to begin the next step in her career as Mifflinburg’s new head coach.
“When I heard about the opening, I couldn’t believe it. I was finishing up my senior year of college, and thought to myself, this could be my next chapter. Coaching runs in the family, and I have always wanted to coach once I finished participating in sports,” said Stauffer.
“This opportunity to give back to a program that shaped not only the athlete I was, but also the person I am, means the world to me. I am excited to take on another role and share the love of the game with student athletes.”
And the excitement to get the 2021 HAC-I season underway is palpable, not only for Stauffer, but her players as well.
“I am extremely excited to watch this group of young ladies grow as individuals and together as a team. Their excitement encourages and excites me even more,” said Stauffer. “We have such a great group of girls who are dedicated and invested in this program. More importantly, they work together and push each other to be their individual best.”
Eleven players with some sort of starting experience return after helping the Wildcats qualify for the District 4 Class A playoffs (team lost 3-2 to Muncy in the first round) a season ago.
However, with a new coach and seven players lost to graduation, this season will be like starting over for Mifflinburg’s players.
“This is a fresh start for all of us. We are going to focus on ourselves, and we are going to trust the process and grow from game to game,” said Mifflinburg’s coach, who’s ready to take advantage of the opportunity she’s been given.
“As a recent college graduate, I feel as though I can share personal experiences that relate to what the girls are going through. We have a unique situation, and I am not entirely sure that it would be like this anywhere else,” Stauffer added. “The girls are very receptive to our plans as the coaches. They are kind and very entrusting. They want to learn the game and grow as hockey players. I think the mutual trust comes from the love of the game.”
Senior forward Sara Harter is the team’s top returning scorer (3G, 1A), plus senior Makenna Hauger (MF/F), senior Claire Hayes (MF/D) and junior MF/F Evelyn Osborne all added goals a season ago for the Wildcats.
“We have a strong senior class that individually, each of them has a different way of leading the team. We have other players who also step up and lead the team,” said Stauffer. “The way we view our team, anyone can be a leader. We all have a mutual respect that allows us to hold each other accountable and encourages all girls to be and do their best.”
Stauffer has already begun to put her own stamp on the program, and her players for their part have been receptive to the changes.
“I think the biggest change was the formation. Every coach has a different view of what the structure should be. Every decision I make is influenced by the teams I have played on and coaches I have played for from middle school to high school, to college,” said Stauffer.
“The girls have been working incredibly hard this summer and preseason. Having high school athletes who want to spend almost every evening in the summer working on individual improvement is rare but amazing to see as a coach. Their dedication is never in question.”
The big question then is how all that hard work and dedication will translate into wins.
The team will soon find that out as the Wildcats open the season Sept. 4 with an 11 a.m. home game against Midd-West.
“As a first-year coach, I am excited for every single game. I believe the girls feel that way too. We will take it one game at a time and be where our feet are,” said Stauffer.
“The league is always strong. Numerous games can and have gone either way. We can only worry about how we play, and I am looking forward to seeing what this team can do!”
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach: Emily Stauffer, 1st season.
Assistant coaches: Kelly Kazibwe and Cass Martin (volunteer).
Last year’s records: 9-7-2 (6-2-2 HAC-I); District 4 Class A qualifier.
Key losses from last season: Brook Karchner, Jaden Keister, Brooke Catherman, Camryn Murray, Chloe Hanselman, Camille Finerghty, McKenzie Snook.
Key returnees: Rachel Erickson, sr., D; Sara Harter, sr., F; Claire Hayes, sr., MF/D; Emily Seebold, sr., D/MF; Makenna Hauger, sr., MF/F; Leigh Marks, sr., MF/F; Maria Darrup, jr., D; Evelyn Osborne, jr., MF/F; Alexis St. Clair, jr., MF/D; Hope Swarey, jr., MF/D; Malia Shoemaker, jr., GK.
Remaining roster: Caeleigh Holohan, jr., F/MF; Taylor Koch, jr., F; Kyra Mattison, jr.; Emily Pfirman, jr., D; Rebecca Straub, jr., F/MF; Rosalinda Susan, jr., F; Samantha Weaver, so., F/MF/D; Whitney Kuhns, so., D; Olivia Beck, so.; Lilee Dorman, so., GK; Annika Klinefelter, so., D; Faith Barton, fr.; Avery Blyler, fr.; Gracie Hackenberg, fr.; Calleigh Hoy, fr.; Tiffany Hubler, fr.; Lily Martin, fr.; Shakira Moyer, fr.
