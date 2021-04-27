LEWISBURG — Collin Starr scored four goals and Matt Spaulding had a hat trick to lead Lewisburg to a 13-4 Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League victory Monday.
The Green Green Dragons (3-3) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter behind a pair of scores from Starr and one from Spaulding.
Two more goals came in the second quarter for Lewisburg, but in the third the Green Dragons found the back of the net six times, including twice by Starr and Alex Koontz.
John Darrup scored twice to lead Mifflinburg, which also got 10 saves from Eli Brouse. Lewisburg’s Jimmy Bailey made 12 saves.
Lewisburg next plays Selinsgrove at home at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, while Mifflinburg hosts Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 13, Mifflinburg 4At Lewisburg
Mifflinburg 0 1 0 3 — 4 Lewisburg 5 2 6 0 — 13
First quarter
L-Matt Spaulding, unassisted, 8:19. L-Collin Starr, assist Derek Gessner, 8:04. L-Ben Bailey, unassisted, 3:00. L-Evan Gilger, assist Bailey, 2:36. L-Starr, unassisted, :37.
Second quarter
L-Spaulding, assist Rowen Martin, 9:24. L-Gilger, assist Spaulding, 5:39. M-John Darrup, unassisted, 3:48.
Third quarter
L-Starr, assist Bailey, 8:19. L-Spaulding, assist Bailey, 5:53. L-Alex Koontz, assist Spaulding, 5:15. L-Mason Fassero, assist Koontz, 3:14. L-Koontz, unassisted, 2:50. L-Starr, unassisted, 1:06.
Fourth quarter
M-Darrup, unassisted, 5:53. M-Noah Rodichok, unassisted, 3:44. M-Nicholas Osborne, unassisted, :24.
Shots: Lewisburg, 50-28. Saves:
Lewisburg, Jimmy Bailey 12; Mifflinburg, Eli Brouse, 10.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg 3
Hughesville 2
HUGHESVILLE — A dominating straight-set win from the No. 2 doubles team of Julian Alabackoff and Matt Rawson lifted the Green Dragons to the Heartland-II victory over the Spartans.
Alabackoff and Rawson beat Austin McKean and Landon Corbin, 6-0, 6-1, to break a 2-all tie and give Lewisburg (9-4) the win.
Evan Cecchini took a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles for the Green Dragons, but the Spartans won at Nos. 2 and 3.
The No. 1 doubles team of Chen Chen Gu and Devin DeCosmo then took a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles to tie the match at 2.
Lewisburg next hosts Montoursville at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 3, Hughesville 2at HughesvilleSingles
1. Evan Cecchini, L, def. Logan Burns, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Mikey Dylina, H, def. Eddie Monaco, 6-0, 6-3; 3. Austin Young, H, def. Henry Schumacher, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5.
Doubles
1. Chen Chen Gu-Devin DeCosmo, L, def. Mason Thomas-Chase Michael, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; 2. Julian Alabackoff-Matt Rawson, L, def. Austin McKean-Landon Corbin, 6-0, 6-1.
Williamsport 5
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats lost all five matches in straight sets and were shutout by the Millionaires in the HAC-I matchup.
The No. 1 doubles team of Kellen Beck and Adam Snayberger nearly took their match to three sets, but the team of Evan Kaar and Abheet Sarker took a 6-4, 7-5 win.
Mifflinburg is home with Danville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Williamsport 5, Mifflinburg 0at MifflinburgSingles
1. Kyle Shuler, W, def. Gabe Greb, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Alex Norris, W, def. Ethan Dreese, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Zach Lake, W, def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Evan Kaar-Abheet Sarker, W, def. Kellen Beck-Adam Snayberger, 6-4, 7-5; 2. Ben Manetta-H. Pena-Vasques, W, def. Daytona Walter-Braden Dietrich, 6-2, 6-2.
Baseball
Hughesville 4
Milton 2
HUGHESVILLE — Devin Swank hit an RBI triple in the fifth inning to break a 2-all tie and help give the Spartans the HAC-II victory over the Black Panthers.
Dylan Reiff batted 2-for-3 and had an RBI single in the first inning, plus Ethan Rowe batted 1-for-4, doubled and scored twice for Milton (2-9 overall).
Milton next plays at St. John Neumann at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Hughesville 4, Milton 2At Hughesville
Milton 101 000 0 – 2-4-2 Hughes 110 020 x – 4-3-3 Ethan Rowe and Aiden Keiser. Carter Cowburn, Devin Swank (7) and Jed Webb. WP: Cowburn. LP: Rowe. S: Swank. Milton: Rowe, 1-for-4, double, 2 runs scored; Chase Hoffman, 1-for-2, walk; Dylan Reiff, 2-for-3, RBI; Luke Goodwin, walk. Hughesville: Barrlett, walk, 2 runs scored; Devin Swank, 1-for-3, triple, run; Cowburn, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Dylan Farnsworth, run; Jackson Bower, 1-for-2, RBI.
Selinsgrove 7
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Teague Hoover hit a solo home run in the third inning to key a three-run frame as the Seals took the HAC-I win over the Wildcats.
Gavin Martin led Mifflinburg (2-7 overall) by going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI.
Mifflinburg hosts Central Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in its next game.
Selinsgrove 7, Mifflinburg 1At Mifflinburg
Selinsgrove 102 300 1 – 7-12-1 Mifflinburg 100 000 0 – 1-5-3 Ryan Reich, Carter Horton (6) and Ryan Aument. Cade Dressler, Zach Wertman (5) and Lucas Whittaker. WP: Reich. LP: Dressler. Selinsgrove: Brandon Hile, 2-for-5, RBI; Nate Schon, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs; Teague Hoover, 2-for-3, HR (3rd, solo), double, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Josh Domaracki, 2-for-3, double, run; R. Aument, 1-for-4, RBI; Gannon Steimling, 3-for-4, RBI; Nate Aument, walk, run; Tucker Teats, 1-for-3, walk, RBI. Mifflinburg: Colin Miller, 1-for-3, run scored; Liam Church, 1-for-3; Wertman, walk; Cade Dressler, 2 walks; Gavin Martin, 2-for-3, double, RBI; Troy Dressler, 1-for-3.
Montoursville 14
Lewisburg 1 (6 inn.)
LEWISBURG — The Warriors tallied four runs in the fourth inning and five in the sixth to roll to the HAC-I win over the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg (3-7) got an RBI single from Kadyn Magyar. The Green Dragons next host Shamokin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Montoursville 14, Lewisburg 1 (6 innings)At Lewisburg
Montoursville 212 405 – 14-15-1 Lewisburg 000 100 – 1-4-8 WP: AJ Llorente. LP: Forrest Zelechoski. Montoursville: Nick Reeder, 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Josh Burger, 2-for-4, double, walk, 2 runs; Nolan Kutney, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Maddix Dalena, 2-for-5, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Rocco Pullizzi, 1-for-1, RBI; Llorente, RBI, run; Dylan Moll, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Greyson Rinker, 1-for-3, double, walk, 2 RBI, run; Cameron Francis, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Cogan Metzger, 3-for-4, 2 runs. Lewisburg: Kaiden Wagner, walk; Owen Arndt, 1-for-3; Jack Landis, 1-for-2; Noah Cook, run scored; Max Mitchell, 1-for-3; Kadyn Magyar, 1-for-2, RBI.
Other scores:
Southern Columbia 13, Bloomsburg 3 Midd-West 14, Mount Carmel 4 Central Mountain 14, Shamokin 4 Shikellamy 13, Danville 4
Softball scores:
Montoursville 11, South Williamsport 2
